Global Carbon Management Software Market value to increase by $ 8.60 Bn between 2021-2025 | Technavio

The carbon management software market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Carbon Management Software Market Participants:

ENGIE SA

The company offers The ENGIE Impact Energy and Sustainability Management Platform which streamlines the carbon reporting process, by combining accurate utility data and unique emissions sources in a single centralized location with intuitive reporting capabilities.

GreenStep Solutions Inc.

The company offers corporate sustainability consulting services such as Energy, Water and Waste Assessments, Carbon Footprint Measurement, Product Life Cycle Analysis, and others. The company offers the Carbon Footprint Measurement software.

Greenstone Ltd

The company offers the Environment module, part of Greenstone Enterprise sustainability and environmental reporting software solution, which enables businesses to measure, understand and communicate their global environmental performance and impact.

Carbon Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Carbon management software market is segmented as below:

Solution

Software



Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The carbon management software market is driven by the shift toward green initiatives. In addition, the increased demand for carbon management software is expected to trigger the carbon management software market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

