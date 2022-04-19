Global Care Management Solutions Market Size Gaining Momentum - Projected to Reach Worth USD 22128.4 Million by 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the Zion Market Research study, the global care management solutions market was worth around USD 11894.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 22128.4 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the care management solutions market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the care management solutions market.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Care Management Solutions Market By Component (Software, Services), By Delivery Mode (Web, Cloud, On Premise), By Application (Disease Management, Case Management, Utilization Management, Other Applications), By End User (Payers, Providers, Other End Users) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Care Management Solutions Market: Overview

Care management solutions have gained massive popularity over the past few years owing to the rising focus on healthcare and increasing healthcare spending on a global scale. Healthcare infrastructure is developing rapidly across the world and will majorly propel care management solutions market growth through 2028.

Rising healthcare expenditure, increasing focus on healthcare, rising technological proliferation, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare, increasing investments, growing burden on healthcare infrastructure are some major factors that influence the adoption of care management solutions over the forecast period.

However, the lack of skilled professionals to effectively use and manage care management solutions is anticipated to act as a major constraining factor through 2028 and will hamper the care management solutions market potential in the long run.

Industry Dynamics:

Care Management Solutions Market: Growth Dynamics

Increasing Deployment of Initiatives to Create an Effective Healthcare Management Infrastructure

Advancements in technology have boosted several industry vertical growth and this trend is now highly prominent in the healthcare industry as well. Increasing demand for healthcare is putting pressure and burden on healthcare infrastructure that it's not 9yet equipped to handle and this is boosting the adoption of care management solutions market growth through 2028. Increasing focus on shifting risk from healthcare payers to providers is expected to bolster the care management solutions market potential over the forecast.

Care Management Solutions Market: Restraints

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Care management solutions are deployed in accordance with multiple technologies and are effective with a developed and established IT infrastructure that is lacking in most healthcare systems across the world. However, there is a shortage of skilled professionals who could manage and maintain such IT-based care management solutions. This is expected to act as a key restraining factor for the care management solutions market potential through the forecast period.

Global Care Management Solutions Market: Segmentation

The global care management solutions market is segregated based on component, delivery mode, application, end user, and region.

By Delivery mode, the market is divided into cloud-based, and on premise. The cloud-based segment is anticipated to see stellar growth over the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of cloud technology across the world. Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions will also propel this segment to drive the global care management solutions market growth over the forecast period.

By End user, the care management solutions market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and others. The provider's segment is anticipated to hold a dominant outlook through 2028. Increasing demand for patient-oriented care solutions, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing patient pool, growing demand for productive and efficient management solutions are some of the major factors driving this segment and care management solutions market potential through 2028.

Recent Developments

In November 2019 – Innovaccer a healthcare firm announced its collaboration with tech giant Microsoft Teams to launch its new care management solution. This new solution is crucial to deliver patient information and effectively manage it.

List of Key Players of Care Management Solutions Market:

EXL Service Holdings, Inc. (US)

Casenet LLC (US)

Medecision Inc. (US)

ZeOmega Inc. (US)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Care Management Solutions Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.9% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Care Management Solutions Market was valued approximately USD 11894.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 22128.4 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly million by 2028. The United States and Canada are projected to be the most lucrative market in this region through 2028

Regional Dominance:

The market for care management solutions in North America will emerge as the most lucrative market in the global care management solutions market landscape. Increasing focus on healthcare, rising adoption of technology, increasing healthcare spending, increasing demand for patient safety, rising adoption by healthcare providers and payers, presence of key care management solutions companies are some of the major factors that will be propelling the care management solutions market growth in this region. The United States and Canada are projected to be the most lucrative market in this region through 2028

Asia Pacific region will also have a bright outlook for the global care management solutions market in terms of revenue and volume share owing to developing healthcare infrastructure and rising investments in healthcare in emerging economies in this region. India, China, and Japan are expected to be prominent markets in this region over the forecast period.

Global Care Management Solutions Market is segmented as follows:

Care Management Solutions Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)

Software

Services

Care Management Solutions Market: By Delivery Mode Outlook (2022-2028)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Care Management Solutions Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Disease Management

Case Management

Utilization Management

Other Applications

Care Management Solutions Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Payers

Providers

Other end users

Care Management Solutions Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

