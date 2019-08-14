Global Cell Analysis Market 2018-2025 - Introduction of Enhanced Cell Imaging System Reduces the Cost and Time Consumption For the Drug Discovery Process

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Analysis Global Market - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cell analysis global market is expected to reach $39,322.3 million by 2025, growing at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.



Cells are the biological units that are used for the identification and mapping of the basic biochemical and physical processes of life. Analysis of these cells plays a major role in gene identification, protein identification, transcription analysis and epigenomics at the cellular level by revealing the heterogeneity of the cells. Hospitals, academic institutions, government institutes, as well as pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are increasing their focus on the application of cell analysis as an important tool in research, drug discovery and diagnosis.



The market for cell analysis is segmented based on technique, product, application, end-user, and geography. The cell analysis techniques global market is segmented into molecular approaches and the image-based approach, where the molecular approach commanded the largest market and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR.



The molecular approaches include the PCR, sequencing techniques, microarray and microfluidics, cell isolation and separation techniques performed at cells genomic level. Among molecular approaches, PCR accounted for the largest share in 2018. The image-based approach is segmented into microscopy, cytometry, high content screening, and spectrophotometers. Among image-based approaches, cytometry generated the largest revenue in 2018.



The cell analysis products market is mainly segmented into consumables, instruments, software, and services. The consumables include reagents, assay kits, microplates, cell culture consumables, and others. Among these consumables commanded the largest market in 2018.



The instrument segment comprises of cell counters, Cell microarray and microfluidics, liquid handling systems, cytometers, microfluidic devices, high content screening (HCS) systems microplate readers, PCR devices, sequencing instruments, spectrophotometer, microscopes, and others. Among instruments, The PCR instruments commanded the largest share in 2018. Sequencing is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025 due to the increasing adoption of sequencing technology in various life science research areas and the decreasing cost of genome sequencing.



By application, the market is categorized by processes, by field, and by therapeutic area. In the process of application, the market is segmented into cellular processes, signal transduction pathways, circulating tumor cells, single-cell analysis, epigenetic target analysis, subpopulation characterization, and drug and candidate screening. Cellular process application accounted for the largest revenue in 2018 and the Circulating tumor cell analysis market is expected to boom at a double-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.



By field of application, the market is further segmented into forensic, therapeutics, cell imaging, biomarker research, genomic analysis, stem cell analysis, and diagnostics. Diagnostics held the largest revenue in 2018 and stem cell analysis is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The cell imaging market is further segmented into live-cell imaging which is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR. By therapeutic area, the market is further segmented into cancer research, infectious disease diagnosis, genetic testing, immunology, and others. Cancer research accounted for the largest revenue in 2018.



Factors Influencing Market



Drivers and Opportunities



Rising Incidence of Life-Threatening Infectious Diseases

Increasing Funding and Investment In Cell-Based Research

Introduction of Enhanced Cell Imaging System Reduces the Cost and Time Consumption For the Drug Discovery Process

Availability of Advanced Cell Analysis Instruments

Increasing Demand For Cell Analysis Products By End-Users

Emergence of Liquid Biopsy Tests Using Single Cell Analysis

Emerging Asia Pacific Cell Analysis Market

Availability of Cell Analysis Service Providers

Automation In Oncology Research For Early Diagnosis

Restraints & Threats



Lack of Skilled Personnel To Use Advanced Cell Analysis Instruments

Expensive Cell Analysis Instruments

Maintaining Consistency, Reproducibility of Assays and Lack of Standardization

Stringent Regulatory Framework Limits Advancements In Cellular Analysis Market

Major Player Profiles



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

GE Healthcare

Illumina Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Olympus Corporation

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N V

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Companies Mentioned



A&E Lab Instruments ( Guangzhou ) Co., Ltd

) Co., Ltd Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Abcam plc

Abdos Labtech Pvt, Ltd.

Abnova Corporation

Abp Biosciences LLC

Active Motif Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Alit Lifesciences Co., Ltd.,

Analytik Jena AG

Applied Microarrays Inc.

Ausragen Inc.

Aven Inc.

Aviva Bioscience

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Bgi Group

Bio X Cell

Biocare Medical, LLC

Biodot Inc.

Biofluidica

Biolidics Limited

Biomerieux Sa

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bioron GmbH

Biosearch Technologies

Bio-Techne Corporation

Biotek Instruments

Bioview Ltd.

Biovision, Inc.

Blue-Ray Biotech

BMS Microscopes B.V.

Brooks Life Sciences (4Titude)

Bruker Corporation

Cambridge Biomedical Inc.

Canopus Bioscience

Capp Aps

Carl Zeiss AG

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Cellnion, LLC.

Celtic Molecular Diagnostics

Cherry Biotech

Corning Inc.

Creatv Microtech Inc.

Cytognos S.L.

Da An Gene

Danaher Corporation

Danish Micro Engineering

Diagenode Sa

Dlab Scientific Co.,Ltd

Domel D.O.O.

Enzo Lifesciences Inc.

Eppendorf

Etaluma, Inc

Eurofins Scientific

Expendeon AG

Favourgen Biotech Corporation

Fluidgm Corporation

Fluxion Biosciences

Ge Healthcare

Genedata AG

Genemed Biotechnologies Inc

General Biologicals

Gyros AB

Hausser Scientific

Herolab GmbH

Hettich Lab Technology

Highqu GmbH

Hoffmann-La Roche

Horiba, Ltd.

Ido Amit Lab

Illumina Inc.

Immunodiagnostics Systems

Jasco Analytical Instruments

Jena Biosciences

Jeol, Ltd.

Kapa Biosystems

Kern and Sohn GmbH

Keyence Corporation

Kyratec

Labcon

Labtech International Ltd

Lexogen

Lgc Limited

Lonza Group

Lubio Science

Lucigen Corporation

Luminex Corporation

Lunglife Ai, Inc

Lw Scientific

Macrogen Inc

Maestrogen Inc.

Mclab

Medical Econet

Meijo Techno

Merck Kgaa

Metrion Biosciences

Mettler-Toledo, Inc.

Micro-Shot Technology Ltd

Miltenyil Biotec GmbH

Mission Bio

Nanolive Sa

Nanostring Technologies

New England Biolabs

Nikon Corporation

Nova Biomedical

Novogene Co. Ltd

Novus Biologics LLC

Olympus Corporation

Opentrons

Optika S.R.L

Ortoalresa

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences

Panagene

Park Systems

Perkinelmer Inc.

Picoquant GmbH

Precision For Medicines Houston Laboratory (Apocell Inc.)

Promega Corporation

Promocell

Qiagen N.V.

R&D Systems

Rheonix

Rigaku Corporation

Rr Mechatronics

Sacace Biotechnologies

Sartorius AG

Scienion AG

Scientific Specialities Inc

Seegene Technologies

Seimens Healthcare

Semilab Germany (GmbH)

Separation Technology, Inc

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments

Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

Singleron Biotechnologies

Sony Biotechnology

Sphere Fluidics

Sprenson Bioscience Inc.

Stemcell Technologies

Strands Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Sysmex

Takara Bio Inc.

Tecan

The Western Electric & Scientific Works

Thermofisher Scientific Inc

Thorlabs

Tomocube Inc.

Toyo Gosei Co., Ltd

Trimgen Genetic Diagnostics

Vision Scientific Co Ltd

Visitron Systems GmbH

Waters Corporation

Xcelris Labs Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Zinexts Life Science Corp

Zymo Research

10X Genomics Inc

