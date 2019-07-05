Global Castor Oil Market Study 2019-2024: Projecting a CAGR of 3.5% During the Forecast Period Driven by Extensive Use in the Pharma Industry

DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Castor Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global castor oil market reached a volume of more than 763 Kilotons in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a volume of 943.5 Kilotons by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024.

Market Drivers/Constraints

Castor oil is becoming an essential bio-based raw material which makes it ideal for various industrial applications. As a result, it is being increasingly used as a potential alternative to petroleum-based chemicals.

On account of its distinctive chemical structure, castor oil acts as a major raw material which is used in the production of various end products such as biodiesel, polyurethane adhesives, machining oils, refrigeration lubricants, etc. This versatile nature of castor oil has been contributing towards the propelling growth of the market.

As compared to other vegetable oils, castor oil is a healthier and less expensive alternative. Owing to this, food grade castor oil has gained a momentum in the food industry in the form of flavourings, mould inhibitor, food additives and packaging.

The global castor oil market is being hindered by the unstable prices of castor beans which is the result of their fluctuating supply. This supply highly depends upon the weather conditions of the region and a long harvesting process of castor beans.

End-Use Insights

The global castor oil market has been segmented on the basis of end-use which mainly include pharmaceuticals, lubricants, paints and soaps. Currently, castor oil is extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry in the form of an anti-inflammatory agent.

Regional Insights

On a geographical basis, China represents the largest market for castor oil. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in the cosmetic, surface coating and pharmaceutical industries across the region. China is followed by Europe, India, the United States and Brazil.

Competitive Landscape



The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Adani Wilmar

Jayant Agro

Gokul Overseas

Kandla Agro & Chemicals

