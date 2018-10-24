Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2019-2023: Presence of Innovative Products Influencing the Market

DUBLIN, Oct 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.10% during the period 2019-2023.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the cell culture protein surface coating market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the application of cell culture protein surface coating in healthcare across the globe. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the presence of innovative products. Vendors are offering innovative products with improved features and specific manufacturing standards to retain the existing customers and attract prospective customers as well.

One trend affecting this market is the growing importance of promotional activities. As product enhancements continue in the market, vendors are consistently realizing the importance of promotional activities, which in, turn, will drive the market during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the risk of microbial contamination. Cell cultures should be constantly monitored to prevent contamination and avoid wastage of protein surface coating of the cell cultures, which can be expensive and these factors hinder the growth of the market.

Key vendors

Bio-Techne

Corning

Greiner Bio One International

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Animal-derived protein

Synthetic protein

Others

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

