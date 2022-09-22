Global CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Defense Market Report 2022-2026: Special Focus on CBRN and HazMat Training

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBRN Defense - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With Market Size Valued at $20.8 Billion by 2026, it`s a Healthy Outlook for the Global CBRN Defense Market

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for CBRN Defense estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period.

Chemical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR, while growth in the Radiological segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR. Biological warfare is real and a perplexing threat for the world as various countries, including the US, Russia and China, have been perceived to be silently working on biological weapons and even maintaining an inventory.

Depending on the causative pathogen, route of inoculation, size and immune system of affected person, these microorganisms hold an incubation period of few days to few weeks. Biological weapons can result in catastrophic, large-scale epidemics and serious medical complications or deaths.

Biological warfare holds serious concerns as the technology linked with production of these weapons is comparatively affordable and is easy to access. In addition, microorganisms required for development of majority of biological warfare means are easily available.



The acquisition along with dissemination of some of the restricted organisms such as Variola major is possible. It is extremely challenging to keep a tab on development of biological weapons across countries as production units associated with the approach require little space as well as are difficult to identify.

Biological weapons have attracted various countries, entities, groups and individuals over the last several decades. Various countries have reported a number of acts associated with biological terrorism over the past decades, including a sarin nerve gas attack in Japan in 1995 along with failed attempts intended to kill thousands of people.

Countries like the US and Russia are expected to hold frozen stocks of highly contagious biological warfare agents known to cause incurable diseases, such as anthrax. An intentional or accidental access to these biological weapons by terrorists or rogue politicians can result in disastrous consequences.

There are serious concerns pertaining to specific inventories of traditional biological agents such as Ebola, anthrax and typhus. On the other hand, various countries have dedicated research and other resources towards development of genetically-engineered organisms. While several countries like Iraq are perceived to possess bioweapons, there is a serious threat from terrorist organizations that can misuse these weapons for unleashing an uncontrollable epidemic.

Anthrax remains the most popular choice for majority of programs targeting biological warfare as the bacteria is capable of generating lethal spores. Inhalation of these spores in specific quantities can result in a medical condition that is fatal in nature and requires urgent treatment with significant doses of a certain penicillin-type antibiotic.



While traditional biological agents such as smallpox and anthrax hold serious threats, various countries are looking beyond these options and exploiting black biology. The concept of black biology revolves around development of genetically-engineered microorganisms that can be used as biological weapons.

The technology focuses on inserting specific genes into the DNA for good or malicious purposes. The concept holds serious implications as genetic maps of various deadly microorganisms like bacteria and viruses are available within the public domain and can be exploited for development of biological weapons.

Researchers have recently published the whole genetic code related to cholera pathogen. In addition, the researcher community is making efforts to map genomes of a large number of microbes such as the bacteria associated with plague, anthrax and typhoid. The information can be exploited for developing clones of highly virulent species of viruses and bacteria.

Moreover, misguided microbiologists can be exploited by unscrupulous clients for development of incurable designer options like penicillin-resistant anthrax and viruses capable of causing infection while remaining silent.

Russia has alleged that Ukraine and the US are working with pathogens known to cause serious infections in various laboratories. Ukraine has several public health labs engaged in R&D to find solutions for dealing with dangerous infections. A number of these laboratories receive financial and other assistance from the EU and the US. Russia`s claims are partly based on the Biological Threat Reduction Program set by the US during the 1990s for mitigating the risk associated with biological weapons left in various countries such as Ukraine.

The program offers financial assistance from the US towards equipment and modernization. In addition, the US Department of Defense has been collaboratively working with Ukraine for improving public health labs since 2005. The US also offers technical assistance to Ukraine and other countries for dealing with outbreaks of several infectious diseases.

The US claims that these efforts are intended to mitigate the serious threat of proliferation of biological weapons, rather than development of such weapons. On the other side, Russian officials are claiming that Ukraine is trying to conceal the evidence regarding prohibited activities while making efforts to destroy bio-agents in various laboratories.

Despite questions pertaining to authenticity of these claims, such allegations are perplexing and have brought back focus towards chemical and biological warfare. The presence of biological weapons could escalate the conflict further and pose serious concerns regarding misuse of such weapons.

The scenario is presenting lucrative opportunities for growth of CBRN Defense which is defined as defensive equipment and technologies used against chemical weapons or biological pathogens. CBRN surveillance and countermeasures include the advancement of sensing technologies to cover airborne agents and deposited contaminants. CBRN draws expertise from information and computing systems, engineering, physics, and chemistry allowing end-to-end technology advancements.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

As the Threat of Biological and Chemical Warfare Becomes Real, CBRN Defense Spirals Into the Spotlight on the Back of Increased Focus on Preparedness and Response

Russian Allegations of Biological Weapons Activities in Ukraine Brings this Hidden Yet Ever-Present Threat Back Into the Spotlight

Brings this Hidden Yet Ever-Present Threat Back Into the Spotlight Worries Over Geopolitical Conflicts & Galloping Inflation Overtakes Concerns About the Now Receding COVID-19 Pandemic

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 83 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What Are Biological, Chemical & Radiation Weapons? How Do We Prepare to Protect Against Them & What's the Role of CBRN Defense?

Pandemic Fails to Deter Global Military Spending, Which Spirals to All Time High in 2021, a Sign of Good Times to Prevail for CBRN Defense

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As the World Steps Up Military Spending in the Wake of the Russia Ukraine War, CBRN Defense Solutions are Poised to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs

Accusations Over Alleged Use of Chemical & Biological Weapons in the Russia Ukraine War Brings This Dirty Battle Strategy Back Into the Spotlight

Rising Conflicts in the South China Sea to Spur Growth in the Asian Market

Increased Activity on the Nuclear Decommissioning Front Drives the Need for Radiation Protection & Emergency Response Training During Decommissioning of Nuclear Installations

Limited Success of Global Efforts in Curbing the Proliferation of Biological, Chemical, Radiation Weapons Drives the Need for CBRN Defense for Preparedness & Response

A Review of the Many Reasons Why the Military is Stepping Up Focus on Equipping the Infantry With CBRN Training Tools

Radiation Safety Training Storms Into the Spotlight

Special Focus on CBRN and HazMat Training

COVID-19 Steps up Focus on Using Simulators for CBRN Training

Emphasis on Safety in CBRNE Training Grows Stronger

