Global Casimersen Drug Insights, 2020-2030

DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Casimersen - Emerging Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights about an investigational product for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in 7 Major Markets.



A detailed picture of the Casimersen in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2020-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.



The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and research and development activity including regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, market competitors, and other emerging therapies.



Overview



Casimersen is being developed by Sarepta Therapeutics in phase II stage of development for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.



The report provides insights into:

A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, Research and Development activity.

Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the drug research and development activity details across the United States , Europe and Japan .

, and . The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around Casimersen.

The report contains forecasted sales for Casimersen till 2030.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase III) for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of Casimersen.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Casimersen dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Other emerging products for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy are giving market competition to Casimersen and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current development scenario of Casimersen.

Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of Casimersen from 2020 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Casimersen.

Key Questions Answered

Which company is developing Casimersen along with the phase of the clinical study?

What is the technology utilized in the development of Casimersen?

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of Casimersen?

What is the clinical trial status of the study and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the Casimersen development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to Casimersen?

What is the forecasted market scenario of Casimersen?

What is the history of Casimersen and what is its future?

What is the forecasted sales of Casimersen in the seven major countries, including the United States , Europe ( Germany , France, Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ?

, ( , France, , , and the ), and ? What are the other emerging products available and how these are giving competition to Casimersen?

Key Topics Covered



1. Drug Overview

1.1. Product Detail

1.2. Mechanism of Action

1.3. Dosage and Administration

1.4. Research and Development Activity

1.4.1. Clinical Development

1.4.2. Safety and Efficacy

1.5. Other Development Activities



2. Market Assessment

2.1. 7MM Market Analysis

2.2. The United States Market

2.3. Germany Market

2.4. France Market

2.5. Italy Market

2.6. Spain Market

2.7. United Kingdom Market

2.8. Japan Market



3. SWOT Analysis



4. Analyst Views



5. Market Competitors



6. Other Emerging Therapies



List of Tables

Table 1 CASIMERSEN, Description

Table 2 CASIMERSEN, Clinical Trial Description

Table 3 CASIMERSEN, 7MM Market Size from 2020 to 2030 (in Million USD)

Table 4 Market Competitors

Table 5 Other Emerging Therapies



List of Figures

Figure 1 The Development Timeline of CASIMERSEN

Figure 2 Patent Details, CASIMERSEN

Figure 3 CASIMERSEN, 7MM Market Size from 2020 to 2030 (in Million USD)

Figure 4 CASIMERSEN, US Market Size from 2020 to 2030 (in Millions USD)

Figure 5 CASIMERSEN, EU5 Market Size from 2020 to 2030 (in Millions USD)

Figure 6 CASIMERSEN, Japan Market Size from 2020 to 2030 (in Millions USD)

