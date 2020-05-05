Global CDN Security Industry
NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CDN Security market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 25.5%. DDoS Protection, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 27%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.1 Billion by the year 2025, DDoS Protection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 28.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$250.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$368.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, DDoS Protection will reach a market size of US$326.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Arbor Networks, Inc.
- CDNetworks Inc.
- ChinaCache
- Cloudflare, Inc.
- Distil Networks, Inc.
- Fastly, Inc.
- Imperva Incapsula
- Limelight Networks, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nexusguard Limited.
- Radware Ltd.
- StackPath
- Verizon Digital Media Services
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
CDN Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Cybersecurity Market - Growth Factors
Increase in Security Breach Incidents
Level of Protection and Need for Selecting Mitigation Solutions
Web Application Firewall - US, The Largest Market
SMEs - Fastest Growing Web Application Firewall Market
Media and Entertainment - Largest CDN Security Market Segment
Service Providers Segment - The Largest Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cyber Security Market - Key Market Trends
Increasing Need for Information Security - Key Driver for Web
Application Firewall Market
Data Center Security Market Growth
Data Security - Trends and Challenges
DDoS Attack - Key Trends
Growth in DDoS Attacks - An Opportunity
DDoS Attacks - Solutions
Increase in DDoS Attacks - Growth Opportunity for Market
Innovations in DNS Protection
Innovations in the DDoS Attack Landscape
Oracle Acquire Zenedge
Akamai Technologies Acquires Janrain
SONM Partners Teleport to Launch Commercial Decentralized CDN
Backblaze Partners Cloudflare to Enable Customers Download Data
Stored in B2 to Cloudflare for Zero Transfer Fees
Cloudflare Partners IBM Cloud for CDN and Security Services
Microsoft to Provide Public Preview of CDN Network
Barracuda Networks Announces Cloud-delivered WAF Service
StackPath Unveils Multiple Updates, Upgrades and Launches
Select DNS Security Vendors
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
V. CURATED RESEARCH
