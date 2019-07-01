Global Caustic Soda Market to 2024 by Product Type, Manufacturing Process, Grade, Application, Region
DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Caustic Soda Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global caustic soda market reached a volume of 75.9 Million Metric Tons in 2018.
Caustic soda, also known as sodium hydroxide (NaOH), refers to an inorganic compound which comprises sodium cations Na+ and hydroxide anions OH-. It is industrially prepared through the electrolytic chlor-alkali process in which the electrolysis of aqueous sodium chloride solution produces chlorine gas and sodium hydroxide.
It is an odorless and non-flammable white solid which is commercially available in the form of flakes, pellets, granules and aqueous solutions of different concentrations. Owing to its highly-corrosive nature, it can generate substantial heat and ignite combustible materials when dissolved in water.
Caustic soda is utilized as a raw material in a number of industries including chemical, automotive, water treatment, and food and beverage. On account of its easy availability and affordability over its substitutes, it is regarded as one of the preferred chemical compounds employed to control acidity and remove heavy metals from water. Caustic soda is also used in the production of paper wherein it helps in dissolving unwanted compounds present in the wood pulp. Similarly, it aids in separating the ink from paper fibers during the process of paper recycling.
Apart from this, it is used in the extraction of alumina, one of the most common oxides of aluminum, from naturally occurring minerals. As aluminum finds vast applications in the production of lightweight vehicles, the growing demand for the metal is spurring the growth of global caustic soda market.
Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a volume of 89.6 Million Metric Tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global caustic soda market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global caustic soda industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global caustic soda industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global caustic soda industry?
- What is the structure of the global caustic soda industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global caustic soda industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global caustic soda industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Properties
4.2 Overview
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Caustic Soda Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process
5.5 Market Breakup by Grade
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Lye
6.2 Flake
6.3 Others
7 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process
7.1 Membrane Cell
7.2 Diaphragm Cell
7.3 Others
8 Market Breakup by Grade
8.1 Reagent Grade
8.2 Industrial Grade
8.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Alumina
9.2 Inorganic Chemicals
9.3 Organic Chemicals
9.4 Food, Pulp and Paper
9.5 Soap and Detergents
9.6 Textiles
9.7 Water Treatment
9.8 Steel/Metallurgy-Sintering
9.9 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 The DOW Chemical Company
15.3.2 Olin Corporation
15.3.3 Tata Chemicals Limited
15.3.4 Solvay SA
15.3.5 FMC Corporation
15.3.6 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)
15.3.7 Formosa Plastics Corporation
15.3.8 Ineos Group Limited
15.3.9 PPG Industries
15.3.10 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.
15.3.11 Tosoh Corporation
15.3.12 Hanwha Chemical Corporation
15.3.13 Nirma Limited
15.3.14 Akzo Nobel
15.3.15 BASF
15.3.16 Covestro
15.3.17 DowDuPont
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nqzen
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
