Global Catering Services Markets: Overview & Outlook (2019-2023) - Leading Players are Aramark, Compass Group, DO & CO, Elior Group, Gategroup, and Newrest
The "Global Catering Services Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Catering Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the signing of new contracts. Vendors in the market are signing new agreements with businesses such as offices, airports, and educational institutions to provide catering services.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing popularity of online catering. Online catering enables a consumer to select food items from the prescribed menu on the website.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the fluctuations on food commodity prices. The market is highly dependent on the prices of food commodities such as sugar, grains, meat, salt, vegetables, and dairy products.
Key Vendors
- Aramark
- Compass Group
- DO & CO
- Elior Group
- Gategroup
- Newrest
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE
- Market segmentation by service
- Comparison by service
- Contract catering services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Concession catering services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by service
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions
- New contracts
- Rising demand for healthy foods in menus
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aramark
- Compass Group
- DO & CO
- Elior Group
- Gategroup
- Newrest
