Global Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Industry

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration market worldwide is projected to grow by US$756.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 13.7%. Cell-based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$939.3 Million by the year 2025, Cell-based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798103/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$36.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cell-based will reach a market size of US$67.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$133.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anika Therapeutics SRL

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Collagen Solutions PLC

ConMed Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Vericel Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798103/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market: Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



A Review of Treatments for Cartilage Damage

Increasing Incidences of Sports-related Injuries Drives Demand

for Cartilage Regeneration/Repair Procedures

Number of Sports Injuries in the US: Breakdown by Type of

Sport/Activity and Age Group for 2017

Growing Obese Population and Subsequent Increase in Cases of

Cartilage Damage Fuels Demand for Cartilage Repair and

Regeneration

Top 20 Countries Ranked by Obesity Rate (%) for 2019

Knee Cartilage Repair Market: An Overview

Cartilage Repair and Regeneration for Injured Knees

Cell-based, Gene-based Therapies to Gain Prominence for

Cartilage Repair

Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market Poised for Strong Growth

Cartilage Regeneration Using Tissue Engineering Approaches:

A Review

An Insight into Clinical Trials for Cell Therapy-based

Articular Cartilage Repair

Clinical Trials for Cell Therapy-based Articular Cartilage

Repair: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Clinical Trial

Studies by Cell Source

Number of Clinical Trial Studies for Cell Therapy-based

Articular Cartilage Repair by Country

A Glance at Globally Available Cell Therapy Products for

Cartilage Repair Treatment

Overview of Select Clinical Trials for Cartilage Repair Treatment

Innovations & Research Studies

Scientists Engineer 3D-printed Artificial Tissues for Helping

Heal Bone and Cartilage Damage Attributed to Sports Injuries

Researchers Develop Aggrecan-coated 3D-Printed Scaffold for

Regenerating Cartilage Tissue in Joints

Researchers Develop New Method to Deliver Treatment for

Cartilage Regeneration

Researchers Commence Phase III Clinical Trials for Stem Cell-

based Cartilage Regeneration Therapy

3-D bioPen Hydrogel Injection Helps in Cartilage Regeneration

New Treatment Technique Promises to Significantly Enhance

Effectiveness of Therapy

MACI: A New Technique for Repair of Isolated Cartilage Damage

in Knee

Researchers Track Effects of Stem Cell Therapy for Cartilage

Repair

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cartilage Repair

Procedures for Treatment of Cartilage Repair





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Cell-based (Treatment Modality) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Cell-based (Treatment Modality) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Cell-based (Treatment Modality) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-Cell based (Treatment Modality) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Non-Cell based (Treatment Modality) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Non-Cell based (Treatment Modality) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Hyaline Cartilage (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Hyaline Cartilage (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Hyaline Cartilage (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Fibro Cartilage (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Fibro Cartilage (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Fibro Cartilage (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Treatment Modality: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

the United States by Treatment Modality: A Historic Review in

US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Modality: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: United States Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 21: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Treatment

Modality: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Historic Market Review by Treatment Modality in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 24: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment

Modality for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 25: Canadian Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Treatment Modality for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Treatment

Modality for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: Japanese Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Share Analysis by Treatment Modality: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cartilage

Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 32: Japanese Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 33: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market Share

Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Treatment Modality

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Treatment Modality:

2009-2017

Table 36: Chinese Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market by Treatment Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Chinese Demand for Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market

Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 41: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: European Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Treatment

Modality: 2018-2025

Table 44: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Treatment Modality: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Modality: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 46: European Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 47: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 49: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

France by Treatment Modality: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: French Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Treatment Modality:

2009-2017

Table 51: French Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Share Analysis by Treatment Modality: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 52: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 53: French Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 54: French Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 55: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Treatment Modality for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: German Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Treatment Modality:

2009-2017

Table 57: German Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Modality: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 58: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 61: Italian Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Treatment Modality

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Treatment Modality:

2009-2017

Table 63: Italian Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market by Treatment Modality: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Italian Demand for Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market

Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Treatment Modality for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Treatment Modality for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: United Kingdom Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration Market Share Analysis by Treatment Modality: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Treatment Modality: 2018-2025

Table 74: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Treatment Modality:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Europe Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Modality: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Rest of Europe Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Europe Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

Asia-Pacific by Treatment Modality: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Treatment Modality:

2009-2017

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Share Analysis by Treatment Modality: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 82: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018-2025

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2009-2017

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Treatment Modality: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Rest of World Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration Historic Market Review by Treatment Modality in

US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment

Modality for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Rest of World Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market in

Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of World Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage

Regeneration Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ANIKA THERAPEUTICS

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS SRL

ARTHREX

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

CONMED CORPORATION

COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC

DEPUY SYNTHES

OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS

RTI SURGICAL

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

STRYKER CORPORATION

VERICEL CORPORATION

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798103/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

