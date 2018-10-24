Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2019-2023: Presence of Innovative Products Influencing the Market
The "Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.10% during the period 2019-2023.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the cell culture protein surface coating market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the application of cell culture protein surface coating in healthcare across the globe. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the presence of innovative products. Vendors are offering innovative products with improved features and specific manufacturing standards to retain the existing customers and attract prospective customers as well.
One trend affecting this market is the growing importance of promotional activities. As product enhancements continue in the market, vendors are consistently realizing the importance of promotional activities, which in, turn, will drive the market during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the risk of microbial contamination. Cell cultures should be constantly monitored to prevent contamination and avoid wastage of protein surface coating of the cell cultures, which can be expensive and these factors hinder the growth of the market.
Key vendors
- Bio-Techne
- Corning
- Greiner Bio One International
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Animal-derived protein
- Synthetic protein
- Others
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
