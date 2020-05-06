Global Carbon Footprint Management Industry
May 06, 2020, 10:40 ET
NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Footprint Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.4%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.5 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$382.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$387.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$488.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Ecova, Inc.
- Enablon SA
- Enviance, Inc.
- FirstCarbonSolutions.com
- Greenstone+ Limited
- Ihs Markit Ltd.
- Processmap Corporation
- Schneider Electric SA
- thinkstep AG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Product Definition
Market Prospects and Outlook
Services Sector Dominates Carbon Footprint Management Market
On-Demand Segment Poised for High Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Carbon Footprint Management Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Concerns over Increasing Carbon Footprint Drive Focus
onto Carbon Footprint Management
Global Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Fossil Fuel Sources in
Gigatonnes for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Carbon Dioxide Emissions (in Billion Tons) in Select Regions/
Countries for the Years 2007 and 2017
Regulatory Mandates and Policies to Reduce Carbon Emissions:
A Major Growth Factor for CFM Market
Targets to Reduce Carbon Emissions in Select Countries
Regulations in Select Countries
Concerns over Rising Carbon Footprint of ICT Industry Drives
Need for CFM
Electricity Usage in IT Industry: Percentage Mix of Major
Components of Electricity Consumption for the Years 2012 and
2018
Power Usage at Data Centers of Leading IT Companies Worldwide:
Percentage Mix of Energy Type Used to Power Datacenters for
2018
With Carbon Emissions Emerging as a Key Concern for
Manufacturing Sector, Focus Shifts onto Carbon Footprint
Management
Emphasis on Low-Carbon Manufacturing
Innovative Solutions to Help Reduce Carbon Footprint of Food
Supply Chains
Crude Oil?s Expanding Carbon Footprint Necessitates CFM
Textile Processing Industry?s Large Carbon Footprint Enhances
Adoption of CFM Strategies in the Sector
Material Choices Vital for Reducing Carbon Footprint of Buildings
Reducing Carbon Footprint of Cement and Concrete
Improving Energy Management: A Critical Approach to Reduce
Carbon Footprint of Chemical Processing Facilities
Advanced Analytics-Driven Energy Management to Aid in Reducing
Carbon Footprint
Leveraging Technologies to Reduce Carbon Footprint
Potential Role of AI in Reducing Carbon Footprint and Managing
Environmental Issues
