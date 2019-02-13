Global Carotenoids Industry
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carotenoids in both US$ Thousand and Tons by the following Product Segments: Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin, and Others.
Further, the market is analyzed by the following End-Use Applications in value terms: Animal Feed, Food, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 83 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Algatechnologies, Ltd.
- Allied Biotech Corporation
- BASF SE
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- Cyanotech Corporation
- DDW The Colour House
CAROTENOIDS MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Product Segments
Beta-Carotene
Lutein
Astaxanthin
Canthaxanthin
Annatto
Capsanthin
Other Carotenoids
Zeaxanthin
Lycopene
Apocarotenal
End-Use Applications
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Carotenoids: Essential Role in Colorants and Food & Feed Supplements
List of Major Carotenoids and Their Key Functions
Steady Growth Projected Over the Next Few Years
Developed Regions Remain the Prime Revenue Contributors
Table 1: World Carotenoids Market by Region (2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed Regions & Developing Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Market Growth
Table 2: World Carotenoids Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Value Consumption) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, US, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stable Economic Scenario Improves Market Prospects in the Short-term
Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Natural Carotenoids Rapidly Gaining over Synthetic Carotenoids
Table 4: Global Carotenoids Market by Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Carotenoids and Synthetic Carotenoids (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Intense Competition Marks Carotenoids Market
Table 5: Leading Players in the Global Carotenoids Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for BASF, DDW The Colour House, Dohler, DowDuPont, Kemin Industries, Lycored, Royal DSM and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Leading Players in the Global Vitamin A Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Adisseo, BASF, Royal DSM, Xiamen Kingdomway, Zhejiang Medicine, Zhejiang NHU, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Chinese and Indian Companies Gain Prominence on Production Front
Chinese Players Bet on Natural Astaxanthins
2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Trends & Developments in Product Markets
Astaxanthin: A High-Value Product with Application in Food & Feed Industries
Table 7: World Astaxanthin Market by Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal & Aqua Feed, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aquafeed Segment Leads Demand for Astaxanthin
Fish Food Spurs Demand for Astaxanthin
Table 8: World Seafood Consumption (2010-2018E) (in Million Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Seafood Market (2015 & 2030P): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by Segment - Farmed and Wild Caught (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Natural Astaxanthin Market Benefits from Consumer Preference for Natural Products
Astaxanthin: New Product Launches Focus on Food Supplements Market
Rising Demand for Eye Health Supplements Drives Astaxanthin Market
Competitive Scenario
Select Commercial Products based on Astaxanthin
Beta-Carotene: The Largest Carotenoid Product Category
Table 10: World Beta-Carotene Market by Source (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Algae, Fruits & Vegetables and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Beta-Carotene Market by Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, and Food & Beverages (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Food & Beverages Segment Leads Beta-Carotene Market
Competition: BASF & DSM Reign Beta-Carotene Market
Select Commercial Products based on Beta-Carotene
Canthaxanthin - Contracting Sales Characterize Market
Capsanthin - Emerging as a Key Compound for Red Coloring
Lutein - Falling Prices Characterize Market
Select Commercial Products based on Lutein
Annatto - Sustained Demand for Natural Colors in Dairy Products Spurs Growth
Lycopene Goes Beyond Traditional End-Use Markets
Select Commercial Products based on Lycopene
Zeaxanthin - Significant Role in Eye Health
Select Commercial Products based on Zeaxanthin
Increasing Demand for Animal Feed to Fuel Carotenoids Market
Table 12: Global Meat Production by Type (2016 & 2017) - Volume Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Pork, Broiler, Beef & Veal, and Ovine Meat (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Global Broiler Meat Production (2015-2018E) - Volume Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Ready-to-Cook Equivalent) by Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Global Pork Production (2015-2018E): Volume Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Select Leading Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Global Beef and Veal Production (2015-2018E) - Volume Production in Thousand Metric Tons (Carcass Weight Equivalent) by Select Countries/Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Global Feed Additives Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Amino Acids, Carotenoids, Feed Enzymes, Vitamins and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market by Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Amino Acids, Carotenoids, Eubotics, Feed Enzymes, Minerals, Vitamins, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Significance & Sources of Carotenoids in Aquafeed
Sources of Astaxanthin in Aquaculture
Food & Food Supplements Market - Significant Potential for Growth
Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Natural Colorants Used in Dietary Supplements and Fortified Foods
Improving Consumer Awareness to Boost Carotenoids Demand in Food Supplements Market
Carotenoids - A Key Ingredient of the High-Performance Functional Beverage Category
Food Companies Keen on Licensing Carotenoid-Producing Probiotics
Carotenoids Emerge as a Potential Cure for Cancers, Diabetes and Eye Disorders
Study Demonstrates Support for Carotenoids Role in Reducing Risk of AMD
Focus on Cancer Prevention & Management - Carotenoids Come into Play
Table 18: Global Cancer Incidence (2015): Number of New Cancer Cases in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Global Cancer Mortality (2015): Number of Cancer Related Deaths in Thousands by Type and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Worldwide Cancer Prevalence (2017): Percentage Prevalence of Diagnosed Cancer Conditions in Adult Population in Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Diabetes Epidemic - Carotenoids Gain Prominence in Reducing Risk Levels
Table 21: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2015 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Global Prevalence of Diabetes - Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: Diabetic Population by Setting - Number of Adults with Diagnosed Diabetes in Urban and Rural Areas (2015 & 2040) (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Carotenoids Help Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease: Quick Facts
Table 25: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Fatalities in Low Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030P): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Fatalities in Mid Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030P): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: Fatalities in High Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030P): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD, Cancer, Injury, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Personal Care & Cosmeceuticals - An Emerging Market Opportunity
Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Opportunities in Cosmetics
Select Carotenoids and their Functional Benefits in Nutricosmetics Market
Increasing Focus on Oxidative Stress: A Business Case
Increasing Carotenoid Intake with Bio-fortified Crops
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Factors Enhance Market Prospects
Table 29: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population
Table 30: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Middle Class Population
Table 32: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Urban Sprawl
Table 33: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Structure of Carotenoids: The Ball-Stick Model
Applications of Carotenoids
Major Health Benefits
Carotenoids - Classification
Beta-Carotene
Benefits of Beta-Carotene
Beta-Carotene Prevents Macular Degeneration
Beta-Carotene - Injurious to Smokers' Health
Tomato Peels Contain Beta-Carotene
Natural Beta-Carotene Cures Crohn's Syndrome
Carrots Carry Anti-Allergens
Lutein
Essential for Healthy Vision
Prevents Cancer
Keeps Heart Healthy
Astaxanthin
Advantages of Astaxanthin
Canthaxanthin
Biosynthesis of Canthaxanthins
Applications of Canthaxanthin
Effects of Canthaxanthin on Humans
Other Carotenoids
Annatto
Apocarotenal
Lycopene
Lycopene Protects Prostate
Healthy Heart with Lycopene
Lycopene Protects Pancreas
Lycopene May Cause Lycopenemia
Zeaxanthin
4. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
Beijing Researchers Assess Positive Effect of Beta-Carotene on Diabetes
Alpha Carotene Plays Critical Role in Preserving Optimal Health
New Study Identifies Inverse Correlation Between Dietary Carotenoids & Lung Cancer
Australian Team Demonstrates Role of Dietary Carotenoids in Skin Yellowness
DuPont Introduces Beta Carotene into Sorghum Plant in Breakthrough Development
Algatechnologies Develops Functional Confectionery with Astaxanthin
Beta-cryptoxanthin Proven to Counter Abdominal Obesity
McGill University Demonstrates Antitumor Effect of ß-Carotene
University of Glasgow and University of Toronto Examine the Role of Carotenoids to Harvest Solar Energy
Researchers Study New Method for Carotenoids Production by Using Green Sulfur Bacteria
5. PRODUCT APPROVALS/INNOVATIONS/ INTRODUCTIONS
AstaReal Receives USP Verified Dietary Ingredient Certificate for AstaReal® L10
Nutrex Hawaii Receives IGEN Verification for BioAstin® Hawaiian Astaxanthin®
OmniActive Bags Self-Affirmed GRAS Notification for OmniXan-RS
Algatechnologies Receives USDA NOP Certification for Select AstaPure Products
Cyanotech® Receives IFANCA Halal Certification for BioAstin® SCE 5 & BioAstin Soft Gels
BASF Launches Lucarotin 10 CWD/O Plus Orange Colorant
Tetra Introduces KOI Beauty First
Chr. Hansen Rolls Out New Color Solutions
Kemin Receives New Food Material Approval for Naturally- Sourced Zeaxanthin in China
Algatechnologies Introduces AstaPure 3% Astaxanthin Powder
Archer Daniels Develops Unique Extracts of Rich Beta-Carotene and Anthocyanins
Nutrex Hawaii Receives NAXA Verified Seal for BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin® Products
Algae Health Sciences Bags Ecocert Certification for Haematococcus Pluvialis Crop
Nafoods Group Introduces Gac Fruit Juice
Algatechnologies Receives Verification by Non-GMO Project
DDW Introduces New Clear Liquid Color Emulsions
Algatechnologies Introduces AstaPure 5% Natural Astaxanthin Oleoresin
Chr. Hansen Launches CapColors® Orange 057 WSS Colorant
Solix Algredients Introduces Solasta™ Astaxanthin
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Kemin Industries Acquires Agri-Marketing
Sensient Technologies to Acquire GlobeNatural
DowDuPont Acquires FMC's Health & Nutrition Business
Lycored Divests Premix to Prinova Group to Focus on Carotenoids Business
Kemin Inaugurates New Worldwide Headquarters
Lycored Teams Up with Algatechnologies
Valensa International Receives US Patent for EyePro MD Formula
Algatech Launches American Subsidiary
Algal Scientific Collaborates with Valensa International to Commercialize PureAlgal™ Branded Ingredients
Deinove Commences Phase II Program for Industrial Carotenoid Production Project
Kemin Opens New Manufacturing Unit & Laboratory in Russia
PHI Group Collaborates with TNB Vietnam
Hawkins Acquires Stauber Performance Ingredients
DEINOVE Teams Up with Processium for Industrial Carotenoid Production
Deinove Takes Up Development of New Carotenoid Molecules
AlgaTechnologies Signs Distribution Agreement with NaturaExtracta to Sell AstaPure® in Mexico
Prinova to Distribute Lycored's Products in North America
DSM and Kemin Launch New Forms of Zeaxanthin and Lutein
Piveg Expands Carotenoid Production in Mexico
DEINOVE and POS Bio-Sciences in Strategic Partnership for Development of Carotenoid Production
Cyanotech Expands Distribution of Nutrex Brand
Algatech Enters into Long-term Collaboration Agreement with Fujifilm for AstaPure®
Carotech Renames as ExcelVite
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Algatechnologies, Ltd. (Israel)
Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan)
BASF SE (Germany)
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)
Cyanotech Corporation (USA)
DDW The Colour House (USA)
Döhler Group (Germany)
DowDuPont Inc. (USA)
ExcelVite Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Kemin Industries, Inc. (USA)
Lycored Ltd. (Israel)
Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
Sensient Technologies Corporation (USA)
Valensa International, LLC (USA)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Carotenoids Market: Value Analytics by Geographic Region
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Historic Review for Carotenoids by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2
and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Carotenoids Market: Value Analytics by Product Segment
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Beta-Carotene by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Historic Review for Beta-Carotene by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Beta-Carotene by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2
and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lutein by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Historic Review for Lutein by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Lutein by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Astaxanthin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: World Historic Review for Astaxanthin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Astaxanthin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2
and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Canthaxanthin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: World Historic Review for Canthaxanthin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: World 14-Year Perspective for Canthaxanthin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2
and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Annatto by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: World Historic Review for Annatto by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: World 14-Year Perspective for Annatto by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Capsanthin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: World Historic Review for Capsanthin by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: World 14-Year Perspective for Capsanthin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2
and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Carotenoids by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: World Historic Review for Other Carotenoids by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Carotenoids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2
and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Carotenoids Market: Value Analytics by End-Use Applications
Table 59: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids in Animal Feed Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: World Historic Review for Carotenoids in Animal Feed Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: World 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids in Animal Feed Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids in Food Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: World Historic Review for Carotenoids in Food Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: World 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids in Food Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids in Other Applications# by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: World Historic Review for Carotenoids in Other Applications# by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: World 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids in Other Applications# by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Carotenoids Market: Volume Analytics by Geographic Region
Table 68: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: World Historic Review for Carotenoids by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: World 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Volume Analytics by Product Segment
Table 71: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Beta-Carotene by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: World Historic Review for Beta-Carotene by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: World 14-Year Perspective for Beta-Carotene by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lutein by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: World Historic Review for Lutein by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: World 14-Year Perspective for Lutein by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Astaxanthin by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: World Historic Review for Astaxanthin by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: World 14-Year Perspective for Astaxanthin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Canthaxanthin by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: World Historic Review for Canthaxanthin by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: World 14-Year Perspective for Canthaxanthin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Annatto by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: World Historic Review for Annatto by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: World 14-Year Perspective for Annatto by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Capsanthin by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: World Historic Review for Capsanthin by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: World 14-Year Perspective for Capsanthin by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Carotenoids by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: World Historic Review for Other Carotenoids by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Carotenoids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific (including Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for Carotenoids
Animal Feed: The Core End-Use Segment
Table 92: The US Meat Production by Type (2015-2018E) - Volume Production in Thousand Metric Tons for Broiler, Beef & Veal, and Pork (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Use Case in Food Applications Continues to Expand
Focus on Cancer Prevention - An Opportunity for Carotenoids
Table 93: Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by Gender (2018E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Number of Cancer Deaths in the US by Gender (2018E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Astaxanthin: The Largest Product Category
Table 95: US Astaxanthin Market by Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dried Algae Meal, Liquid, Oil, Softgel, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Carotenoids - An Area of Interest for the Research Community
Table 96: US Patents for Carotenoids by Segment (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Patents for Feed Applications, Human Applications, Chemical Synthesis, Enzyme/DNA Sequences, Extraction Methods and Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Table 97: Leading Players in the US Lutein Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for DSM, Kemin and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Leading Players in the US Beta-Carotene Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for BASF, DSM and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Approvals/Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Dollar Analytics by Product Segment
Table 99: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: US Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: US 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by End-Use Application
Table 102: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: US Historic Review for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: US 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics by Product Segment
Table 105: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: US Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: US 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Growing Meat Sector Generates Robust Opportunities
Table 108: Per Capita Consumption (in Kg) of Animal Protein in Canada by Type of Protein for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Dollar Analytics by Product Segment
Table 109: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Canadian Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by End-Use Application
Table 112: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Canadian Historic Review for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Rising Demand for High-Quality Animal Feed Augments Market Prospects
Table 115: Japanese Compound & Mixed Feed Production (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Production by Type - Poultry Feed, Swine Feed, Cattle Feed, Mixed Feed and Other Feed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Dollar Analytics by Product Segment
Table 116: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Japanese Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by End-Use Application
Table 119: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Japanese Historic Review for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Largest Regional Market
Table 122: Europe Accounts for over 1/3rd Share of the World Carotenoids Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Europe and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Animal Feed Sector Drives Growth
Table 123: EU-28 Bovine Meat Production by Country (2016): Breakdown of Volume Production in '000 Tons of Carcass Weight Equivalent for France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, UK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: EU-28 Pork Production by Country (2016) - Breakdown of Volume Production in '000 Tons of Carcass Weight Equivalent for Denmark, France, Germany, Poland, Spain and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 125: EU-28 Poultry Meat Production by Country (2016) - Breakdown of Volume Production in '000 Tons of Carcass Weight Equivalent for France, Germany, Poland, Spain, UK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 126: EU-28 Sheep Meat Production by Country (2016) - Breakdown of Volume Production in '000 Tons of Carcass Weight Equivalent for France, Greece, Ireland, Spain, UK and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Demand for Nutraceuticals Incorporated with Carotenoids & Antioxidants
Growing Demand for Eye Health Products Augurs Well for Carotenoids Market
Competitive Scenario
Table 127: Leading Players in the European Carotenoids Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BASF, DSM and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 128: Leading Players in the European Lutein Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for DSM, Kemin and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 129: Leading Players in the European Beta-Carotene Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for BASF, DSM and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 130: Leading Players in the European Astaxanthin Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for BASF, DSM and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 131: Leading Players in the European Lycopene Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Lycored and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Dollar Analytics by Geographic Region
Table 132: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 133: European Historic Review for Carotenoids by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 134: European 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by Product Segment
Table 135: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 136: European Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 137: European 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by End-Use Application
Table 138: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 139: European Historic Review for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 140: European 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics by Product Segment
Table 141: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 142: European Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 143: European 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Product Approval
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Dollar Analytics by Product Segment
Table 144: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 145: French Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 146: French 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by End-Use Applications
Table 147: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 148: French Historic Review for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 149: French 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Dollar Analytics by Product Segment
Table 150: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 151: German Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 152: German 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by End-Use Applications
Table 153: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 154: German Historic Review for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 155: German 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Dollar Analytics by Product Segment
Table 156: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 157: Italian Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 158: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by End-Use Application
Table 159: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 160: Italian Historic Review for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 161: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
Dollar Analytics by Product Segment
Table 162: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 163: UK Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 164: UK 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by End-Use Application
Table 165: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 166: UK Historic Review for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 167: UK 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Dollar Analytics by Product Segment
Table 168: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 169: Spanish Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 170: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by End-Use Application
Table 171: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 172: Spanish Historic Review for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 173: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Carotenoids Set to Make Gains in the Animal Feed Market
Table 174: Russian Meat Production by Type (2013-2017): Breakdown of Annual Meat Output in Thousand Metric Tons for Beef & Veal, Broiler and Pork (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Dollar Analytics by Product Segment
Table 175: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 176: Russian Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 177: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by End-Use Application
Table 178: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 179: Russian Historic Review for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 180: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launches
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Dollar Analytics by Product Segment
Table 181: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 182: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 183: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by End-Use Application
Table 184: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 185: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 186: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: A High Growth Market
Table 187: World Carotenoids Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Value Consumption) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, US, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
India & China: High-Potential Future Markets
Competition
Table 188: Leading Players in the Asian Lutein Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for DSM, Kemin and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Dollar Analytics by Geographic Region
Table 189: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 190: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carotenoids by Geographic Region - Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 191: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Australia, China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by Product Segment
Table 192: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 193: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 194: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dollar Analytics by End-Use Application
Table 195: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 196: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 197: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Animal Feed, Food and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics by Product Segment Application
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 199: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Tons for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 200: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Carotenoids by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Annatto, Capsanthin and Other Carotenoids Markets for Years 2009, 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. AUSTRALIA
Market Analysis
Dollar Analytics by Product Segment
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374859
Share this article