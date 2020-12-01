Global Cast Iron Cookware Industry
Global Cast Iron Cookware Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2027
Dec 01, 2020, 13:20 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cast Iron Cookware estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Unseasoned, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Seasoned segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960841/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $774 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3% CAGR
The Cast Iron Cookware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$774 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$585.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Enamel Coated Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Enamel Coated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$361.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$442.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$365.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- FINEX Cast Iron Cookware Co.
- Lodge Manufacturing Company
- The Coleman Company Inc.
- Tramontina USA, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cast Iron Cookware Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cast Iron Cookware Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Cast Iron Cookware Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Unseasoned (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Unseasoned (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Unseasoned (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Seasoned (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Seasoned (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Seasoned (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Enamel Coated (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Enamel Coated (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Enamel Coated (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Household (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Household (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Household (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Food Services (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Food Services (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Food Services (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cast Iron Cookware Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Cast Iron Cookware Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Cast Iron Cookware Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Cast Iron Cookware Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Cast Iron Cookware Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Cast Iron Cookware Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Cast Iron Cookware Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Cast Iron Cookware Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Cast Iron Cookware: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cast Iron
Cookware in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Cast Iron Cookware Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Cast Iron Cookware Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Cast Iron Cookware Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Cast Iron Cookware in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Cast Iron Cookware Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cast Iron Cookware Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Cast Iron Cookware Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Cast Iron Cookware Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 47: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Cast Iron Cookware Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Cast Iron Cookware Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Cast Iron Cookware Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Cast Iron Cookware Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Cast Iron Cookware Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Cast Iron Cookware Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Cast Iron Cookware in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Cast Iron Cookware Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Cast Iron Cookware: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Cast Iron Cookware Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Cast Iron Cookware Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cast Iron Cookware in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Cast Iron Cookware Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Cast Iron Cookware Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: | A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Europe Cast Iron Cookware Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Cast Iron Cookware Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Cast Iron Cookware Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Cast Iron Cookware Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Cast Iron Cookware Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Cast Iron Cookware Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Cast Iron Cookware Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Cast Iron Cookware Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Cast Iron Cookware Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Cast Iron Cookware Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of World Cast Iron Cookware Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
