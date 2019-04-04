Global Carpets & Rugs Market 2019: Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Through 2016-2024
Apr 04, 2019, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carpets and Rugs - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Woven Carpets & Rugs
- Tufted Carpets & Rugs
- Other Carpets & Rugs
The report profiles 116 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company (Saudi Arabia)
- Axminster Carpets Limited (UK)
- Balta Group NV (Belgium)
- Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)
- Brintons Carpets Limited (UK)
- Cormar Carpet Company (UK)
- Engineered Floors LLC (USA)
- Dream Weaver Carpet (USA)
- J&J Flooring Group LLC (USA)
- Heckmondwike FB (UK)
- ICE International (The Netherlands)
- Interface, Inc. (USA)
- Mannington Mills, Inc. (USA)
- Merida Meridian, Inc. (USA)
- Milliken Floor Coverings (USA)
- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Oriental Weavers Group (Egypt)
- Saif Carpets Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Scott Group Studio (USA)
- Scott Group Custom Carpets (SGCC)
- Hokanson Carpets (USA)
- Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (USA)
- Anderson Tuftex (USA)
- Societe Ateliers Pinton SARL (France)
- Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Tarkett S. A. (France)
- DESSO Holding BV (The Netherlands)
- Tandus Centiva Inc. (USA)
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (USA)
- Atlas Carpet Mills (USA)
- Victoria PLC (UK)
- Thomas Witter Carpets (UK)
- Victoria Carpets Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
- Hugh Mackay Carpets (UK)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Carpets: The Age-Old Visually Appealing and Long-Lasting Floor Covering Option
The US and China Dominate Global Carpet Production
Other Important Carpet Producing Countries Worldwide
Belgium
Turkey
Iran
India
Pakistan
Nepal
Afghanistan
Hand-Woven Carpets Dominate Production in Asia and the Middle East
Machine Made Carpets: A Threat to Hand Made Ones?
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Floor Coverings Market
Global Market Outlook
Developing Markets Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS
Despite Health Concerns and Competition from Hard Surface Flooring, Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Market Growth for Carpets and Rugs
Carpet Manufacturers Continue to Offer the Best Performance Attributes in their Products
Carpets for Cleaner Homes
Growing Sales of Higher End Carpets in the Residential Segment Benefit Market Expansion
Premium Luxury Rugs Sales Continue to Grow
Unique Features to Drive Sales in the Residential Segment
Recent Decor Trends and Benefits Offered by Area Rugs for Different Rooms Spur Demand
Key Demographics
Steady Penetration of Custom Area-Rugs to Benefit Sales
Carpet Runners & Area Rugs
Digitization of the Marketplace Improve Connectivity with the Consumers, Bodes Well for the Market
Area Rug Suppliers & Retailers Focus on both Physical and Digital Presence
Online Presence Essential for Survival in the Marketplace
Focus on Environmentally Safe and Sustainable Carpets Boost Demand
Carpets on the Green' Path
Carpet Recycling Gains Significant Attention
Growing Demand from the Commercial Sector Drive Healthy Market Growth
Recovery in the Global New Construction and Renovation Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth
Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot
Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Demand for Carpets
Ease and Speed of Installation along with Other Benefits Drive Consumer Interest in Carpet Tiles
Expanding Hospitality Industry Benefits Carpet Tiles Sales
Nylon Steadily Lose Ground to Polyester, Polypropylene, and Eco-Friendly Fibers
Polyester Fibers Experience an Upward Momentum
Growing Demand for Polyester Carpets Benefit Polyester Fiber Consumption
Soft Handed Fibers Witness Growing Demand
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Expanding Global Population
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Exponential Increase in Urbanization
Urbanization: A Major Growth Driving Factor for Area Rugs
Rising Standards of Living
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Self-Cleaning Carpets
Magnetic Underlayment
Airo Carpets: Fully Recyclable Carpets
Stain Resistance
Pet Friendly and Waterproof Carpets
Carpet Cleaning Technologies
Latest Style, Pattern and Color Trends for Carpets: 2018
Carpet Trends in High, Middle and Entry Level Segments
Recent Design, Style, and Color Innovations in Rugs
Innovations in Carpet Designs: 2016 & 2017
Carpets with 2D Surfaces based on Optical Illusions
Mohawk Develops Continuum PET BCF Technology
Nanotechnology Based Molecular Carpet Weaving: A Promising Development
CAD Systems Improve Carpet Design and Production Efficiencies
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Carpets & Rugs: A Prelude
Broadloom Carpets
Carpet Tiles
Carpets (Wall-to-wall)
Scatter Rug
Raw Material Overview
Usage Pattern Over the Years
Historical Perspective
Classification of Carpets & Rugs
Classification by Production Weave
Classification by Finishing Styles
Cut Pile Carpets
Level Loop Carpets
Multi-Level Loop Carpets
Cut and Loop Pile Carpets
Classification by Raw Material Used
Classification by Production Mode
Other Classifications of Carpets
Market Segmentation
Woven Carpets and Rugs
Tufted Carpets and Rugs
Other Carpets and Rugs
Needlefelt Carpets
Knitted Carpets
Needlepunch Carpets
Knotted Pile Carpets
Hooked Rugs
Braided Rugs
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Shaw Industries and Mohawk Industries Dominate Global Carpets and Rugs Market
Consolidation Frenzy Rules the Industry
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Durkan Unveils Broadloom, Carpet Tile and Enhanced Resilient Tile Collections
Nourison to Launch New CALVIN KLEIN Area Rug Collections
Nourison Introduces Florescence Area Rug Collection by Lida Sherafatmand
Brintons Collaborates with Studio Elke and Launches the New Composite Collection
Interface Launches Carbon Negative Carpet Tile Backing - CircuitBac Green
Scott Group Introduces Aviation and Yachting Collection - Turas
Interface Unveils Carpet Tile and LVT Collection - Visual Code and Drawn Lines
Tarkett Launches DESSO Harvest Carpet Tile Collection
Stark Launches Accessibly Priced Floor Coverings - Stark Studio Rugs
Tarkett Launches Two New DESSO Carpet Tile Collections
Narma Introduces NewWeave Two-Sided Rugs
Shaw Introduces Emergence Collection of Carpet Tile
Sukhi Launches Three New Indian Carpet Hygge Collections for Winter
DESSO Launches Pixelate and Metallic Shades in Make it Your Own' Carpet Collection
MONN Launches Four New Customized Range of Rugs
Kalaty to Introduce Four New Hand-Knotted Area Rug Collections and Decorative Pillows
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Stark Partners with Weinstein Carpet and Flooring
Tarkett Acquires Lexmark Carpet Mills
Condor Group Acquires Edel Carpets
Interface Purchases Nora Systems
Brintons to Supply Carpets for Victoria Palace Theatre Grand Reopening
B.I.G. Acquires Two Flooring Manufacturers - Beaulieu Canada and Beaulieu Australia
ADG to Acquire Metro Carpets
Shaw Buys Sanquhar Tile Services
Shaw to Modernize the Carpet Plant Facility at Tennessee
Shaw Acquires Tricycle
TCM Acquires Tai Ping Carpets' Commercial Business
The Rug Company Partners with Thom Browne to Create Collection of Three Carpets
Argand Partners Acquires Brintons Carpets
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 116 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 133)The United States (31)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (66)
- France (2)
- Germany (4)
- Italy (1)
- The United Kingdom (19)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (39)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)
- Middle East & Africa (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ld68t3/global_carpets?w=5
