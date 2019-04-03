Global Carpets and Rugs Industry

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Carpets and Rugs in US$ by the following Product Segments: Woven Carpets and Rugs, Tufted Carpets and Rugs, Other Carpets and Rugs.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 116 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company

- Axminster Carpets Limited

- Balta Group

- Beaulieu International Group

- Brintons Carpets Limited

- Cormar Carpet Company



CARPETS AND RUGS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Woven Carpets and Rugs

Tufted Carpets and Rugs

Other Carpets and Rugs





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Carpets: The Age-Old Visually Appealing and Long-Lasting Floor Covering Option

The US and China Dominate Global Carpet Production

Other Important Carpet Producing Countries Worldwide

Belgium

Turkey

Iran

India

Pakistan

Nepal

Afghanistan

Table 1: Global Carpet Production by Country (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, India, The Netherlands, Turkey, USA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Carpet Consumption by Country (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Canada, China, Egypt, UK, USA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hand-Woven Carpets Dominate Production in Asia and the Middle East

Machine Made Carpets: A Threat to Hand Made Ones?

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Global Floor Coverings Market

Table 3: Global Market for Flooring by Geographic Region (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Flooring Market by Type (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Asia-Pacific Flooring Market by Type (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: North American Flooring Market by Type (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: European Flooring Market by Type (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Latin American Flooring Market by Type (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood and Laminate; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market Outlook

Developing Markets Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Table 9: Global Carpets and Rugs Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities





3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES, AND DRIVERS



Despite Health Concerns and Competition from Hard Surface Flooring, Advent of Innovative Technologies Fuel Market Growth for Carpets and Rugs

Carpet Manufacturers Continue to Offer the Best Performance Attributes in their Products

Carpets for Cleaner Homes

Growing Sales of Higher End Carpets in the Residential Segment Benefit Market Expansion

Premium Luxury Rugs Sales Continue to Grow

Unique Features to Drive Sales in the Residential Segment

Recent DÃ©cor Trends and Benefits Offered by Area Rugs for Different Rooms Spur Demand

Key Demographics

Steady Penetration of Custom Area-Rugs to Benefit Sales

Carpet Runners & Area Rugs

Digitization of the Marketplace Improve Connectivity with the Consumers, Bodes Well for the Market

Area Rug Suppliers & Retailers Focus on both Physical and Digital Presence

Online Presence Essential for Survival in the Marketplace

Focus on Environmentally Safe and Sustainable Carpets Boost Demand

Carpets on the €˜Green€™ Path

Carpet Recycling Gains Significant Attention

Growing Demand from the Commercial Sector Drive Healthy Market Growth

Table 10: Global Commercial Carpet Market by Geographic Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recovery in the Global New Construction and Renovation Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth

Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot

Table 11: Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Construction Market by Country (2018E & 2030P): Percentage Breakdown for Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, UK, USA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Average Construction Output ($ Billion) for Major Regions/Countries Worldwide: 2008-2012, 2013-2017, and 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Energy Costs and Pressing Need for Energy Efficiency Drive Demand for Carpets

Ease and Speed of Installation along with Other Benefits Drive Consumer Interest in Carpet Tiles

Table 16: Global Commercial Carpet Tile Sales by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Hospitality Industry Benefits Carpet Tiles Sales

Nylon Steadily Lose Ground to Polyester, Polypropylene, and Eco-Friendly Fibers

Table 17: Global Market for Carpet Fiber by Type (2010 & 2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Usage for Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Polyester Fibers Experience an Upward Momentum

Growing Demand for Polyester Carpets Benefit Polyester Fiber Consumption

Soft Handed Fibers Witness Growing Demand

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

Table 18: World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2010, 2017, 2030, and 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Table 19: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region: 2017E, 2025P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Urbanization: A Major Growth Driving Factor for Area Rugs

Table 21: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Standards of Living





4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS



Self-Cleaning Carpets

Magnetic Underlayment

Airo Carpets: Fully Recyclable Carpets

Stain Resistance

Pet Friendly and Waterproof Carpets

Carpet Cleaning Technologies

Latest Style, Pattern and Color Trends for Carpets: 2018

Carpet Trends in High, Middle and Entry Level Segments

Recent Design, Style, and Color Innovations in Rugs

Innovations in Carpet Designs: 2016 & 2017

Carpets with 2D Surfaces based on Optical Illusions

Mohawk Develops Continuum PET BCF Technology

Nanotechnology Based Molecular Carpet Weaving: A Promising Development

CAD Systems Improve Carpet Design and Production Efficiencies





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Carpets & Rugs: A Prelude

Broadloom Carpets

Carpet Tiles

Carpets (Wall-to-wall)

Scatter Rug

Raw Material Overview

Usage Pattern Over the Years

Table 23: Cost Structure of Carpets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Historical Perspective

Classification of Carpets & Rugs

Classification by Production Weave

Classification by Finishing Styles

Cut Pile Carpets

Level Loop Carpets

Multi-Level Loop Carpets

Cut and Loop Pile Carpets

Classification by Raw Material Used

Classification by Production Mode

Other Classifications of Carpets

Market Segmentation

Woven Carpets and Rugs

Tufted Carpets and Rugs

Other Carpets and Rugs

Needlefelt Carpets

Knitted Carpets

Needlepunch Carpets

Knotted Pile Carpets

Hooked Rugs

Braided Rugs





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Shaw Industries and Mohawk Industries Dominate Global Carpets and Rugs Market

Consolidation Frenzy Rules the Industry

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company (Saudi Arabia)

Axminster Carpets Limited (UK)

Balta Group NV (Belgium)

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

Brintons Carpets Limited (UK)

Cormar Carpet Company (UK)

Engineered Floors LLC (USA)

Dream Weaver Carpet (USA)

J&J Flooring Group LLC (USA)

Heckmondwike FB (UK)

ICE International (The Netherlands)

Interface, Inc. (USA)

Mannington Mills, Inc. (USA)

Merida Meridian, Inc. (USA)

Milliken Floor Coverings (USA)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)

Oriental Weavers Group (Egypt)

Saif Carpets Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Scott Group Studio (USA)

Scott Group Custom Carpets (SGCC)

Hokanson Carpets (USA)

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (USA)

Anderson Tuftex (USA)

Societe Ateliers Pinton SARL (France)

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Tarkett S. A. (France)

DESSO Holding BV (The Netherlands)

Tandus Centiva Inc. (USA)

The Dixie Group, Inc. (USA)

Atlas Carpet Mills (USA)

Victoria PLC (UK)

Thomas Witter Carpets (UK)

Victoria Carpets Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Hugh Mackay Carpets (UK)

6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Durkan Unveils Broadloom, Carpet Tile and Enhanced Resilient Tile Collections

Nourison to Launch New CALVIN KLEIN Area Rug Collections

Nourison Introduces Florescence Area Rug Collection by Lida Sherafatmand

Brintons Collaborates with Studio Elke and Launches the New Composite Collection

Interface Launches Carbon Negative Carpet Tile Backing - CircuitBac Green

Scott Group Introduces Aviation and Yachting Collection - Turas

Interface® Unveils Carpet Tile and LVT Collection - Visual Code„¢ and Drawn Lines„¢

Tarkett Launches DESSO Harvest Carpet Tile Collection

Stark Launches Accessibly Priced Floor Coverings - Stark Studio Rugs

Tarkett Launches Two New DESSO Carpet Tile Collections

Narma Introduces NewWeave Two-Sided Rugs

Shaw Introduces Emergence Collection of Carpet Tile

Sukhi Launches Three New Indian Carpet Hygge Collections for Winter

DESSO® Launches Pixelate and Metallic Shades in €˜Make it Your Own€™ Carpet Collection

MONN Launches Four New Customized Range of Rugs

Kalaty to Introduce Four New Hand-Knotted Area Rug Collections and Decorative Pillows

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Stark Partners with Weinstein Carpet and Flooring

Tarkett Acquires Lexmark Carpet Mills

Condor Group Acquires Edel Carpets

Interface Purchases Nora Systems

Brintons to Supply Carpets for Victoria Palace Theatre Grand Reopening

B.I.G. Acquires Two Flooring Manufacturers - Beaulieu Canada and Beaulieu Australia

ADG to Acquire Metro Carpets

Shaw Buys Sanquhar Tile Services

Shaw to Modernize the Carpet Plant Facility at Tennessee

Shaw Acquires Tricycle

TCM Acquires Tai Ping Carpets' Commercial Business

The Rug Company Partners with Thom Browne to Create Collection of Three Carpets

Argand Partners Acquires Brintons Carpets





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Product Segment

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Woven Carpets by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Woven Carpets by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Woven Carpets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Tufted Carpets by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Tufted Carpets by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Tufted Carpets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Other Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Style and Design Innovations along with Tech-Based Products Drive Healthy Market Growth in the World€™s Largest Carpet Market

Despite Losing to Other Flooring Alternatives, Carpets Continue to Witness Steady Demand

Market Snapshots

Georgia: The Carpet Manufacturing Hub in the US

Growing Popularity of Carpet Tiles Benefit Market Prospects

The Custom-Cut Wave Drives Popularity of Rugs over Carpets

Ambiguity Continues Over Lift of the American Ban on Persian Rugs

Recovery in Renovation and Construction Activity Boosts Market Demand

Commercial Carpet Sales Impacted by Sluggish Commercial Construction Activity

Residential Replacement Market Dominates Carpets and Rugs Demand

Table 36: US Carpets and Rugs Market by End-Use Sector (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial New Construction, Commercial Replacement, Residential (New & Replacement), Transportation & Other Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Construction Industry in the US by Sector (2016-2022): Breakdown of Value (US$ Million) for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings, and Non-Building Structures (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2020F): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in €˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: US Non-Residential Construction Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Investments for Commercial & Office, Industrial & Others, and Institutional (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US Private Non-Residential Construction Market by Sector (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Construction Spend for Commercial, Communication, Education, Healthcare, Lodging, Manufacturing, Office, Power, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

US Carpet Sector Continue to Face Recycling Issues: Are Leading Companies the Cause?

Treatment Alternatives for Post-Consumer Carpets: An Insight

Carpet Design: A Key Factor for Recycling

Enhanced Carpet Collection Systems Hold Potential for Greater Recycling

Greenwashing, Insufficient Sustainability, and Lack of Transparency Plagues Carpet Sector

Market Fortunes Tied to Performance of the Overall Floor Covering Market

Flooring Choices for Single Family Homes Skewed Towards Hard Surfaces

Table 41: US Flooring Market by Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Carpets and Rugs; Hardwood Flooring; Laminate; Luxury Vinyl Tile; Stone Flooring; Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile; Wall Tile & Ceramic Floor; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: US Flooring Market by Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpets and Rugs; Hardwood Flooring; Laminate; Luxury Vinyl Tile; Stone Flooring; Vinyl Sheet & Floor Tile; Wall Tile & Ceramic Floor; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Major Carpets and Rugs Suppliers in the US: Snapshot Profiles

Major Producers of Carpet Tiles Summarized

Niche Carpet Mills Continue to Grow in the Highly Concentrated Market

Table 43: Leading Carpet & Rugs Companies in the US (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Beaulieu, Interface, Mohawk, Shaw, Tarkett, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Leading Carpet & Rugs Brands in the US (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Beaulieu, Dixie, Engineered Floors, Interface, Mohawk, Shaw, Tarkett, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: US Carpets and Rugs Market by Retail Channel (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contractors, Internet, Floor Covering Stores, Home Improvement Stores, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recent Strategic Developments in the US Carpet Tile Market

Carpet Design Trends of 2016 & 2017 Summarized

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: The US Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: The US 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in Residential and Non-Residential Construction Drive Market Growth

Table 49: Housing Market in Canada (2008-2017): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sector€™s Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hard-Surface Flooring Gain Traction

Table 51: Floor Coverings Market in Canada by Type (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Carpets & Rugs; Ceramics; Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber; Wood & Laminates, and Non-Resilient Flooring (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Canadian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Changing Consumer Preferences Drive the Japanese Carpets and Rugs Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Japanese Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Europe: A Mature yet Growing Market for Carpets and Rugs

Recovery in Construction Activity to Sustain Growth in Demand

Table 58: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2019E): Percentage Change in Construction Volume for Major Countries

EUROC2C CARPETCHAINS Project Bringing a Paradigm Shift in the Carpet Industry

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 65: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: French Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: French 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 68: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: German Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: German 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 71: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Italian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

The Largest European Market for Carpets and Rugs Continue to Sustain Market Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: The UK Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 77: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Spanish Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 80: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Russian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Select Regional Markets

Belgium: Largest Carpet Producer in Europe

Sweden: Woolen Carpets Dominate Hand-Knotted Carpets

Turkey: A Key Producer and Exporter of Carpets

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Continues to Spearhead Global Market Growth

Table 86: Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Boost Market Adoption

Table 87: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asia-Pacific: Global Manufacturing Hub for Carpets

Carpet Production in China, India and Pakistan

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

China: A Major Producer and Exporter of Carpets and Rugs Worldwide

The Domestic Carpet Market Scenario

Residential Construction Growth and Rapid Urbanization to Spur Carpet Demand

Table 94: Urbanization in China (2007-2017): Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Chinese Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

India: A High-Growth Market and the World€™s Largest Exporter of Handmade Carpets

Indian Tufted Carpets Enjoy Huge Popularity in Western Countries

Transforming Nature of the Indian Carpet Industry

Indian Carpets Industry Gears Up to Avoid Middle Men

Driven by Exports

India Competes with China and Iran in the German Market

Carpet Manufacturing in India

Key Issues Affecting Carpet Production in India

Government Support to Encourage Growth of Indian Carpet Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Indian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Select Regional Markets

Afghanistan

Afghan Carpet Designs and Origin/ Type

Nepal

Pakistan

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 The Middle East & Africa

A.Market Analysis

Middle East: A Major Exporter of High Quality Rugs and Carpets

Select Regional Markets

Iran: Center for Hand Woven Persian Carpets and Rugs

Government Promotes Hand-Woven Carpets Industry

Carpet Industry Needs All-Out Steps to Preserve Glory

Saudi Arabia: A Leading Carpet and Rug Manufacturing Country in the Region

B.Market Analytics

Table 104: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Middle East & African Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 107: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Latin American Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Latin American Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

Textile-based Floor Covering Segment Facing Challenges from Alternative Floor Covering

B.Market Analytics

Table 113: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Brazilian Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7.2 Mexico

Market Analysis

Table 116: Mexican Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Mexican Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Mexican 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7.3 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 119: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Carpets and Rugs by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Woven, Tufted, and Other Carpets and Rugs Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 116 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 133) The United States (31) Canada (3) Japan (2) Europe (66) - France (2) - Germany (4) - Italy (1) - The United Kingdom (19) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (39) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28) Middle East & Africa (3)

