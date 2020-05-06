Global Catalog Management Systems Industry
NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalog Management Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$474.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.6%. Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$950.8 Million by the year 2025, Large Enterprises will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$22.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Large Enterprises will reach a market size of US$70.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$82.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AMDOCS Ltd.
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- Cellent GmbH
- Claritum Ltd.
- Comarch SA
- Coupa Software Inc.
- eJeeva
- Ericsson AB
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- GEP
- IBM Corporation
- Insite Software
- Mirakl Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Plytix.com ApS
- Salsify Inc.
- SAP SE
- Sellercloud
- ServiceNow, Inc.
- Sigma Systems Canada LP.
- SunTec
- Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Vroozi
- Zycus Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Catalog Management Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Catalog Management Systems Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Catalog Management Systems Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Catalog Management Systems Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Large Enterprises (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Large Enterprises (Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Large Enterprises (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: SMEs (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: SMEs (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: SMEs (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Catalog Management Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Catalog Management Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 11: Catalog Management Systems Market in the United
States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 12: United States Catalog Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Catalog Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian Catalog Management Systems Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 15: Catalog Management Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Catalog Management Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: Catalog Management Systems Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese Catalog Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Catalog Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Catalog Management Systems Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Catalog Management Systems Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Catalog Management Systems Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Catalog Management Systems Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Catalog Management Systems Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Catalog Management Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Catalog Management Systems Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 26: Catalog Management Systems Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Catalog Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Catalog Management Systems Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French Catalog Management Systems Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Catalog Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Catalog Management Systems Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Catalog Management Systems Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: German Catalog Management Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Catalog Management Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Catalog Management Systems Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Catalog Management Systems Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Catalog Management Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Catalog Management Systems Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom Catalog Management Systems Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe Catalog Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 41: Catalog Management Systems Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Rest of Europe Catalog Management Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Catalog Management Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Asia-Pacific Catalog Management Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 45: Asia-Pacific Catalog Management Systems Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 46: Rest of World Catalog Management Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to
2025
Table 47: Rest of World Catalog Management Systems Historic
Market Review by Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: Catalog Management Systems Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMDOCS
CA TECHNOLOGIES
CLARITUM LTD.
COMARCH SA
COUPA SOFTWARE INC.
ERICSSON AB
FUJITSU
GEP
IBM CORPORATION
INSITE SOFTWARE
MIRAKL
ORACLE CORPORATION
PLYTIX.COM APS
SAP SE
SALSIFY INC.
SELLERCLOUD
SERVICENOW, INC.
SIGMA SYSTEMS CANADA LP.
SUNTEC
VINCULUM SOLUTIONS PVT.
VROOZI
ZYCUS
CELLENT GMBH
EJEEVA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
