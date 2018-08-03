DUBLIN, Aug 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cathode Materials Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cathode Materials Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include use of batteries in energy storage devices and growing demand for consumer electronics.

Based on Battery Type, the market is segmented into Lead-Acid, Li-Ion and Other Battery Types.

Based on Application, the market is categorized into Automotive, Electronics, Power Tools and Energy Storage System. In addition, Energy Storage System is further segregated into Telecom Towers, Residential, Grid Storage and Other Industrials.

Based on Material type, the market is divided into Lead-Acid Cathode Materials, Binders, Active Materials, Foils, Li-Ion Cathode Materials and Other Material Types. In addition, Li-Ion Cathode Materials is further segmented into Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Cathode Materials of Li-Ion Battery, Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO).

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

