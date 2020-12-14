Global Celiac Disease (CD) Market Report 2020: Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2017-2030
Dec 14, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Celiac Disease (CD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast- 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Celiac Disease (CD) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Celiac Disease (CD) market size from 2017 to 2030. The report also covers current Celiac Disease (CD) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Celiac Disease (CD) Treatment
Celiac Disease (CD) is usually treated by simply excluding foods that contain gluten from the diet. This prevents damage to the lining of the intestines (gut) and the associated symptoms, such as diarrhea and stomach pain. Symptoms generally return if the patient starts eating foods containing gluten, and it will cause long-term damage to the patient's health. Symptoms often start improving considerably within weeks of starting a gluten-free diet. However, it may take up to 2 years for the digestive system to heal completely.
Lifelong adherence to a GFD, the mainstay of treatment for CD, promotes mucosal healing, reduce serum levels of celiac antibodies, improve protein-energy deficiencies, improve bone health, and lead to increases in body fat. Non-adherent or partially adherent patients have been reported to have more fatigue, pruritus, and abdominal bloating than fully adherent patients. Similarly, the persistence of villous atrophy (VA) is less frequently reported in patients who adhere to their GFD.
Apart from avoiding gluten in the day-to-day diet, intake of certain supplements (vitamin and mineral supplements) may also be recommended, at least for the first 6 months after the diagnosis. This will ensure that the patient gets all the nutrients that are needed while the digestive system repairs itself. Taking supplements can also help correct any deficiencies, such as anemia.
In Rule Out Refractory CD I (RCDI) and RCDII, pharmacologic treatment improves symptoms and histology in only 30-40% of patients. In RCDI, symptoms often improve after treatment, while RCDII is generally less responsive to available therapies. For both RCDI and RCDII, therapeutic options reported include budesonide, systemic corticosteroids, 6-mercaptopurine, cladribine, and mesalamine. Mycophenolate mofetil and methotrexate have also been reported as therapeutic options for RCDI.
Celiac Disease (CD) Epidemiology
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD), Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD), Gender-specific Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD), Type-specific Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease (CD) and Age-specific Distribution of Celiac Disease (CD) in the 7MM market covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Insights
2 Celiac Disease Market Overview at a Glance
2.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Celiac Disease in 2017
2.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Celiac Disease in 2030
3 Executive Summary of Celiac Disease (CD)
4 Disease Background and Overview: Celiac Disease
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Types
4.2.1 Classical CD
4.2.2 Non-Classical CD
4.2.3 Silent CD
4.3 Causes
4.3.1 Genetics Factors
4.3.2 Environmental Factors
4.4 Symptoms
4.5 Pathogenesis
4.6 Pathophysiology
4.6.1 Genetics
4.6.2 Gluten, as an environmental trigger of CD
4.7 Clinical Presentation
4.8 Diagnosis
4.8.1 Diagnostic Tests of CD
4.9 Biomarkers for CD
4.9.1 Genetic Biomarkers in CD
4.9.2 Serological Biomarkers in CD
4.10 Differential diagnosis
5 Algorithm for Diagnosis of CD
6 Diagnostic Guidelines by the European Society for the Study of Coeliac Disease (ESsCD)
6.1 Recommendations on who should be tested for CD
6.2 Recommendations for Serology
6.3 Recommendations for Endoscopy and Histopathology
6.4 Recommendations for HLA-DQ2/8 Typing
6.5 Recommendations for other Diagnostic Tests
6.6 Recommendations for Diagnostic Confirmation
7 Diagnostic Guidelines by the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO)
7.1 Recommendation for Diagnosis
7.2 Recommendations for Testing Patients
7.2.1 Patients with clinical manifestations suggestive of CD
7.2.2 Conditions associated with an increased risk for CD
7.2.3 First-degree relatives of patients with CD
7.3 Recommendations for Diagnostic Tests
7.3.1 Endoscopy in patients with suspected CD
7.3.2 Intestinal biopsy and histology
7.3.3 Serum antibody tests
8 Epidemiology and Patient Population: Key Findings
8.1 7MM Total Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease
8.2 MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease
9 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Celiac Disease
9.1 United States
9.1.1 Assumptions and Rationale
9.1.2 Total Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States
9.1.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States
9.1.4 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States
9.1.5 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Celiac Disease in the United States
9.1.6 Age-specific Distribution of Celiac Disease in the United States
9.2 EU5 Countries
9.2.1 Assumptions and Rationale
9.3 Germany
9.4 France
9.5 Italy
9.6 Spain
9.7 United Kingdom
9.8 Japan
10 Treatment
10.1 Gluten-free Diet (GFD)
10.1.1 Gluten-free (GF) foods on prescription
10.1.2 Oats
10.2 Other treatments
10.2.1 Vaccinations
10.2.2 Supplements
10.2.3 Pharmacologic Treatments
10.2.4 Gluten-degrading enzymes
10.2.5 Blocking gluten entry across the intestinal epithelium
10.2.6 Rho/Rho-kinase inhibition
10.2.7 Immunotherapy
10.2.8 Dermatitis Herpetiformis
10.3 Refractory Celiac Disease (RCD)
11 Treatment Algorithm for CD
12 Treatment Algorithm for CD by BMJ Best Practice
12.1 Gluten-free diet (1st Line Treatment)
12.1.1 Calcium and Vitamin D supplementation with or without Iron
12.2 Refractory Celiac Disease (RCD)
12.3 Celiac Crisis
12.3.1 Rehydration and correction of electrolyte abnormalities
12.3.2 Corticosteroid adjunct treatment
13 European Society for the Study of Coeliac Disease (ESsCD) guideline for coeliac disease and other gluten-related disorders
13.1 Dietary Management
13.2 Follow Up
13.3 Slow-responders and RCD
13.3.1 Recommendations for treating RCD-I
13.3.2 Recommendations for treating RCD-II
13.4 Special Issues about Children and Adolescents
14 World Gastroenterology Organisation Global Guidelines for CD
15 Recognized Establishments
16 Unmet Needs
17 Emerging Drugs
17.1 Key Cross Competition
17.2 Larazotide Acetate (INN-202/AT-1001): 9 Meters Biopharma
17.3 Latiglutenase (IMGX003/ALV003): ImmunogenX
17.4 PRV-015: Provention Bio
17.5 TAK-101: Takeda/Cour Pharmaceuticals
17.6 AG017: Precigen ActoBio
17.7 ZED1227: Falk Pharma and Zedira
18 Celiac Disease: 7 Major Market Analysis
18.1 Key Findings
18.2 Market Size of Celiac Disease in the 7MM
19 The United States Market Outlook
19.1 United States Market Size
19.1.1 Total Market size of Celiac Disease
19.1.2 Market Size by Therapies
20 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook
21 Japan Market Outlook
21.1 Japan Market Size
21.1.1 Total Market size of Celiac Disease
21.1.2 Market Size by Therapies
22 KOL Reviews
23 Case Reports
23.1 Association of gluten intake during the first 5 years of life with the incidence of celiac disease autoimmunity and celiac disease among children at increased risk (United States)
23.2 The prevalence of the celiac disease in Europe: Results of a centralized, international mass screening project (Italy)
23.3 A case of celiac disease with type I enteropathy-associated T-cell lymphoma in a Japanese male patient (Japan)
24 Market Drivers
25 Market Barriers
26 SWOT Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 9 Meters Biopharma
- ImmunogenX
- Provention Bio
- Takeda/Cour Pharmaceuticals
- Precigen ActoBio
- Falk Pharma and Zedira
