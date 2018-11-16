Global Cell-based Assays Technologies & Markets (2018-2023) with 26+ Player Profiles

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report reviews global markets and new developments for cell-based assays and forecasts trends for the use of these assays for drug discovery, safety and toxicology through 2023.

The report includes details of important assays, technologies and the latest developments and outlines market shares by assay type and company, with a special emphasis on the U.S. market. Statistical information on the prevalence of types of cancers worldwide is also included.



The report also details current issues and trends affecting the industry, as well as costs and factors that have an impact on demand. It covers products in development, new technologies, trends, and alliances and mergers. The report offers market data by segment and region and discusses market trends with respect to drivers, restraints and opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of the Report

Intended Audience

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview

Introduction

Drug Discovery

High-content Screening

Data Analysis

Overview: Cell-based Assay

Tools for Drug Discovery

High-content Screening

Cell-based Screening

Proliferation Assays

Proof of Concept for Cell-based Assays

Cell-based Assays and Technology Trends

Advancements in Cell-based Assays

Novel Cell-based Assay Using Organoids, Scaffolds/Hydrogels and Organs-on-a-Chip

Spheroids for Drug Development

Label-free Cell-based Assay Technology Using Biolayer Interferometry

Lineage Sequencing for Mutational Analysis and Cancer-based Studies

Evaluation of Hantavirus Replication Using In-cell Western Assay

Quantitative Cell-based Assay Using a High-content Analysis Platform

High-throughput Single-cell Transcriptome Sequencing

Ex Vivo Chemosensitivity Assays for Individualized Cancer Chemotherapy

G Protein-coupled Receptors

Luciferase-based High-throughput Screening Assay

Functionally Relevant Morphological Profiling for Mesenchymal Stromal Cells

Chapter 4 Assays for Drug Discovery

Cell-based Approaches for ADME/Tox Screening

Market Opportunities

ADME and Toxicity Screening

Multiplexed Cell-based Assays

High-throughput Imaging-based Platform for Cell-based Assays

Cell Assays in Today's Drug Discovery Process

Label-free Cellular Assays: The Relevant Future of Drug Discovery

Conclusion

Chapter 5 Cell-based Assays: Current Technologies

Factors in Cell-based Assay Development

Reporter Gene Technology

Cell-based Assays for Studying Protein-Protein Interactions

Cell-based Protein-fragment Complementation Assays

Measuring Calcium Signaling

Cell-based Label-free Approaches

Automation and Miniaturization

Cell Patterning

Cell-based Assays and Physiological Relevance

Cell-based Assays and Multiplexing

Developing Reporter Assays

Reporter Assays and Multiplexing

Ultrahigh-throughput Screening

Development of the PathHunter Assay

High-content Screening Technology

Imaging Cells for Cell-based Assays

Microscopic Visualization of Cells

Quantum Dots

Label-free Imaging

Investigational New Studies in Drug Development

Role of ADME in Drug Design

Prodrug Strategies

Molecular Modeling

Summary

Limitations of Cell-based Assays in the Risk Assessment Process

Bottlenecks in Cell-based Screening

Methods to Improve Throughput in Cell-based Assays

New Technologies

DataChip

BIND Technology

Miniaturization of Biological Assays

Microfluidic Cell Culture Systems for Drug Research

Conclusion

Chapter 6 Commercialization of Cell-based Assays

Role of Cell-based Assays

Drug Discovery and Cell-based Assays

Opportunities for Market Adoption

Measuring Cell Proliferation

Companies Offering Cell Proliferation Assays

Move Toward Therapies with Stem and Immune Cells

Cell-based Screening Assays

Orphan Receptors

Summary

Chapter 7 Global Cell-based Assay and Instrumentation Market

Current Market Overview

Cell-based Assays

Cell-based Assay Market

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Cell-based Assays for Preclinical Development

Cell Biology Reagents

High-throughput Screening

Advantages of HTS Assays

Major Drivers

Drug Discovery Technology Market

Market for Life Sciences Tools and Reagents

Cell Culture Market

Cell Culture Reagent Market

Global Market for Cell Culture Reagents

Three-dimensional Cell Culture Market

Cell-based Assay Market Growth

Market Demand

Cell-based Assays: Basic Research

Market for Cellular Assays in Basic Research

Cell Proliferation Fluorescence Assay

In Vitro Toxicity Testing

In Vitro Skin Irritation Testing

ADME and Toxicology Market

In Vitro Predictive Toxicology

Cell-based Assays for Drug Discovery

ADME Toxicology Testing Market

DiscoverX

ADME Tools and Technologies

ADME Studies for FDA Submissions

Market Players

New Developments

In Vitro Inflammation Models

Multiplex Assays for GPCR Signaling

Types of Cell-based Assays

HCS Market Drivers

High-Content Screening Kits

High-Content Screening Instrumentation Market

Flow Cytometers

Label-free Detection Market

Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies

Challenges of Cell-based Assays

Future of Cell-based Assays

Cell-based Assays for Research Purposes

G Protein-Coupled Receptors

GPCRs: A Potent Class of Drug Targets

GPCR Drugs

Developments

Cell-based Assays: Screening Ion Channels

Label-free Detection

Companies

Thermo Fisher

CellSensor

LanthaScreen

Molecular Devices

Conclusion

Chapter 8 Global Markets

Global Market Overview

Global Market for Cell-based Assays

Cell-based Assays in Leading Emerging Markets

Summary

North American Market

U.S. Market

European Market

Drug Discovery in Emerging Economies

Drug Discovery in India and China

and Advances in Cell-based Assays

Contract Research Organizations and Cell-based Assays

Outlook

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Acea Biosciences

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter

Cellular Dynamics International

Caliper Life Sciences

Celsis In Vitro Technologies (Celsis Ivt)

Cisbio Bioassays

Discoverx Corp.

EMD Millipore

Enzo Life Sciences

Endonovo Therapeutics

Evotec Ag

Ge Healthcare

Hemogenix

Life Technologies

Lonza

Molecular Devices (Danaher)

Oncolmmunin

Origene Technologies

Perkinelmer

Promega Corp.

Roche Group

Stemcells Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TTP Labtech

Vivo Biosciences

Vitro Biopharma

Chapter 10 Legal Aspects of Cell-based Assays

Intellectual Property Landscape for Cell-based Assays

Recent News, Alliances and Mergers

Summary and Outlook

Chapter 11 Appendix: Bibliography



