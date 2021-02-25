Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market to Reach $25.00 Billion by 2027, Reports BIS Research

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence report published by BIS Research titled Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market highlights that the market is projected to reach $25.00 billion by the end of 2027. The study also highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 33.82% during 2021-2027. The growth is attributed to increasing incidences of cancer and other chronic diseases, and the increasing number of clinical trials, among others.

Cell and gene therapy is an upcoming wave of therapeutic innovation in the healthcare and life sciences industry. However, the technology for manufacturing these therapies is still at a nascent stage. The cell and gene therapy market further continues to add new players within the industry. With over 1000 clinical trials performed, the field is becoming more promising with time.

Besides these parameters, the study also encompasses market restraining factors, competition mapping, segmental analysis, and brief analysis of available drugs and FDA-approved cell and gene therapies in each therapeutic class in the last few years.

BIS Research study indicates that the increasing number of cell and gene therapies are in demand with driving factors such as increasing funding and investment in cell and gene therapies, and favorable regulatory environment and FDA approvals for cell and gene therapy products propelling the growth of the market.

The study also highlights the various emerging opportunities for the market, such as the rising number of drug approvals, a strong pipeline of cell and gene therapies, and an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions between companies operating in the cell and gene therapy market. The market intelligence report by BIS Research additionally throws a spotlight on the key industry restrains that are expected to have an influence in hampering the growth of the industry in the future.

In order to gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include product analysis, types of therapeutic class, pipeline analysis, region, and country. Each of these segments is further categorized into sub-segments and micro-segments to compile an in-depth study. The product analysis of the global market includes data analysis on the cell and gene therapies approved along with the therapeutic class analysis.

Gene and cell therapy is the use of genes and cells for the treatment of genetic diseases. Genetic diseases are caused by errors, or mutations, in genes that lead to a loss or modification of protein molecules. These mutations can be passed down from parents to children or can happen spontaneously. The advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), brought in use to tackle these diseases, comprise ground-breaking cell and gene therapies (CGT) and tissue engineered (TE) products, which are the result of decades of research and development in the field of medicine.

Emphasizing the dominance of North America among all the regions in the market in 2020 and 2027, Nitish Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst – BIS Research, states, "The therapy Zolgensma accounted for the largest share among all the cell and gene therapies, holding 13.96% of the global cell and gene therapy market in 2020. This segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. However, it is expected that the therapy Kymriah would witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2027."

Key insights have been drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include Amgen Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings., Kite Pharma, Inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics plc., Pfizer, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Vericel Corporation, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Human Stem Cells Institute, Kolon TissueGene, Inc., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Renova Therapeutics, Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd., and Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

The study also offers strategic recommendations that can help organizations in tracking various products, trends, and technologies that are changing the dynamics of the market. The recommendations by BIS Research also offer bespoke research services to help organizations meet their objectives.

