FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 10647 Companies: 16 - Players covered include Abbott Laboratories; Alcon Laboratories, Inc.; AngioDynamics, Inc.; AtriCure, Inc.; Biosense Webster, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; ConMed Corporation; Medtronic PLC; Olympus Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Technology (Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation, Electrical Ablation, Cryoablation, Ultrasound Ablation, and Microwave Ablation); Application (Cardiac Rhythm Management, Open Surgery, and Other Applications); and End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Cardiac Ablation Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2024

Cardiac ablation is a medical procedure for treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The endovascular procedure involves destroying the heart's damaged tissues that is responsible for incorrect electrical signals and hence regulates the abnormal heart rhythm. The most widely used cardiac ablation technologies are Radiofrequency (RF) ablation and cryoablation. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cardiac Ablation is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Cardiac Ablation, accounting for an estimated 48.6% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$699.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period.

The global cardiac ablation market is being driven mainly by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases around the world. With the world's expanding elderly population facing at high risk of cardiovascular diseases, the market for cardiac ablation technologies and products is poised for growth. Also driving growth is the increasing awareness about the advantages of cardiac ablation procedures compared to conventional procedures and the steady pace of technology advancements in ablation devices. The minimally invasive nature of cardiac ablation procedure and the growing inclination of both patients and healthcare professionals towards least invasive treatments augur well for the cardiac ablation market. With advanced robotic technologies being used in cardiac ablation process, the safety and accuracy of the procedure is enhanced further, thus contributing towards its increased adoption. The successful clinical trials of microwave ablation procedure in the treatment of atrial fibrillation also present considerable opportunities for the market. The large elderly population and the high incidence of cardiac rhythm conditions such as tachycardia, stroke, atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter is contributing to the growth of cardiac ablation market in developed economies. Developing economies present tremendous growth potential for cardiac ablation, with growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rising adoption of ablation technology for treatment purposes propelling growth.

The market for atrial fibrillation procedure type is forecast to dominate market growth over the analysis period. The demand for atrial fibrillation procedure type is driven by rising incidence of atrial fibrillation (AF) and increasing adoption cardiac ablation for treatment of AF. In the US, the prevalence of AF is expected to increase to 12 million by 2050 compared to 6.1 in 2013. With advancing age increasing the risk of AF, the demand for cardiac ablation technologies is also expected to grow in this age group. Atrial fibrillation is known to enhance risk of stroke, dementia and heart failure in patients. As one of the most common types of cardiac arrhythmias in the world, the demand for cardiac ablation for treatment of AF continues to grow. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

