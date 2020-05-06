Global Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Industry
May 06, 2020, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$718.3 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7.2%. Arterial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$593 Million by the year 2025, Arterial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$32.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$33.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Arterial will reach a market size of US$55.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$123.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Company
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Centurion Medical Products
- ConvaTec, Inc.
- M. C. Johnson Company, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
- Smiths Group PLC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices
Market: Prelude
Peripheral Catheter Securement Devices: The Largest Product Type
Hospitals Dominate Global Catheter Stabilization Device/
Catheter Securement Devices Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices
Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Worldwide Fuels Market
Growth
Cardiovascular Diseases
Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in
Millions by Cause for 2016
Diabetes
Global Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults with Diabetes in
Million by Region for the Years 2017 and 2045
Number of Diabetes-related Deaths in Million by Region for the
Year 2017
Obesity
Top Obese Countries Worldwide - Ranked by Adult Obese
Individuals as % of Total Population for 2019E
Cancer
Cancer Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Cancer Cases in Million
by Cancer Type for 2018
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of Cancer Cases in Million for
the Years 2018 and 2040
Cancer-related Mortalities Worldwide: Number of Cancer Deaths
in Million by Cancer Type for 2018
Age-Standardized Incidence of Cancer Worldwide in % for 2018
Expanding Geriatric Population Susceptible to Chronic Diseases
Drives Demand
Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide - Breakdown of Number of
People Aged 60+ Years in Billion by Geographic Region for the
Years 2017 and 2050
Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending to Manage Chronic
Diseases and Subsequent Growth in Demand for Medical Products:
A Market Opportunity
Global Healthcare Outlook: Spending in US$ Billion for 2017 and
2022
Global Healthcare Spending: Top Countries Ranked by Public
Health Spending Per Capital (in $) and Share of GDP Spent on
Public Health
Growing Need to Reduce Occurrence of Healthcare-Associated
Infections Enhances Demand for Catheter Stabilization Devices
Development of Advanced Securement Devices Promotes Adoption
Guidelines Stipulating Use of Catheter Stabilization Devices of
Government Drive Market Demand
Growing Awareness about Catheter-related Complications Support
Demand for Catheter Securement Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Arterial (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Arterial (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Arterial (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Central Venous Catheter (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Central Venous Catheter (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Central Venous Catheter (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Peripheral (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Peripheral (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Peripheral (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Chest Drainage Tubes (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Chest Drainage Tubes (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Chest Drainage Tubes (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Abdominal Drainage Tubes (Product Type) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Abdominal Drainage Tubes (Product Type) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Abdominal Drainage Tubes (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Home Healthcare Providers (End-Use) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Home Healthcare Providers (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Home Healthcare Providers (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Emergency Clinics (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Emergency Clinics (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Emergency Clinics (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Diagnostic Centres (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Diagnostic Centres (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Diagnostic Centres (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices
Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Historic Market Review by Product Type in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales
by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Catheter Stabilization
Device/Catheter Securement Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Catheter
Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Catheter Stabilization
Device/Catheter Securement Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 56: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$
Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 62: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in
US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: French Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective
by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: German Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Demand for Catheter Stabilization
Device/Catheter Securement Devices in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 83: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Catheter Stabilization
Device/Catheter Securement Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009
VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective
by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Rest of World Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Historic Market Review by Product Type in
US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 105: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Rest of World Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement
Devices Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of World Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter
Securement Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
3M COMPANY
B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
BARD, A BECTON, DICKINSON COMPANY
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL
CENTURION MEDICAL PRODUCTS
CONVATEC
M. C. JOHNSON COMPANY
MEDTRONIC PLC
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS
SMITHS GROUP PLC
V. CURATED RESEARCH
