Global Cardiovascular Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain comprehensive access to over 850 cardiovascular partnering deal records from this report "Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2014-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials"

Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the full collection of Cardiovascular disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Trends in Cardiovascular partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Cardiovascular partnering agreement structure

Cardiovascular partnering contract documents

Top Cardiovascular deals by value

Most active Cardiovascular dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Cardiovascular disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Cardiovascular deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Cardiovascular deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Cardiovascular dealmaking trends.

Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.

Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Cardiovascular dealmaking since 2014 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.

Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.

Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading Cardiovascular deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active Cardiovascular dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.

Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to Cardiovascular deals since 2014 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all Cardiovascular partnering deals by specific Cardiovascular target announced since 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Cardiovascular therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Cardiovascular partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Cardiovascular partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Cardiovascular technologies and products.



Report Scope

The report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to cardiovascular trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials includes:

Trends in cardiovascular dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of cardiovascular deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 850 cardiovascular deal records

The leading cardiovascular deals by value since 2014

The report includes deals for the following indications: Abdominal aortic aneurysm, Angina, Arrhythmia, Atrial fibrillation, Long QT syndrome, Supraventricular Tachycardia, Ventricular fibrillation, Ventricular tachycardia, Atherosclerosis, Breathlessness, Cardiogenic shock, Cardiomyopathy (heart muscle disease), Chest pain, Congenital heart disease, Congestive heart failure, Coronary artery disease, Ductus arteriosus, Fatigue, Hypercholesterolemia, Hypertension, Intermittent claudication, Ischemic heart disease, Limb ischemia, Marfan's Syndrome, Myocardial Infarction, Oedema (excess fluid), Palpitations, Peripheral arterial disease, Thrombus (blood clot), Valvular heart disease, Aortic stenosis, Restenosis, Varicose veins, plus other cardiovascular indications.



In Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Cardiovascular Partnering 2014-2021: Deal trends, players and financials report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 850 cardiovascular deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Cardiovascular dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cardiovascular partnering over the years

2.3. Cardiovascular partnering by deal type

2.4. Cardiovascular partnering by industry sector

2.5. Cardiovascular partnering by stage of development

2.6. Cardiovascular partnering by technology type

2.7. Cardiovascular partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Cardiovascular partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Cardiovascular partnering

3.3. Cardiovascular partnering headline values

3.4. Cardiovascular deal upfront payments

3.5. Cardiovascular deal milestone payments

3.6. Cardiovascular royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Cardiovascular deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Cardiovascular partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Cardiovascular

4.4. Top Cardiovascular deals by value



Chapter 5 - Cardiovascular contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cardiovascular partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Cardiovascular dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Cardiovascular therapeutic target



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ip0pv

