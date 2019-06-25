Global Cardiac Defibrillators Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Emphasis on Public Access Defibrillation Drives Demand for AEDs

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiac Defibrillators: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cardiac Defibrillators in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Implantable/Internal Cardiac Defibrillators, and External Defibrillators.



The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Abbott Laboratories ( USA )

) Biotronik GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Boston Scientific Corporation ( USA )

) Cardiac Science Corporation ( USA )

) Defibtech LLC ( USA )

) HeartSine Technologies Inc. ( USA )

) Medtronic Inc. ( USA )

) Nihon Kohden Corporation ( Japan )

) Philips Healthcare ( The Netherlands )

) Physio-Control Inc. ( USA )

) MicroPort Scientific Corporation ( China )

) Zoll Medical Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. OUTLOOK

Cardiac Defibrillators - An Effective Device for SCA

Current and Future Analysis

Market Analysis by Segment

Internal/Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators

External Cardiac Defibrillators

Key Market Drivers and Restraints

Cardiovascular Disease - An Overview

CVD - Facts & Figures



3. MARKET OVERVIEW & TRENDS

Emphasis on Public Access Defibrillation Drives Demand for AEDs

Focus Grows on Building Compact Defibrillators

Wearable Cardiac Defibrillators Gain Interest

Wearables Found to be Suitable for Young Patients

ICDs with MRI Compatibility - An Important Development

Technology Advancements in ICD Space

Manufacturers Focus on Extended Battery Life

S-ICDs - A Promising Alternative to SCA Treatment

Extravascular ICD solutions Emerge as a Growing Area of Interest

AED Manufacturers Focus on Performance and Safety

Manufacturers Integrate Other Technologies in Defibrillators

Advanced Waveforms Take Precedence



4. A PEEK INTO CARDIOLOGY

A Review of Cardiac Circulation and Conduction

What is Cardiac Arrest/Heart Attack?

Cardiac Arrest

Major Causes

Heart Attack

Cardiac Rhythm Disorders (Arrhythmias)

Cardiac Rhythm Management (Treatment of Arrhythmias)

Types of Disorders

Atrial Fibrillation

Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation

Devices for AF Treatment

Palliative Therapies

Curative Therapies

Ventricular Arrhythmias



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Definition

History

Types of Defibrillators

Internal/Implantable Defibrillators

External Defibrillators

Types of AEDs

Automated Vs. Manual Defibrillators: A Comparison

AEDs - Convenient and User-Friendly

Direct Surgical Defibrillation

Cardioversion

Emergency Defibrillation



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Leading Players



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

BIOTRONIK Introduces Plexa ProMRI MR Conditional Tachycardia Lead

Boston Scientific Introduces Resonate Family of ICDs

Medtronic Introduces New MRI Conditional CRT-Ds in Canada

Physio-Control Introduces HeartSine samaritan PAD 360P (SAM 360P) AED

Boston Scientific Europe Introduces RESONATE CRT-D

FDA Approves Medtronic's Claria MRI Quad Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator SureScan

Physio-Control Launches LIFEPAK CR2 Defibrillator

BIOTRONIK Introduces the Inventra HF-T CRT-D

Physio-Control Japan to launch HeartSine samaritan PAD 350P AED

LivaNova Launches PLATINIUM ICDs



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

LivaNova Sells Cardiac Rhythm Management Business to MicroPort Scientific

ZOLL First Company Receives Premarket Approval from the FDA on its entire portfolio of Defibrillators

Philips Collaborates with Vail and Beaver Creek Mountains to Create a Cardiac Arrest Response System

ZOLL and Myant Enter into Research and Development Collaboration for ZOLL LifeVest Wearable Defibrillators

LivaNova to Sell its CRM Business Franchise to MicroPort

ZOLL Medical Receives FDA Approval for Hospital Wearable Defibrillator

Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Visia AF MRI(TM) SureScan and Visia AF(TM) ICDs

Abbott to Acquire St. Jude Medical

Stryker Acquires Physio-Control International



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

Current & Future Analysis

CVD - A Leading Cause of Death

Demographics Drive Growth

Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators Market

ICD Malfunction - A Serious Concern

CMS Makes Changes to Decision Memo for ICDs

Growth in AED Defibrillators to Stem from Out-of-Hospital Market

Regulatory Environment

US Government Mandates AED Installation in Public Places

Guidelines for Wearable Defibrillators



8.2 Canada



8.3 Japan



8.4 Europe



8.4.1 France



8.4.2 Germany



8.4.3 Italy



8.4.4 The United Kingdom



8.4.5 Spain



8.4.6 Russia



8.4.7 Rest of Europe



8.5 Asia-Pacific

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

India

China



8.6 Middle East & Africa

Current & Future Analysis

UAE Installs Heart Defibrillators in Public Places



8.7 Latin America



Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 43)

The United States (11)

(11) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (16)

(16) France (2)

(2)

Germany (6)

(6)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1o7jb7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

