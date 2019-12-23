Global Cardiovascular Markets by Technology, Clinical Application & Geography (2015-2019 and 2023 Forecast)
Dec 23, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities in Global Cardiovascular Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for cardiovascular technologies:
- Current Market Size & Forecast
- Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Revenues & Market Shares
- Current & Emerging Technologies
- Market Trends & Opportunities
- Plus More
Competitors Covered:
- Abbott/St. Jude Medical
- Abiomed
- AngioDynamics
- Asahi Kasei/Zoll Medical
- BD/C.R. Bard
- Biosensors International
- Biotronik
- Boston Scientific
- Cardinal Health
- Cardiovascular Systems
- Cook
- Edwards Lifesciences
- EndoLogix
- Getinge
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lepu Medical
- LivaNova/MicroPort Medical
- Medtronic
- Merit Medical
- MicroPort Medical
- Nihon Kohden
- Penumbra
- Philips
- Stryker
- Terumo
- W.L. Gore
- Others
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Market by Clinical Application
- Market by Geography
- Suppliers
- Markets by Technology
- Cardiovascular
1. Cardiac Rhythm Management
1.1 Transcatheter
1.1.1 Interventional Cardiology
1.1.2 Peripheral Vascular and Endovascular Products
1.1.3 Electrophysiology
1.1.4 Neurovascular
1.1.5 Supplier Shares
1.1.6 Market by Geography
1.2 Cardiac Surgery
1.2.1 Cardiac Surgery Products
1.2.2 Surgical Valves and Repair Products
1.2.3 Cardiac Assist Devices
1.2.4 Supplier Shares
1.2.5 Market by Geography
