Global Carotid Stents Industry
Global Carotid Stents Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2020, 07:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Carotid Stents estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $406 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR
The Carotid Stents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$406 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$674.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 106-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Balton Sp z o.o.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- InspireMD Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH
- Terumo Europe NV
- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Carotid Stents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Carotid Stents Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Carotid Stents Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Carotid Stents Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Carotid Stents Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Carotid Stents Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Carotid Stents Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Carotid Stents Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Carotid Stents: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Carotid Stents Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Carotid Stents Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Carotid Stents Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Carotid Stents Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 14: European Carotid Stents Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Carotid Stents Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Carotid Stents Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Carotid Stents Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: German Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Carotid Stents Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Carotid Stents: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Carotid Stents Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Carotid Stents Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Carotid Stents Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Carotid Stents Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Carotid Stents Market in Russia: A Historic Review in
US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Carotid Stents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 28: Carotid Stents Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Carotid Stents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Carotid Stents Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Carotid Stents Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Carotid Stents Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Carotid Stents Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Carotid Stents Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Carotid Stents Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Carotid Stents:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Carotid Stents Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Carotid Stents Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 41: Carotid Stents Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Carotid Stents Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Carotid Stents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 44: Carotid Stents Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Carotid Stents Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Carotid Stents Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Carotid Stents Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Carotid Stents Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Carotid Stents Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Carotid Stents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Carotid Stents Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Carotid Stents Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Carotid Stents: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 55: Carotid Stents Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Carotid Stents Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 57: Carotid Stents Market in Israel in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Carotid Stents Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Carotid Stents Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Carotid Stents Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Carotid Stents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Carotid Stents Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Carotid Stents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Carotid Stents Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Carotid Stents Market in Africa: A Historic Review in
US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 10
