Global Cardiac Surgery Instruments Industry
May 06, 2020, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiac Surgery Instruments market worldwide is projected to grow by US$693.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%. Forceps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$724.4 Million by the year 2025, Forceps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$31.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$32.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Forceps will reach a market size of US$63.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$119.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson & Company
- Cardivon Surgical Inc.
- Delacroix-Chevalier
- KLS Martin Group
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Rumex International Corporation
- Scanlan International, Inc.
- Sklar Surgical Instruments
- Stille AB
- Surgins
- Surtex Instruments
- Symmetry Surgical Inc.
- Teleflex Inc.
- Wexler Surgical Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market: Prelude
Forceps: A Widely Used Instrument in Cardiac Surgeries
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Leads the World Market for
Cardiac Surgery Instruments
Hospitals and Cardiac Centers Dominate the Global Cardiac
Surgery Instruments Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cardiac Surgery Instruments Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related
Mortality Rates Fuel Cardiac Surgical Volumes, Driving Demand
for Cardiac Surgery Instruments
Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in
Millions by Cause for 2016
Leading Causes of Mortality in Low Income Countries: Number of
Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016
Leading Causes of Mortality in High Income Countries: Number of
Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016
Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Cardiac Surgery Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Region
for 2019
Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses
Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac Surgery Instruments
Market
Global 60+ Population by Gender and Geographic Region for the
Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Top Countries with Highest Proportion of 60+ Population for the
Years 1980, 2019 and 2050
As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate
in Developing Economies, Tremendous Potential Exists for
Surgery Instruments Market
Funding Support for Research on Cardiovascular Diseases and
Cardiac Surgeries: Positive Implications for the Market
Challenges Confronting Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market
Rising Adoption of Alternative Approaches to Surgical
Interventions for Cardiac Conditions
Shortage of Cardiac Surgeons
