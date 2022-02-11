Global Cardiac Markers (POC and Lab-Based) Market Report 2022, Featuring Abbott Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Quidel , Siemens Healthineers and Trinity Biotech

News provided by

Research and Markets

Feb 11, 2022, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Market for Cardiac Markers (POC and Lab-Based)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is estimated that cardiovascular diseases, including those of the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle and the brain, are the leading cause of death globally.

With the incidence of cardiovascular disease going through the roof, the report, World Market for Cardiac Markers (POC and Lab-Based), covers why cardiac markers are in huge demand and a constant subject of research for improvement.

Cardiac biomarkers are substances that are released into the bloodstream when the heart is damaged or stressed. In patients with chronic heart failure, measurement of these biomarkers is used to help risk stratify, to assess treatment options, and monitor progress.


Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Market Overview
  • Market Size and Growth Forecast
  • A Changing Menu
  • Recent Developments
    • Ambulance Study
    • COVID-19 and Cardiac Markers
    • Notre Dame Team Developing Cardiac Biosensor
    • Roche Gets Green Light for TGen5 Immunoassay
    • Tosoh Gets Nod for 18 Minute BNP
    • Siemens Healthineers AI-based COVID-19 Severity Algorithm
    • Lower Limit Debate Continues

CHAPTER 2: MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Major Product Activity
  • Regional Market
  • Vendor Market Share
  • Rapid Cardiac Markers
  • Lab-based Cardiac Market Market
  • D-Dimer Revenue and Growth

CHAPTER 3: TOP COMPANY BRIEFS

  • Abbott Diagnostics
  • Beckman Coulter, Inc./Danaher
  • Biotron Diagnostics
  • Boson Biotech Co.
  • CTK Biotech, Inc.
  • Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.
  • Nano-Ditech Corporation
  • Opko Health, Inc
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Radiometer A/S/Danaher
  • Response Biomedical Corp
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)
  • Tosoh Bioscience
  • Trinity Biotech plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/giy9xv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Secure Web Gateway Market Report 2021: Growth...

Global Automotive 3D Printing Markets Report 2022 Featuring 3D...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics