Global Cell & Gene Therapies Outsourcing Market Outlook 2021-2026: Understand the Top CDMO Selection Drivers, Metrics that Influence Sponsor Satisfaction, and the Reasons CDMOs Lose Bids

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell & Gene Therapies Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the cell & gene therapies contract manufacturing space in addition to a projection of what our survey respondents - all outsourcing decision-makers for cell or gene therapies at sponsor organizations - predict the marketplace will look like in 2026.

The newness of cell and gene therapies as part of modern medicine's armamentarium means there are a lot of unknowns and unexplored territory. These unknowns also translate to the biopharma companies that are developing the therapies.

This Cell & Gene Therapies Market Outlook report is designed to provide some support and direction for innovator companies with cell and/or gene therapies in their pipeline or portfolios as well as to CDMOs that are looking to win their manufacturing business.

Key statistics include the volume of cell therapies and gene therapies in sponsors' pipelines, the corresponding manufacturing activities that will be outsourced, the average outsourcing expenditure on cell and gene therapies, and the number of CDMOs required to complete the work.

Understanding these dynamics can help both innovators and contract manufacturers better evaluate their position in the marketplace, understand current challenges, and get insight into the areas where they should focus future efforts and investments.

What You Will Learn:

Therapy Innovators:

Gain insight into the top five challenges fellow innovators have encountered while outsourcing cell and/or gene therapies in order to avoid potential setbacks

Understand and plan for the most difficult parts of outsourcing cell and/or gene therapies according to industry peers

Ascertain the criteria used by peers to scientifically and strategically evaluate contract manufacturers for their cell and gene outsourcing needs

Contract Manufacturers:

Identify and understand current needs as well as upcoming changes in demand for outsourced activities and services in order to meet customers' current and future needs

Compare how well your company's offerings match up with innovators' needs by understanding the top CDMO selection drivers, metrics that influence sponsor satisfaction, and the reasons CDMOs lose bids

Learn from innovators where they believe CDMOs should focus their future efforts and investments to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the cell and gene therapies markets

Major Topics:

Market Dynamics

Outsourcing Preferences and Practices

Service Provider Selection

Cell & Gene Outsourcing Challenges

Study Data

Key Topics Covered:

1. Copyright and Usage Guidelines

2. How to Use this Report

3. Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement

4. Introduction

5. Methodology

6. Respondent Demographics

7. Major Sections

8. Market Dynamics

Primary Section Takeaways

Number of Cell & Gene Therapies in Pipeline

Top 5 Therapeutic Areas for Cell & Gene Therapies

Cell & Gene Outsourcing Needs

Viral Vector Outsourcing Needs

Allogenic Cell Therapy Outsourcing Needs

Autologous Cell Therapy Outsourcing Needs

Outsourced Cell & Gene Activities and Services

Outsourced Activities and Services by Company Size

Annual Outsourcing Spend on Cell & Gene Therapies by Company Size

9. Outsourcing Preferences and Practices

Primary Section Takeaways

Primary Outsourcing Driver for Cell & Gene Therapies

Types of Service Providers Used

CDMO Engagement Timeline

Stages When Using CDMOs

Number of CDMOs Utilized

Outsourced Proportion: Current and Five Years from Now

10. Service Provider Selection

Primary Section Takeaways

Decision-making Group for Cell & Gene Outsourcing

Top 5 Service Provider Selection Criteria

Use of Same CDMO for Development and Commercial

Contract Manufacturing Satisfaction Drivers for Cell & Gene Therapies

Top Reasons CDMOs Lose Bids

Where CDMOs Should Focus Efforts

Where CDMOs Should Focus Efforts: Direct Quotes

11. Cell & Gene Outsourcing Challenges

Primary Section Takeaways

Top 5 Cell & Gene Outsourcing Challenges

Most Difficult Part of Outsourcing Cell & Gene Therapies

Most Difficult Part of Outsourcing Cell & Gene Therapies: Direct Quotes

12. Study Data

Current Cell & Gene Outsourcing Needs

Cell & Gene Outsourcing Needs in Five Years

Therapeutic Areas of Cell & Gene Therapies

Types of Service Providers Used

Primary Outsourcing Driver for Cell & Gene Therapies

Internal Manufacturing Plans

Outsourced Proportion: Current and Five Years from Now

Cell & Gene Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

Number of CDMOs Utilized

Stages When Using CDMOs

CDMO Engagement Timeline

Use of Same CDMO for Development and Commercial

Service Provider Selection

Contract Manufacturing Satisfaction Drivers for Cell & Gene Therapies

Most Difficult Part of Outsourcing Cell & Gene Therapies

Cell & Gene Outsourcing Challenges

Required Allogenic Cell Therapy Technologies

Required Autologous Cell Therapy Technologies

Required Viral Vector Technologies

Decision-making Group for Cell & Gene Outsourcing

Where CDMOs Should Focus Efforts: Verbatim Responses

Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

Annual Outsourcing Spend on Cell & Gene Therapies

13. Demographics

Annual Revenue

Company Size by Number of Employees

Decision-making Responsibility

Number of Cell & Gene Therapies in Pipeline

Types of Molecules

Outsourcing Involvement

Respondent Location

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/brkv2a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]archandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

