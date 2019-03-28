Global Cardiovascular Implants Market Report 2019: Market was Worth US$ 19.8 Billion in 2018 and is Projected to Reach US$ 27.1 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cardiovascular Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiovascular implants market was worth US$ 19.8 Billion in 2018

Cardiovascular implants are used for patients suffering from cardiovascular conditions such as heart failure, myocardial infarction, and peripheral arterial and coronary artery diseases. Depending on their intended use, there are two broad categories of cardiovascular implants. The first type of implants remain inside the patients' body throughout their lives to support or perform heart functions.

On the other hand, temporary implants are utilized during surgeries or other medical procedures for taking over or managing heart functions. The growing prevalence of heart diseases, owing to changing dietary patterns, sedentary lifestyles and rising geriatric population, has resulted in high demand for cardiovascular implants across the globe.

Global Cardiovascular Implants Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders represents a key factor driving the demand of cardiovascular implants. Catalyzed by unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles, the prevalence of various cardiovascular disorders has increased across both developed and developing countries. Improving efficacy and safety of cardiovascular implants represents another major factor spurring the market growth. For instance, recent advancements in technology have opened opportunities for developing smart stent devices which can improve the diagnosis as well treatment of previously unmanageable conditions such as atherosclerosis and central line access failure.

Apart from this, various government and non-profit organizations are also taking initiatives to improve the affordability of these devices. Other factors driving this market include ageing population, development in medical infrastructure, growing awareness levels and rising popularity of minimally invasive surgeries.

Looking forward, the market value is projected to exceed US$ 27.1 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cardiovascular implants market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of region?

What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of product?

What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of material?

What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of procedure type?

What is the breakup of the global cardiovascular implants market on the basis of indication?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cardiovascular implants market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cardiovascular implants market?

What is the structure of the global cardiovascular implants market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cardiovascular implants market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cardiovascular Implants Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Material

5.5 Market Breakup by Procedure Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Indication

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Coronary Stent

6.2 ICD

6.3 Heart Valve

6.4 Implanted Cardiac Pacemaker

6.5 CRT Device

6.6 Peripheral Stent



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Metals and Alloys

7.2 Polymers

7.3 Biological Materials



8 Market Breakup by Procedure Type

8.1 Angioplasty

8.2 Open Heart Surgery



9 Market Breakup by Indication

9.1 Arrhythmias

9.2 Myocardial Ischemia

9.3 Acute Myocardial Infarction

9.4 Congestive Heart Failure

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 Global Cardiovascular Implants Industry: SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Global Cardiovascular Implants Industry: Value Chain Analysis



13 Global Cardiovascular Implants Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Global Cardiovascular Implants Industry: Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



Biotronik

Abbott Laboratories

AMG International

B-Braun

Johnson & Johnson

W.L. Gore & Associates

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Sorin

Edwards Lifesciences

Fortimedix

Neovasc Inc.

On-X Life Technologies

Proxy Biomedical

Reva Medical

Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

