Global Cardiac Defibrillators Market Outlook 2019-2024 - Emphasis on Public Access Defibrillation Drives Demand for AEDs
Jun 25, 2019, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiac Defibrillators: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cardiac Defibrillators in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Implantable/Internal Cardiac Defibrillators, and External Defibrillators.
The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories (USA)
- Biotronik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
- Cardiac Science Corporation (USA)
- Defibtech LLC (USA)
- HeartSine Technologies Inc. (USA)
- Medtronic Inc. (USA)
- Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
- Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)
- Physio-Control Inc. (USA)
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)
- Zoll Medical Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. OUTLOOK
Cardiac Defibrillators - An Effective Device for SCA
Current and Future Analysis
Market Analysis by Segment
Internal/Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators
External Cardiac Defibrillators
Key Market Drivers and Restraints
Cardiovascular Disease - An Overview
CVD - Facts & Figures
3. MARKET OVERVIEW & TRENDS
Emphasis on Public Access Defibrillation Drives Demand for AEDs
Focus Grows on Building Compact Defibrillators
Wearable Cardiac Defibrillators Gain Interest
Wearables Found to be Suitable for Young Patients
ICDs with MRI Compatibility - An Important Development
Technology Advancements in ICD Space
Manufacturers Focus on Extended Battery Life
S-ICDs - A Promising Alternative to SCA Treatment
Extravascular ICD solutions Emerge as a Growing Area of Interest
AED Manufacturers Focus on Performance and Safety
Manufacturers Integrate Other Technologies in Defibrillators
Advanced Waveforms Take Precedence
4. A PEEK INTO CARDIOLOGY
A Review of Cardiac Circulation and Conduction
What is Cardiac Arrest/Heart Attack?
Cardiac Arrest
Major Causes
Heart Attack
Cardiac Rhythm Disorders (Arrhythmias)
Cardiac Rhythm Management (Treatment of Arrhythmias)
Types of Disorders
Atrial Fibrillation
Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation
Devices for AF Treatment
Palliative Therapies
Curative Therapies
Ventricular Arrhythmias
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Definition
History
Types of Defibrillators
Internal/Implantable Defibrillators
External Defibrillators
Types of AEDs
Automated Vs. Manual Defibrillators: A Comparison
AEDs - Convenient and User-Friendly
Direct Surgical Defibrillation
Cardioversion
Emergency Defibrillation
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
BIOTRONIK Introduces Plexa ProMRI MR Conditional Tachycardia Lead
Boston Scientific Introduces Resonate Family of ICDs
Medtronic Introduces New MRI Conditional CRT-Ds in Canada
Physio-Control Introduces HeartSine samaritan PAD 360P (SAM 360P) AED
Boston Scientific Europe Introduces RESONATE CRT-D
FDA Approves Medtronic's Claria MRI Quad Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator SureScan
Physio-Control Launches LIFEPAK CR2 Defibrillator
BIOTRONIK Introduces the Inventra HF-T CRT-D
Physio-Control Japan to launch HeartSine samaritan PAD 350P AED
LivaNova Launches PLATINIUM ICDs
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
LivaNova Sells Cardiac Rhythm Management Business to MicroPort Scientific
ZOLL First Company Receives Premarket Approval from the FDA on its entire portfolio of Defibrillators
Philips Collaborates with Vail and Beaver Creek Mountains to Create a Cardiac Arrest Response System
ZOLL and Myant Enter into Research and Development Collaboration for ZOLL LifeVest Wearable Defibrillators
LivaNova to Sell its CRM Business Franchise to MicroPort
ZOLL Medical Receives FDA Approval for Hospital Wearable Defibrillator
Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Visia AF MRI(TM) SureScan and Visia AF(TM) ICDs
Abbott to Acquire St. Jude Medical
Stryker Acquires Physio-Control International
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
Current & Future Analysis
CVD - A Leading Cause of Death
Demographics Drive Growth
Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators Market
ICD Malfunction - A Serious Concern
CMS Makes Changes to Decision Memo for ICDs
Growth in AED Defibrillators to Stem from Out-of-Hospital Market
Regulatory Environment
US Government Mandates AED Installation in Public Places
Guidelines for Wearable Defibrillators
8.2 Canada
8.3 Japan
8.4 Europe
8.4.1 France
8.4.2 Germany
8.4.3 Italy
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
8.4.5 Spain
8.4.6 Russia
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
8.5 Asia-Pacific
Current & Future Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
India
China
8.6 Middle East & Africa
Current & Future Analysis
UAE Installs Heart Defibrillators in Public Places
8.7 Latin America
Total Companies Profiled: 30 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 43)
- The United States (11)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (16)
- France (2)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1o7jb7
