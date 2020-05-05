Global CBRN Defense Industry
May 05, 2020, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBRN Defense market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.8%. Chemical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.5 Billion by the year 2025, Chemical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798111/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$300.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$276.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Chemical will reach a market size of US$865.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AirBoss of America Corp.
- Argon Electronics Ltd.
- Avon Protection Systems, Inc.
- Blucher GmbH
- Bruker Corporation
- Chemring Group PLC
- Cristanini Spa
- Environics Oy
- FLIR Systems, Inc.
- Karcher Futuretech GmbH
- MSA Safety, Inc.
- Smiths Group PLC
- Thales Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798111/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Evolving CBRN Threats amidst Changing Political Environments
Fosters Growth in CBRN Defense Market
Chemical: The Largest Segment in the CBRN Defense Market
Protective Wearables Leads CBRN Defense Market by Equipment
Global Competitor Market Shares
CBRN Defense Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Persistent Threat of CBRN Terrorist Attacks Fuels Growth in the
CBRN Defense Market
Number of Agents Used or Planned for Use by Type of Agent for
the Period 1996-2016
Number of Terrorist Incidents, Deaths and Injuries Worldwide
for the Years 2012 through 2017
Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Terrorist Incidents for
the Year 2017
Number of Terrorist Attacks in Europe for the Years 2012
through 2017
Growing Threat of CBRNe Weapons and Increase in Defense
Spending Drive Military Agencies to Invest in CBRN
Countermeasures
Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years
2000 through 2017
Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for
2018
Implications of Emerging Technologies for CBRN Terrorism
Global CBRNE Detection Equipment Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues by Detection Equipment for 2019 and 2025
CBRN Monitoring Gains Importance Naval Vessels
CBRN Decontamination: Emergence of New Products and
Technologies Augurs Well for the Market
Drone Swarm Technology: Potential Role in CBRN Weapons
Advancements & Research Studies in CBRN Defense Space
Defense Threat Reduction Agency Develops Materials for
Providing Second Skin Protection
Finnish University Develops Technology to Safely Detect
Chemical Warfare Agents
Bertin Develops Portable Monitor for Radioactivity Detection
and Measurement in Harsh Environments
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
CBRN Defense
HazMat Vs CBRNE
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: CBRN Defense Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: CBRN Defense Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: CBRN Defense Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Chemical (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Chemical (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Chemical (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Biological (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Biological (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Biological (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Radiological (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Radiological (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Radiological (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Protective Wearables (Equipment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Protective Wearables (Equipment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Protective Wearables (Equipment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Detection & Monitoring Systems (Equipment) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Detection & Monitoring Systems (Equipment) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Detection & Monitoring Systems (Equipment) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 22: Decontamination Systems (Equipment) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Decontamination Systems (Equipment) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Decontamination Systems (Equipment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Simulators (Equipment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Simulators (Equipment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Simulators (Equipment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Information Management Software (Equipment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Information Management Software (Equipment) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 30: Information Management Software (Equipment) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 31: Defense (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Defense (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Civil & Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Civil & Commercial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Civil & Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US CBRN Defense Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States CBRN Defense Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: CBRN Defense Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States CBRN Defense Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States CBRN Defense Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: CBRN Defense Market in the United States by
Equipment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 42: United States CBRN Defense Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States CBRN Defense Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: CBRN Defense Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: CBRN Defense Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian CBRN Defense Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian CBRN Defense Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: CBRN Defense Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Canadian CBRN Defense Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Canadian CBRN Defense Historic Market Review by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 51: CBRN Defense Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Canadian CBRN Defense Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: CBRN Defense Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 54: Canadian CBRN Defense Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for CBRN Defense: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: CBRN Defense Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese CBRN Defense Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Market for CBRN Defense: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: CBRN Defense Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Japanese CBRN Defense Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for CBRN
Defense in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Japanese CBRN Defense Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: CBRN Defense Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese CBRN Defense Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: CBRN Defense Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese CBRN Defense Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Chinese CBRN Defense Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: CBRN Defense Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese CBRN Defense Market by Equipment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Chinese Demand for CBRN Defense in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: CBRN Defense Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese CBRN Defense Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European CBRN Defense Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Threat of CBRN Attacks in Europe: A Review
Market Analytics
Table 73: European CBRN Defense Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: CBRN Defense Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European CBRN Defense Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European CBRN Defense Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: CBRN Defense Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European CBRN Defense Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European CBRN Defense Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 80: CBRN Defense Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European CBRN Defense Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European CBRN Defense Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 83: CBRN Defense Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: European CBRN Defense Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 85: CBRN Defense Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: French CBRN Defense Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: French CBRN Defense Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: CBRN Defense Market in France by Equipment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: French CBRN Defense Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 90: French CBRN Defense Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: CBRN Defense Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: French CBRN Defense Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: French CBRN Defense Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 94: CBRN Defense Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: German CBRN Defense Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: German CBRN Defense Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: CBRN Defense Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: German CBRN Defense Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 99: German CBRN Defense Market Share Breakdown by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: CBRN Defense Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German CBRN Defense Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: CBRN Defense Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 103: Italian CBRN Defense Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: CBRN Defense Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian CBRN Defense Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 106: Italian CBRN Defense Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Equipment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: CBRN Defense Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian CBRN Defense Market by Equipment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Italian Demand for CBRN Defense in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: CBRN Defense Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian CBRN Defense Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Rising Threat of CBRN Terrorism Augurs Well for the Market
Market Analytics
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for CBRN Defense: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 113: CBRN Defense Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom CBRN Defense Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for CBRN Defense: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Equipment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: CBRN Defense Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Equipment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: United Kingdom CBRN Defense Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
CBRN Defense in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: United Kingdom CBRN Defense Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: CBRN Defense Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 121: Rest of Europe CBRN Defense Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 122: CBRN Defense Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe CBRN Defense Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe CBRN Defense Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018-2025
Table 125: CBRN Defense Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Equipment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe CBRN Defense Market Share Breakdown
by Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Rest of Europe CBRN Defense Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 128: CBRN Defense Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 129: Rest of Europe CBRN Defense Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: CBRN Defense Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific CBRN Defense Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific CBRN Defense Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: CBRN Defense Market in Asia-Pacific by Equipment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific CBRN Defense Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Equipment: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific CBRN Defense Market Share Analysis by
Equipment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: CBRN Defense Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 137: Asia-Pacific CBRN Defense Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Asia-Pacific CBRN Defense Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 139: Rest of World CBRN Defense Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of World CBRN Defense Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 141: CBRN Defense Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Rest of World CBRN Defense Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Equipment: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Rest of World CBRN Defense Historic Market Review by
Equipment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 144: CBRN Defense Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Equipment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Rest of World CBRN Defense Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: CBRN Defense Market in Rest of World: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of World CBRN Defense Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORPORATION
ARGON ELECTRONICS (UK) LTD.
AVON PROTECTION SYSTEMS
BLÜCHER GMBH
BRUKER CORPORATION
CHEMRING GROUP PLC
CRISTANINI SPA
ENVIRONICS OY
FLIR SYSTEMS
KÄRCHER FUTURETECH GMBH
MSA SAFETY
SMITHS GROUP PLC
THALES GROUP
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798111/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article