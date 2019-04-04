Global Carpets & Rugs Market 2019: Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Through 2016-2024

DUBLIN, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carpets and Rugs - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Woven Carpets & Rugs

Tufted Carpets & Rugs

Other Carpets & Rugs

The report profiles 116 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company ( Saudi Arabia )

) Axminster Carpets Limited (UK)

Balta Group NV ( Belgium )

) Beaulieu International Group ( Belgium )

) Brintons Carpets Limited (UK)

Cormar Carpet Company (UK)

Engineered Floors LLC ( USA )

) Dream Weaver Carpet ( USA )

) J&J Flooring Group LLC ( USA )

) Heckmondwike FB (UK)

ICE International ( The Netherlands )

) Interface, Inc. ( USA )

) Mannington Mills, Inc. ( USA )

) Merida Meridian, Inc. ( USA )

) Milliken Floor Coverings ( USA )

) Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Oriental Weavers Group ( Egypt )

) Saif Carpets Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Scott Group Studio ( USA )

) Scott Group Custom Carpets (SGCC)

Hokanson Carpets ( USA )

) Shaw Industries Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Anderson Tuftex ( USA )

) Societe Ateliers Pinton SARL ( France )

) Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) Tarkett S. A. ( France )

) DESSO Holding BV ( The Netherlands )

) Tandus Centiva Inc. ( USA )

) The Dixie Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Atlas Carpet Mills ( USA )

) Victoria PLC (UK)

Thomas Witter Carpets (UK)

Victoria Carpets Pty. Ltd. ( Australia )

) Hugh Mackay Carpets (UK)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Carpets: The Age-Old Visually Appealing and Long-Lasting Floor Covering Option

The US and China Dominate Global Carpet Production

Other Important Carpet Producing Countries Worldwide

Belgium

Turkey

Iran

India

Pakistan

Nepal

Afghanistan

Hand-Woven Carpets Dominate Production in Asia and the Middle East

Machine Made Carpets: A Threat to Hand Made Ones?

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Floor Coverings Market

Global Market Outlook

Developing Markets Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS

Despite Health Concerns and Competition from Hard Surface Flooring, Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Market Growth for Carpets and Rugs

Carpet Manufacturers Continue to Offer the Best Performance Attributes in their Products

Carpets for Cleaner Homes

Growing Sales of Higher End Carpets in the Residential Segment Benefit Market Expansion

Premium Luxury Rugs Sales Continue to Grow

Unique Features to Drive Sales in the Residential Segment

Recent Decor Trends and Benefits Offered by Area Rugs for Different Rooms Spur Demand

Key Demographics

Steady Penetration of Custom Area-Rugs to Benefit Sales

Carpet Runners & Area Rugs

Digitization of the Marketplace Improve Connectivity with the Consumers, Bodes Well for the Market

Area Rug Suppliers & Retailers Focus on both Physical and Digital Presence

Online Presence Essential for Survival in the Marketplace

Focus on Environmentally Safe and Sustainable Carpets Boost Demand

Carpets on the Green' Path

Carpet Recycling Gains Significant Attention

Growing Demand from the Commercial Sector Drive Healthy Market Growth

Recovery in the Global New Construction and Renovation Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth

Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot

Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Demand for Carpets

Ease and Speed of Installation along with Other Benefits Drive Consumer Interest in Carpet Tiles

Expanding Hospitality Industry Benefits Carpet Tiles Sales

Nylon Steadily Lose Ground to Polyester, Polypropylene, and Eco-Friendly Fibers

Polyester Fibers Experience an Upward Momentum

Growing Demand for Polyester Carpets Benefit Polyester Fiber Consumption

Soft Handed Fibers Witness Growing Demand

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Urbanization: A Major Growth Driving Factor for Area Rugs

Rising Standards of Living



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Self-Cleaning Carpets

Magnetic Underlayment

Airo Carpets: Fully Recyclable Carpets

Stain Resistance

Pet Friendly and Waterproof Carpets

Carpet Cleaning Technologies

Latest Style, Pattern and Color Trends for Carpets: 2018

Carpet Trends in High, Middle and Entry Level Segments

Recent Design, Style, and Color Innovations in Rugs

Innovations in Carpet Designs: 2016 & 2017

Carpets with 2D Surfaces based on Optical Illusions

Mohawk Develops Continuum PET BCF Technology

Nanotechnology Based Molecular Carpet Weaving: A Promising Development

CAD Systems Improve Carpet Design and Production Efficiencies



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Carpets & Rugs: A Prelude

Broadloom Carpets

Carpet Tiles

Carpets (Wall-to-wall)

Scatter Rug

Raw Material Overview

Usage Pattern Over the Years

Historical Perspective

Classification of Carpets & Rugs

Classification by Production Weave

Classification by Finishing Styles

Cut Pile Carpets

Level Loop Carpets

Multi-Level Loop Carpets

Cut and Loop Pile Carpets

Classification by Raw Material Used

Classification by Production Mode

Other Classifications of Carpets

Market Segmentation

Woven Carpets and Rugs

Tufted Carpets and Rugs

Other Carpets and Rugs

Needlefelt Carpets

Knitted Carpets

Needlepunch Carpets

Knotted Pile Carpets

Hooked Rugs

Braided Rugs



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Shaw Industries and Mohawk Industries Dominate Global Carpets and Rugs Market

Consolidation Frenzy Rules the Industry



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Durkan Unveils Broadloom, Carpet Tile and Enhanced Resilient Tile Collections

Nourison to Launch New CALVIN KLEIN Area Rug Collections

Nourison Introduces Florescence Area Rug Collection by Lida Sherafatmand

Brintons Collaborates with Studio Elke and Launches the New Composite Collection

Interface Launches Carbon Negative Carpet Tile Backing - CircuitBac Green

Scott Group Introduces Aviation and Yachting Collection - Turas

Interface Unveils Carpet Tile and LVT Collection - Visual Code and Drawn Lines

Tarkett Launches DESSO Harvest Carpet Tile Collection

Stark Launches Accessibly Priced Floor Coverings - Stark Studio Rugs

Tarkett Launches Two New DESSO Carpet Tile Collections

Narma Introduces NewWeave Two-Sided Rugs

Shaw Introduces Emergence Collection of Carpet Tile

Sukhi Launches Three New Indian Carpet Hygge Collections for Winter

DESSO Launches Pixelate and Metallic Shades in Make it Your Own' Carpet Collection

MONN Launches Four New Customized Range of Rugs

Kalaty to Introduce Four New Hand-Knotted Area Rug Collections and Decorative Pillows



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Stark Partners with Weinstein Carpet and Flooring

Tarkett Acquires Lexmark Carpet Mills

Condor Group Acquires Edel Carpets

Interface Purchases Nora Systems

Brintons to Supply Carpets for Victoria Palace Theatre Grand Reopening

B.I.G. Acquires Two Flooring Manufacturers - Beaulieu Canada and Beaulieu Australia

ADG to Acquire Metro Carpets

Shaw Buys Sanquhar Tile Services

Shaw to Modernize the Carpet Plant Facility at Tennessee

Shaw Acquires Tricycle

TCM Acquires Tai Ping Carpets' Commercial Business

The Rug Company Partners with Thom Browne to Create Collection of Three Carpets

Argand Partners Acquires Brintons Carpets



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 116 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 133)The United States (31)

Canada (3)

Japan (2)

(2) Europe (66)

(66) France (2)

(2)

Germany (4)

(4)

Italy (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (19)

(19)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (39)

(39) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)

(Excluding Japan) (28) Middle East & Africa (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ld68t3/global_carpets?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

