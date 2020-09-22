Global CBD Pet Products Report 2020: Product Segmentation, Product Availability, CBD Content and Price Structure

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Products Report: US Takes the Lead, but Pet Products are Increasing in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Standard oils remain the most popular but categories such as topicals have started to grow, as have edibles

This report provides a comprehensive look at the pet products category and the differences between Q4 2019 and Q1 2020. If you are interested in how these products are developing, what sub-categories are doing the best and what products are being discontinued, then this is the report for you.



Overall, the US takes the lead in terms of variety of sub-categories for the pet product market, however, Q1 2020 has seen a steady increase in these types of products in Europe too. While standard oils remain the most popular, categories such as topicals have started to grow, as have edibles. This report explores pet products in nine countries, focusing on product segmentation, product availability, CBD content and price structure.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Pet Product Category Analysis



4. CBD Content Analysis



5. Pricing Analysis



6. Pet Product Glossary

Companies Mentioned

cbdMD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjb4eg





