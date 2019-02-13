Global Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) in Tons.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 66 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Airedale Chemical Company Limited

- Altair Chimica SpA

- American Elements

- Ashta Chemicals Inc.

- Chengdu Huarong Chemical Company Limited

- Ercros SA



CAUSTIC POTASH (POTASSIUM HYDROXIDE) MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Caustic Potash: A Ubiquitous Chemical with High Thermal Stability, Strength and Solubility

Myriad Uses in Various Forms Drive Demand

Table 1: Global Caustic Potash Market by Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Chemical Fertilizers, Potash Soaps, Potassium Carbonate, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Healthy Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

Developing Regions Accelerate Market Growth

Table 2: Developing Regions Account for over Half of the World Caustic Potash Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Developed Regions and Developing Regions (Asia-Pacific and Others) for Years 2018E and 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Caustic Potash Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Volume Consumption) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, US, Canada and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Consumer

China: Prime Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Dominance

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Table 4: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth

Table 5: Global Manufacturing PMI: Monthly Index Points for the Period December 2016 to February 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



Rising Need to Increase Crop Productivity to Feed the Expanding Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Potash Fertilizers

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

Table 6: Global Population Growth Estimates (in Million): 1979-81, 1997-99, 2015, 2030, and 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Per Capita Food Consumption (kcal/capita/day): 1964-66; 1974-76; 1984-86; 1997-99; 2015, and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Potash Fertilizers: Among the Important Fertilizer Categories

Caustic Potash: A Primary Macro-Nutrient in Crop Fertilization

Increasing Demand for Potassium Carbonate Revs Up Opportunities

Major Uses of Potassium Carbonate

Application as a Food Ingredient Gains Momentum

Increasing Demand from Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Products Sector Augurs Well

Key Areas Where I&I Cleaning Products Gain Traction: A Brief Overview

Professional Hygiene in Healthcare Sector

Professional Hygiene in Food & Beverage Sector

Hazard Analysis

Equipment Cleaning

Disinfection

Table 8: World Industrial & Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Products Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016, 2018E, and 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Better Conductivity over Sodium Hydroxide Drives Demand in Alkaline Batteries

Alkaline: The Dominant Consumer Battery Segment

Table 9: World Primary Batteries Market by Battery Chemistry (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alkaline, Lithium, and Zinc-Carbon (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Caustic Potash as a Refining Catalyst in Petroleum Refineries Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Growth Drivers for Petroleum Refining Catalysts - A Quick Look

Table 10: World Petroleum Refining Catalysts Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016, 2018E & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Oil Production (Thousands of Barrels per Day) by Geographic Region (2001-2016): Percentage Breakdown for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe & Eurasia, Middle East, North America, and South & Central America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Prominence of Renewable Sources Boosts Demand for Biofuels, Bodes Well for KOH

Table 12: Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Consumption in Thousand Gallons: 2016, 2018E & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Caustic Potash: A Major Chemical Ingredient in Production of Cuticle Remover

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Dynamics in the Potash Sector

Table 13: Global Potash (K2O) Production (2016 & 2017E): Mine Production in Thousand Metric Tons by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Potash Reserves (K2O Equivalent Recoverable Ore) in Thousand Metric Tons by Region (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Relative Stability in Potash Prices

Introduction of Low-Cost Potash Solutions

Key Challenges Hampering Long-Term Demand Prospects for Caustic Potash

Sustainability: A Major Cause of Concern

Environmental Concerns Continue to Plague the Market

Sodium Hydroxide Emerge as a Cost-Effective Substitute for KOH

Potassium Hydroxide Versus Sodium Hydroxide



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Potash: A Prelude

Derivation of Potash

Insights of Potash

Potash: A Historical Timeline

Potassium Hydroxide (KOH): A Major Derivative of Potash

End-Uses of Potassium Hydroxide

Manufacturing Process for KOH

Electrolytic Process

Mercury Cell Process

Membrane Cell process

Forms of Caustic Potash



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Market Characterized by Significant Level of Consolidation

Table 15: Leading Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Companies Worldwide (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Altair Chimica SpA, International Chemical Investors (ICIG), Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., UNID Co Ltd. And Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

List of Global KOH Producers and their KOH Production Units

Deceleration in Prices Puts Pressure on Vendors

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Airedale Chemical Company Limited (UK)

Altair Chimica SpA (Italy)

American Elements (USA)

Ashta Chemicals, Inc. (USA)

Chengdu Huarong Chemical Company Limited (China)

Ercros SA (Spain)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Inovyn (UK)

International Chemical Investors Group (Luxembourg)

Potasse and Produits Chimiques SAS (France)

Vynova Group (Belgium)

MP Biomedicals, LLC (USA)

Nachurs Alpine Solutions Corp. (USA)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (USA)

Olin Corporation (USA)

Pan-Americana S.A Industrias Quimicas (Brazil)

Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC (USA)

Superior Plus Corp. (Canada)

ERCO Worldwide (Canada)

Taixing Xiangyun Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Taizhou Mingguang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Tangshan Sunfar Silicon Industries Co., Ltd. (China)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA)

Tessenderlo Chemie SA (Belgium)

UNID Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Evonik and AkzoNobel Commence JV KOH Facility in Germany

Superior Plus Raises New Funding

Agrium and Potash Corporation Merge to Establish Nutrien

Ercros Expands Sabiñánigo Factory

INOVYN Commences New KOH Production Facility at its Antwerp/ Lillo Site

Spolchemie Starts Membrane-Based, Chlor-Alkali Production at Usti Site

INEOS Fully Acquires INOVYN

Valiant Acquires MP Biomedicals

VYNOVA Commences Construction of New KOH Facility at Tessenderlo Site

Meghmani Organics Announces Establishment of Potash Plant in Baruch



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Historic Review for Caustic Potash by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World 14-Year Perspective for Caustic Potash by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

The United States: A Major Consumer

Table 19: US Accounts for over 1/5th Share of the World Caustic Potash Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

List of Leading Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Producers in the US and their KOH Production Units

Potash Industry in the US: A Macro Perspective

Fertilizer Demand Driven by Corn Crops

Factors Affecting Fertilizer Prices in the US (On a Scale of 1-10)

B.Market Analytics

Table 20: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: US Historic Review for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Canada: Leading Potash Producer in the World

Table 22: Canada Holds over 1/4th Share of the World Potash (K2O) Production (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Mine Production Volume for Canada and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Historical Perspective

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Canadian Historic Review for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 25: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Japanese Historic Review for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

A Mature yet Growing Market

List of Leading Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Producers in Europe and their Production Units

A Historic Review of the European Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: European Historic Review for Caustic Potash by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: European 14-Year Perspective for Caustic Potash by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 30: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: French Historic Review for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 32: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: German Historic Review for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 34: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Italian Historic Review for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 36: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: UK Historic Review for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 38: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Spanish Historic Review for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

A.Market Analysis

Russian Potash Sector: An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Russian Historic Review for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 42: Rest of European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Rest of European Historic Review for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific - Projected to Remain the Core Market Over the Coming Years

List of Leading Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Producers in Asia-Pacific and their KOH Production Units

Demand Boost for Potash in Asia

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Caustic Potash by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Caustic Potash by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Consumption for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

China: The Prime Consumer

Table 47: China Accounts for nearly a Quarter Share of the World Caustic Potash Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for China and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China Emerges as a Leading Exporter of KOH

Table 48: Chinese Imports and Exports of Caustic Potash (2011-2016): Imports and Exports in Kilo Tons (KT) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chinese Potash Market: A Macro Perspective

State-Controlled Fertilizer Sector

Lucrative Market Opportunities for Foreign Companies

Pricing Policies

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Chinese Historic Review for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

India: A Major Consumer

Table 51: Indian Caustic Potash Market by Application (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Potassium Salts (Potassium Carbonate and Other Salts); Chemical Intermediates; Pigments, Dyes & Inks; Pharmaceuticals; Chemical Fertilizers; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Thailand: A Key Market in the Region

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Brazilian Caustic Potash Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Latin American Historic Review for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Select Key Potash Producing Countries

Israel

Jordan

Chile

Africa

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for Caustic Potash Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption Figures in Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 66 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 71) The United States (15) Canada (3) Japan (5) Europe (19) - France (2) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (3) - Italy (2) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23) Middle East (3) Latin America (2) Africa (1)

