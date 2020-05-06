Global Carbon Footprint Management Industry

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Footprint Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.4%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.5 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$382.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$387.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$488.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ecova, Inc.

Enablon SA

Enviance, Inc.

FirstCarbonSolutions.com

Greenstone+ Limited

Ihs Markit Ltd.

Processmap Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

thinkstep AG









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Product Definition

Market Prospects and Outlook

Services Sector Dominates Carbon Footprint Management Market

On-Demand Segment Poised for High Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Carbon Footprint Management Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Concerns over Increasing Carbon Footprint Drive Focus

onto Carbon Footprint Management

Global Carbon Dioxide Emissions from Fossil Fuel Sources in

Gigatonnes for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Carbon Dioxide Emissions (in Billion Tons) in Select Regions/

Countries for the Years 2007 and 2017

Regulatory Mandates and Policies to Reduce Carbon Emissions:

A Major Growth Factor for CFM Market

Targets to Reduce Carbon Emissions in Select Countries

Regulations in Select Countries

Concerns over Rising Carbon Footprint of ICT Industry Drives

Need for CFM

Electricity Usage in IT Industry: Percentage Mix of Major

Components of Electricity Consumption for the Years 2012 and

2018

Power Usage at Data Centers of Leading IT Companies Worldwide:

Percentage Mix of Energy Type Used to Power Datacenters for

2018

With Carbon Emissions Emerging as a Key Concern for

Manufacturing Sector, Focus Shifts onto Carbon Footprint

Management

Emphasis on Low-Carbon Manufacturing

Innovative Solutions to Help Reduce Carbon Footprint of Food

Supply Chains

Crude Oil?s Expanding Carbon Footprint Necessitates CFM

Textile Processing Industry?s Large Carbon Footprint Enhances

Adoption of CFM Strategies in the Sector

Material Choices Vital for Reducing Carbon Footprint of Buildings

Reducing Carbon Footprint of Cement and Concrete

Improving Energy Management: A Critical Approach to Reduce

Carbon Footprint of Chemical Processing Facilities

Advanced Analytics-Driven Energy Management to Aid in Reducing

Carbon Footprint

Leveraging Technologies to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Potential Role of AI in Reducing Carbon Footprint and Managing

Environmental Issues





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Carbon Footprint Management Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Carbon Footprint Management Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Software (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Software (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Service (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Service (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: On-Premises (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: On-Demand (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: On-Demand (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Telecom & IT (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Telecom & IT (Industry Vertical) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Manufacturing (Industry Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Commercial Building (Industry Vertical) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 16: Commercial Building (Industry Vertical) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Transportation (Industry Vertical) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Transportation (Industry Vertical) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Utilities (Industry Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Utilities (Industry Vertical) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Carbon Footprint Management Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Surging Carbon Emissions in the US Drive Focus onto Carbon

Footprint Management

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Carbon Footprint Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: United States Carbon Footprint Management Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Carbon Footprint Management Market in US$ Million in

the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 24: United States Carbon Footprint Management Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Carbon Footprint Management Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to

2025

Table 26: Carbon Footprint Management Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 27: Canadian Carbon Footprint Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Carbon Footprint Management Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Carbon Footprint Management Market Analysis in Canada

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 30: Canadian Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Canadian Carbon Footprint Management Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 33: Japanese Market for Carbon Footprint Management:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Japanese Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Carbon

Footprint Management Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 36: Japanese Carbon Footprint Management Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Carbon

Footprint Management in US$ Million by Industry Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 38: Carbon Footprint Management Market Share Shift in

Japan by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 39: Chinese Carbon Footprint Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: Chinese Carbon Footprint Management Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 41: Carbon Footprint Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 42: Carbon Footprint Management Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Carbon Footprint Management in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Chinese Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Carbon Footprint Management Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 45: European Carbon Footprint Management Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 46: European Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: European Carbon Footprint Management Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Carbon Footprint Management Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Carbon Footprint Management Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 51: European Carbon Footprint Management Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 52: European Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 53: Carbon Footprint Management Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 54: French Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: French Carbon Footprint Management Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Carbon Footprint Management Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 58: French Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2019

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 59: Carbon Footprint Management Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: German Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: German Carbon Footprint Management Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 62: German Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Carbon Footprint Management Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Carbon Footprint Management Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 65: Italian Carbon Footprint Management Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: Italian Carbon Footprint Management Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 67: Carbon Footprint Management Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 68: Carbon Footprint Management Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 69: Italian Demand for Carbon Footprint Management in US$

Million by Industry Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 70: Italian Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Breakdown by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

A Glance at Government Measures to Reduce Carbon Emissions

Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Carbon Footprint

Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: United Kingdom Carbon Footprint Management Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Carbon

Footprint Management Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Carbon Footprint Management Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Carbon Footprint Management in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 76: Carbon Footprint Management Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Carbon Footprint Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 78: Rest of Europe Carbon Footprint Management Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Carbon Footprint Management Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 80: Carbon Footprint Management Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 81: Rest of Europe Carbon Footprint Management

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Carbon Footprint Management Market

Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

India: Targets to Reduce Telecom Carbon Footprint Augurs Well

for CFM Market

Table 83: Carbon Footprint Management Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Carbon Footprint Management Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Carbon Footprint Management Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry Vertical:

2018-2025

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Carbon Footprint Management Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Industry Vertical for 2019

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

UAE: Government Focus on Reducing Carbon Footprint Augurs Well

for Market Growth

Table 89: Rest of World Carbon Footprint Management Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Carbon Footprint Management Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 91: Carbon Footprint Management Market Analysis in Rest

of World in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rest of World Carbon Footprint Management Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Rest of World Carbon Footprint Management Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry

Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 94: Rest of World Carbon Footprint Management Market

Share Analysis by Industry Vertical: 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ECOVA

ENABLON SA

ENVIANCE

FIRSTCARBONSOLUTIONS.COM

GREENSTONE+ LIMITED

IHS MARKIT

PROCESSMAP CORPORATION

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

THINKSTEP AG

V. CURATED RESEARCH

