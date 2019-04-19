Global Cardiology Electrodes Market 2019-2023 - Key Vendors are 3M, Ambu, Cardinal Health, CONMED, DCC & Nissha

DUBLIN, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiology Electrodes Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cardiology electrodes market will register a CAGR of nearly 3% by 2023.

Technological advances are one of the key factors that will drive the growth of the global cardiology electrodes market in the upcoming years. The continuously increasing technological advances are leading to the development of ECG electrodes with superior design and reduced interference during patient monitoring procedures.

Vendors in the market are developing cost-effective and efficient ECG electrodes for diagnosing and treating various diseases. Furthermore, the emergence of textile electrodes is also gaining momentum to be used in the development of wearable ECG systems. These technological innovations will further accelerate the cardiology electrodes market in the forthcoming years.

The increasing prevalence of CVDs

One of the growth drivers of the global cardiology electrodes market is the increasing prevalence of CVDs. The prevalence of CVDs is on rising owing to the growing rate of risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, smoking, and obesity which is driving the demand for ECG.

Pricing pressure

One of the challenges in the growth of the global cardiology electrodes market is the pricing pressure. The pressure on leading vendors to reduce the prices of their products to sustain their market position will hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on developing disposable electrodes, as they are cost-effective.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

3M

Ambu A/S

Cardinal Health

CONMED Corporation

DCC PLC

Nissha Co. Ltd.

