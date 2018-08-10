Global Cell Expansion (Consumables and Equipment) Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Corning, Eppendorf, General Electric, Merck KGaA & Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cell Expansion Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cell Expansion Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.34% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cell Expansion Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of cell expansion consumables and equipment.

During cell culture, the addition of new cells by cell proliferation is an important step. However, the division of the mother cell into two daughter cells does not necessarily result in an increase in size. For such an increase to occur, the division must be coupled with cell expansion. Hence, cell expansion products help in the expansion of cells during cell culture.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing focus on personalized medicine. Healthcare providers (HCPs) are shifting towards a model of preventive healthcare from prescriptive healthcare. Hence, the development of personalized medicine is becoming growingly important, which has resulted in an exploration of new therapies for individuals with genetic anomalies.

One trend affecting this market is increasing research activities on stem cells. The growth of stem cell research is promising in emerging economies such as China and India. Since 2000, the Government of China has established more than 25 regenerative medicine centers that focus on stem cell transplantation, cell reprogramming, and tissue engineering.







Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the high cost of cell-based research. Cell expansion is the essential part of any cell-based research process, as the components of a cell can only be studied once the interior components in a cell have been sufficiently expanded.







Key vendors

Corning

Eppendorf

General Electric

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022





Market definition

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS







PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT





Comparison by product

Consumables

Equipment

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES







PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing research activities in stem cells

Increasing importance of promotional activities

Advances in technology

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE







PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

