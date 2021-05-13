Global CBD Oil Market 2021-2025: Growing Millennial Population in Key Cannabis Markets and Increasing Number of New Product Launches

DUBLIN, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CBD Oil Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the CBD oil market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.05 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing millennial population in key cannabis markets and increasing number of new product launches.

The report on CBD oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The CBD oil market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the health-promoting benefits of CBD oil as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD oil market growth during the next few years.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CBD oil market vendors that include Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Gaia Botanics, Isodiol International Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., and NuLeaf Naturals LLC.

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Marijuana derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hemp derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

CBD American Shaman LLC

CV Sciences Inc.

Elixinol Global Ltd.

Endoca BV

Gaia Botanics

Isodiol International Inc.

Medical Marijuana Inc.

NuLeaf Naturals LLC

Appendix

