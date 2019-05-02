Global Catalyst Fertilizers Markets, 2017-2019 & 2026 - Agriculture Industry and Technological Advancements are Fueling the Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catalyst Fertilizers - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Catalyst Fertilizers market accounted for $2.03 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.93 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Factors such as rising demand in the agriculture industry and technological advancements across the globe are fueling the market growth. However, lack of awareness and affordability in the underdeveloped nations are hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising demands in the consumption of fertilizers are the growth opportunities for the market.

Catalysts Fertilizer are utilized in procedures including ammonia production, syngas productionfor maldehyde production, methanol production and others. The action of the manure impetus chooses the yield and change of feedstock. Decision of appropriate catalyst for transforming process is additionally fundamental for the generation yield of the manure plant and the execution of the catalyst is subject to the reactor structure.

Based on application, Nitrogenous Fertilizers segment propels the market share during the forecast period. Increasing emissions from ammonia plants, emission control catalysts are being highly sought to meet the government standards in the market. By geography, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow due to rise in the production of fertilizers is mainly due to the increase in the consumption of fertilizers and support from the governments to increase the production.

Some of the key players in Catalyst Fertilizers market include Oham Industries, Quality Magnetite, N.E.Chemcat, Haldor Topsoe, Quantumsphere Inc., Johnson Matthey, Lkab Minerals, Projects & Development India Limited (PDIL), Dowdupont, and Clariant International.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Catalyst Fertilizers Market, By Metal Group

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Precious Metals

5.3 Base Metals



6 Global Catalyst Fertilizers Market, By Fertilizer Production Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Contact Process

6.3 Haber-Bosch Process

6.4 Other Fertilizer Production Process



7 Global Catalyst Fertilizers Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Phosphatic Fertilizers

7.3 Nitrogenous Fertilizers



8 Global Catalyst Fertilizers Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Oham Industries

10.2 Quality Magnetite

10.3 N.E.Chemcat

10.4 Haldor Topsoe

10.5 Quantumsphere Inc.

10.6 Johnson Matthey

10.7 Lkab Minerals

10.8 Projects & Development India Limited (PDIL)

10.9 Dowdupont

10.10 Clariant International



