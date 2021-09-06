Global Cardamom Market 2021-2025: Growing Awareness of Health Benefits Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardamom Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cardamom market and it is poised to grow by $168.87 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.06% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the growing awareness about the health benefits of cardamom, increasing use of cardamom in developing countries, and multifaceted nature of cardamom. This study identifies the rising trend of cardamom usage in herbal health supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the cardamom market growth during the next few years. Also, growing prominence for online shopping and growing demand for organic cardamom will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The cardamom market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Ingredients - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Liquid extract - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Als Spices

Cardex SA

Del Tropico SA

DS Group

Flavica spices

Imexa Inc.

Kautilya Commodities

KLG Spice

MAS Enterprises Ltd.

McCormick & Company Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iv8uzn

