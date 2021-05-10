Global Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) Market Report 2021: Increasing Need for CMOs to Cope with Demand for Cell and Gene Therapy Products
Contract manufacturing is an increasing part of the pharmaceutical business. In cell therapy, this need is magnified because of the demand for cell and gene therapy products.
The report the Market for Cell and Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) details the following:
- Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market
- Role
- Services Offered
- Usage Drivers
- Profiles of Companies, Key Players, and Competitors in the Market
- COVID-19's Challenges and Opportunities for CMOs
- Global and Regional Market Overviews - U.S., Europe, and Other Nations
- New Developments and Advancing Technology
- Development pipeline
- Production Issues
- Cost
- Logistics
- Mergers and Acquisitions
There are many companies in this market, and the analyst profiles a select group of companies that are representative of the market or handle a large volume.
These companies include:
- AGC Biologics
- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
- Anemocyte
- Astellas
- BioNTech IMFS
- Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Catalent
- Cognate BioServices/CRL
- Cytiva
- Cytovance Biologics
- Fresenius Kabi Product Partnering
- FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics
- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Grifols
- Lonza
- Millipore Sigma/BioReliance
- Minaris Regenerative Medicine
- Novartis
- Oxford Biomedica
- Patheon/Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Pfizer CentreOne
- Porton Biologics
- Syngene International
- Takara Bio
- Takeda
- The Center for Breakthrough Medicines
- Vibalogics
- WuXi AppTec
- WuXi Biologics
- Yposkesi
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Overview
Scope and Methodology
Covid 19
Market Overview and Potential
- Cell and Gene Therapy Market
- BCMO Market
- Cell and Gene Therapy BCMO Market
Chapter 2: Introduction to Cell and Gene Therapy
Introduction
- Cell Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Viral Vector System and New Developments
- Non-viral Systems for Transporting Genes
- End Users
- Hospitals
- Research Institutes
- Wound Care Centers
- Cancer Centers
Chapter 3: Cell and Gene Therapy Industry - Product Pipeline, Production & Key Players
Overview
- Regulatory Pathway
- Priority Review
- Accelerated Approval
- Fast Track
- Breakthrough Therapy
- Orphan Drug
- Individualized Gene Therapy Approval Process
- Development Pipeline
- Production Issues
- Manufacturing Process for CAR-T
- Advancements and Barriers in Manufacturing Processes
- Cost
- Timing
- Logistics
- Capacity Shortfall
- In-House Manufacturing
- Staffing
- Key Players
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 4: Cell and Gene Therapy Markets
Overview
- Global Cell and Gene Therapy Markets
- Regional Market Overview
- United States
- Europe/European Union
- Other Countries
- Leading Competitors
Chapter 5: Biopharma Contract Manufacturing
Introduction
- The Role of BCMOs
- Services Offered by BCMOs
- Usage Drivers
- Growth Constraints
Chapter 6: Biopharma Contract Manufacturing Markets
Overview
- Global BCMO Markets
- Regional Market Overview
- United States
- Europe/European Union
- Other Countries
- Leading Competitors
Chapter 7: Cell & Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing
Introduction
- Advancing Technology
- Dearth of Intellectual Capital
- cGMP Compliance
- Quality by Design
Chapter 8: The Market for Cell & Gene Therapy Contract Manufacturing
Overview
- Global Cell and Gene Therapy BCMO Market
- Market by Therapeutic Indication
- Market by Method
- Market by Manufacturing Stage
- Market by Global Region
- Leading Competitors
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 9: Key Players in the Cell & Gene Therapy CMO Market
