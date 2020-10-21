Global Carotid Stents Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carotid Stents estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the period 2020-2027.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $406 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR



The Carotid Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$406 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$674.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 106-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Balton Sp z o.o.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

InspireMD Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH

Terumo Europe NV

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Carotid Stents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Carotid Stents Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Carotid Stents Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Carotid Stents Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Carotid Stents Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Carotid Stents Market in the United States: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Carotid Stents Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Carotid Stents Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Carotid Stents: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Carotid Stents Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Carotid Stents Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Carotid Stents Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Carotid Stents Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 14: European Carotid Stents Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Carotid Stents Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Carotid Stents Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Carotid Stents Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: German Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Carotid Stents Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Carotid Stents: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 22: Carotid Stents Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Carotid Stents Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Carotid Stents Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Carotid Stents Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Carotid Stents Market in Russia: A Historic Review in

US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Carotid Stents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 28: Carotid Stents Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Carotid Stents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Carotid Stents Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Carotid Stents Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Carotid Stents Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Carotid Stents Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Carotid Stents Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Carotid Stents Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Carotid Stents:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Carotid Stents Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Carotid Stents Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 41: Carotid Stents Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Carotid Stents Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Carotid Stents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 44: Carotid Stents Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Carotid Stents Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Carotid Stents Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Carotid Stents Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Carotid Stents Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Carotid Stents Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Carotid Stents Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Carotid Stents Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Carotid Stents Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Carotid Stents: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 55: Carotid Stents Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Carotid Stents Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 57: Carotid Stents Market in Israel in US$ Thousand:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Carotid Stents Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Carotid Stents Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Carotid Stents Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Carotid Stents Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Carotid Stents Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Carotid Stents Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Carotid Stents Market in Africa: A Historic Review in

US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 10

