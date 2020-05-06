Global Cardiac Surgery Instruments Industry

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiac Surgery Instruments market worldwide is projected to grow by US$693.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. Forceps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$724.4 Million by the year 2025, Forceps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$32.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Forceps will reach a market size of US$63.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$119.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market: Prelude

Forceps: A Widely Used Instrument in Cardiac Surgeries

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Leads the World Market for

Cardiac Surgery Instruments

Hospitals and Cardiac Centers Dominate the Global Cardiac

Surgery Instruments Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cardiac Surgery Instruments Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related

Mortality Rates Fuel Cardiac Surgical Volumes, Driving Demand

for Cardiac Surgery Instruments

Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in

Millions by Cause for 2016

Leading Causes of Mortality in Low Income Countries: Number of

Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016

Leading Causes of Mortality in High Income Countries: Number of

Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016

Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Cardiac Surgery Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Region

for 2019

Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses

Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac Surgery Instruments

Market

Global 60+ Population by Gender and Geographic Region for the

Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Top Countries with Highest Proportion of 60+ Population for the

Years 1980, 2019 and 2050

As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate

in Developing Economies, Tremendous Potential Exists for

Surgery Instruments Market

Funding Support for Research on Cardiovascular Diseases and

Cardiac Surgeries: Positive Implications for the Market

Challenges Confronting Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market

Rising Adoption of Alternative Approaches to Surgical

Interventions for Cardiac Conditions

Shortage of Cardiac Surgeons





IV. COMPETITION



B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

CARDIVON SURGICAL

DELACROIX-CHEVALIER

KLS MARTIN GROUP

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES

RUMEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

SCANLAN INTERNATIONAL

SKLAR SURGICAL INSTRUMENTS

STILLE AB

SURGINS

SURTEX INSTRUMENTS

SYMMETRY SURGICAL

TELEFLEX INC.

WEXLER SURGICAL INC.

