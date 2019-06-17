Global Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) Markets, 2024 - Caustic Potash as a Refining Catalyst in Petroleum Refineries Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Caustic Potash (Potassium Hydroxide) in Tons.

The report profiles 66 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Airedale Chemical Company Limited (UK)

Altair Chimica SpA ( Italy )

) American Elements ( USA )

) Ashta Chemicals, Inc. ( USA )

) Chengdu Huarong Chemical Company Limited ( China )

) Ercros SA ( Spain )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Inovyn (UK)

International Chemical Investors Group ( Luxembourg )

) Potasse and Produits Chimiques SAS ( France )

) Vynova Group ( Belgium )

) MP Biomedicals, LLC ( USA )

) Nachurs Alpine Solutions Corp. ( USA )

) Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( USA )

) Olin Corporation ( USA )

) Pan-Americana S.A Industrias Quimicas ( Brazil )

) Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC ( USA )

) Superior Plus Corp. ( Canada )

) ERCO Worldwide ( Canada )

) Taixing Xiangyun Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Taizhou Mingguang Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Tangshan Sunfar Silicon Industries Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific ( USA )

) Tessenderlo Chemie SA ( Belgium )

) UNID Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Caustic Potash: A Ubiquitous Chemical with High Thermal Stability, Strength and Solubility

Myriad Uses in Various Forms Drive Demand

Healthy Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

Developing Regions Accelerate Market Growth

Asia-Pacific: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Consumer

China: Prime Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Dominance

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Volume Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Rising Need to Increase Crop Productivity to Feed the Expanding Population: A Strong Growth Driver for Potash Fertilizers

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

Potash Fertilizers: Among the Important Fertilizer Categories

Caustic Potash: A Primary Macro-Nutrient in Crop Fertilization

Increasing Demand for Potassium Carbonate Revs Up Opportunities

Major Uses of Potassium Carbonate

Application as a Food Ingredient Gains Momentum

Increasing Demand from Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Products Sector Augurs Well

Key Areas Where I&I Cleaning Products Gain Traction: A Brief Overview

Professional Hygiene in Healthcare Sector

Professional Hygiene in Food & Beverage Sector

Hazard Analysis

Equipment Cleaning

Disinfection

Better Conductivity over Sodium Hydroxide Drives Demand in Alkaline Batteries

Alkaline: The Dominant Consumer Battery Segment

Caustic Potash as a Refining Catalyst in Petroleum Refineries Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Growth Drivers for Petroleum Refining Catalysts - A Quick Look

Growing Prominence of Renewable Sources Boosts Demand for Biofuels, Bodes Well for KOH

Caustic Potash: A Major Chemical Ingredient in Production of Cuticle Remover

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Dynamics in the Potash Sector

Relative Stability in Potash Prices

Introduction of Low-Cost Potash Solutions

Key Challenges Hampering Long-Term Demand Prospects for Caustic Potash

Sustainability: A Major Cause of Concern

Environmental Concerns Continue to Plague the Market

Sodium Hydroxide Emerge as a Cost-Effective Substitute for KOH

Potassium Hydroxide Versus Sodium Hydroxide



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Potash: A Prelude

Derivation of Potash

Insights of Potash

Potash: A Historical Timeline

Potassium Hydroxide (KOH): A Major Derivative of Potash

End-Uses of Potassium Hydroxide

Manufacturing Process for KOH

Electrolytic Process

Mercury Cell Process

Membrane Cell process

Forms of Caustic Potash



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Characterized by Significant Level of Consolidation

Leading Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Companies Worldwide (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Altair Chimica SpA, International Chemical Investors (ICIG), Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., UNID Co Ltd. And Others

List of Global KOH Producers and their KOH Production Units

Deceleration in Prices Puts Pressure on Vendors



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Evonik and AkzoNobel Commence JV KOH Facility in Germany

Superior Plus Raises New Funding

Agrium and Potash Corporation Merge to Establish Nutrien

Ercros Expands Sabinigo Factory

INOVYN Commences New KOH Production Facility at its Antwerp/Lillo Site

Spolchemie Starts Membrane-Based, Chlor-Alkali Production at Usti Site

INEOS Fully Acquires INOVYN

Valiant Acquires MP Biomedicals

VYNOVA Commences Construction of New KOH Facility at Tessenderlo Site

Meghmani Organics Announces Establishment of Potash Plant in Baruch



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: A Major Consumer

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

List of Leading Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Producers in the US and their KOH Production Units

Potash Industry in the US: A Macro Perspective

Fertilizer Demand Driven by Corn Crops

Factors Affecting Fertilizer Prices in the US (On a Scale of 1-10)



7.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Canada: Leading Potash Producer in the World



7.3 Japan



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

A Mature yet Growing Market

List of Leading Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Producers in Europe and their Production Units

A Historic Review of the European Market



7.4.1 France



7.4.2 Germany



7.4.3 Italy



7.4.4 The United Kingdom



7.4.5 Spain



7.4.6 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Russian Potash Sector: An Overview



7.4.7 Rest of Europe



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific - Projected to Remain the Core Market Over the Coming Years

List of Leading Potassium Hydroxide (KOH) Producers in Asia-Pacific and their KOH Production Units

Demand Boost for Potash in Asia



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

China: The Prime Consumer

China Emerges as a Leading Exporter of KOH

Chinese Potash Market: A Macro Perspective

State-Controlled Fertilizer Sector

Lucrative Market Opportunities for Foreign Companies

Pricing Policies



7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

India: A Major Consumer



7.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Brazilian Caustic Potash Market Overview



7.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Select Key Potash Producing Countries

Israel

Jordan

Chile

Africa



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 66 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 71)

The United States (15)

(15) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (19)

(19) France (2)

(2)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (3)

(3)

Italy (2)

(2)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (10)

(10) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23)

(Excluding Japan) (23) Middle East (3)

(3) Latin America (2)

(2) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ksfrrc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

