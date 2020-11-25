Global Cell Based Assay & High Content Screening Markets 2020-2021 & 2025 - Candidate Growth, Immuno-oncology, Genomic Blizzard, Technology Convergence, The Insurance Effect

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Based Assay & High Content Screening Markets. Market Forecasts by Application with Executive and Consultant Guides and including Customized Forecasting and Analysis. 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cell-Based Assays are a mainstay of drug development and scientific research, but growth is now accelerating as the race for a COVID-19 cure gains speed.

On top of this, new technology is allowing Cell-Based Assays to be used to measure any aspect of cell function. This market just keeps on growing with no end in sight. The workhorse of the pharmaceutical industry is becoming a central player in biotechnology.

This is a complex area but this readable report will bring the entire management team up to speed, on both the technology and the opportunity.

The technology is moving faster than the market. Genomics and Immunology are playing a role too. Find the opportunities and pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Guides

Situation Analysis & COVID-19 Impact

Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What are Cell Based Assays?

1.2 Clinical Trial Failures

1.2.1 Immuno-oncology Plays a Leading Role in Cell Based Assays

1.2.2 Infectious Disease Will Play a Larger Role

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Market Size

1.3.2 Currency

1.3.3 Years

1.4 Methodology

1.5 U.S. Medical Market and Pharmaceutical Research Spending - Perspective

2. Cell Based Assays - Guide to Technology

2.1 Cell Cultures

2.1.1 Cell Lines

2.1.2 Primary Cells

2.1.3 Stem Cells

2.1.3.1 iPSC's - The Special Case

2.2 Cell Assays

2.3 Cell Viability Assays

2.3 Cell Proliferation Assays

2.4 Cytotoxicity Assays

2.5 Cell Senescence Assays

2.6 Apoptosis

2.7 Autophagy

2.8 Necrosis

2.9 Oxidative Stress

2.10 2D vs. 3D

2.11 Signalling Pathways, GPCR

2.12 Immune Regulation & Inhibition

2.13 Reporter Gene Technology

2.14 CBA Design & Development

2.15 Cell Based Assays - The Takeaway

3. Industry Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Contract Research Organization

3.1.3 Genomic Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.5 Cell Line and Reagent Supplier

3.1.6 Pharmaceutical Company

3.1.7 Audit Body

3.1.8 Certification Body

4. Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Candidate Growth

4.1.2 Immuno-oncology

4.1.3 Genomic Blizzard

4.1.4 Technology Convergence

4.1.5 The Insurance Effect

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 CBA Development Challenges

4.2.2 Instrument Integration

4.2.3 Protocols

4.3 Technology Development

4.3.1 3D Assays

4.3.2 Automation

4.3.3 Software

4.3.4 Primary Cells

4.3.5 Signalling and Reporter Genes

4.3.6 The Next Five Years

5. Cell Based Assays Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

Axxam and FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Announce Strategic Alliance

Cancer Genetics to Acquire Organoid Startup Stemonix

Curi Bio Acquires Artificial Intelligence Firm Dana Solutions

CRISPR Screens Uncover Novel Cancer Therapy Targets

ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR-Cas9 Patents to Axxam

New Transcriptomics Assay Facilitates Compound Screens

Carta Biosciences Betting on Gene Interaction Mapping

High-throughput Identifies cancer drug candidates

Velabs Therapeutics partners with Alytas Therapeutics to develop a novel immune-based therapy for obesity

InSphero platform selected to test Cyclerion's sGC stimulator technology

OcellO to provide in vitro research services to Merus

Charles River Laboratories to acquire Citoxlab

Reaction Biology Corporation Purchases ProQinase GmbH

Cisbio extends its assay portfolio for immuno-oncology drug discovery

STEMCELL Technologies Launches Next-Generation Culture System

Abcam Acquires Calico Biolabs

Evotec announces achievement in Celgene alliance utilizing IPSC

screening

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics Inc. launches iCELL Microglia

Cisbio and Excellerate Bioscience partner

Horizon Discovery extends CRISPR Screening Service to primary human T cells

6. Profiles of Key Cell Based Assay Companies

Abcam

Agilent

Aurora Instruments Ltd

Axxam

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioIVT

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

BioTek Instruments

BioVision, Inc.

BMG Labtech

Cell Biolabs, Inc

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Cisbio Bioassays

Corning, Inc

Cytovale

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc

Eurofins DiscoverX Corporation

Evotec AG

Excellerate Bioscience

Fujifilm Cellular Dynamics International

Genedata

Hemogenix

Horizon Discovery

Invivogen

Leica Biosystems

Lonza Group Ltd.

Luminex Corp

Merck & Co., Inc

Miltenyi Biotec

Molecular Devices

Nanion

Ncardia

New England Biolabs, Inc

Olympus

Origene Technologies

Perkin Elmer

Promega

Qiagen Gmbh

Reaction Biology

Recursion Pharma

Roche Diagnostics

Sartorius

Sartorius-ForteBio

Sartorius-IntelliCyt

Sony Biotechnology

SPT Labtech

Stemcells Technologies Canada Inc

Tecan

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vitro Biopharma

7. Global Market Size

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by User - Overview

7.3 Global Market by Product Class - Overview

8. Global Market by User Type

8.1 Pharma

8.2 Research

8.3 Industry/Cosmetic

9. Cell Based Assay by Product Class

9.1 Instrument

9.2 Reagent

9.3 Services

9.4 Software

10. Appendices

10.1 FDA Cancer Drug Approvals by Year

10.2 Clinical Trials Started 2010 to 2016

10.3 Share of Pharma R&D by Country

