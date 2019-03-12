NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Caustic Soda Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants



Summary

Global caustic soda capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 90 mtpa in 2018 to more than 95 mtpa by 2023.More than 41 planned and announced caustic soda plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and Europe over the next five years.



Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co Ltd, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd and China National Salt Industry Corp are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.



Scope

- Global caustic soda capacity outlook by region

- Global caustic soda capacity outlook by country

- Caustic soda planned and announced plants details

- Capacity share of the major caustic soda producers globally

- Global caustic soda capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global caustic soda capital expenditure outlook by country.



