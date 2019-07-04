Global Cell Expansion Market Outlook to 2024 - Surge in Demand for Automated Systems Spurs Massive Growth

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Expansion Market: Analysis By Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, Disposables), Cell Type (Human Cell, Animal Cell), By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell expansion market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 17.33% during 2019-2024.



The report analyses the Global Cell Expansion Market for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024. The report titled has covered and analysed the potential of cell expansion market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

Market Insights



Over recent years, cell expansion market has been witnessing considerable growth directly on the back of increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, osteoarthritis, etc. Moreover, factors such as increasing investment in healthcare research, growing government initiatives, increasing the adoption rate of new and technically instruments, rapidly evolving applicable segment market has been providing momentum to the overall market growth of cell expansion.



In addition, increasing demand for technically advanced products such as automated cell expansion systems and an increasing number of cell GMP-certified cell expansion facilities are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the forecasted period. However, recalls due to product failures have been hindering the market growth.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Focus on single-use processing systems

3.2 Surge in demand for automated systems

3.3 Asia Pacific Region to witness the fastest growth



4. Cell Expansion Product Outlook



5. Global Cell Expansion Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Cell Expansion Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Cell Expansion Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Cell Expansion Market Size, By Type, 2018 (%)

6.1.2 Global Cell Expansion Market Size, By Type, 2024 (%)

6.2 Global Cell Expansion Instruments Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.3 Global Cell Expansion Consumables Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.4 Global Cell Expansion Disposables Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.5 Global Cell Expansion Market Size, By Cell Type: Breakdown(%)

6.5.1 Global Human Cell Expansion Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.5.2 Global Animal Cell Expansion Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.6 Global Cell Expansion Market Size, By Application Type: Breakdown(%)

6.6.1 Global Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Research Application Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)

6.6.2 Global Cancer & Cell-Based Research Market Size, By Value (2014-2024)



7. Global Cell Expansion Market: Regional Analysis

7.1.1 Global Cell Expansion Market Size, By Region, 2018 (%)

7.1.2 Global Cell Expansion Market Size, By Region, 2024 (%)



8. North America Cell Expansion Market: Growth and Forecast

8.1 By Value (2014-2018)

8.2 By Value (2019-2024)

8.3 North America Cell Expansion Market: Segmental Analysis

8.4 North America Cell Expansion Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)

8.4.1 North America Cell Expansion Market Size, By Type, 2018 (%)

8.4.2 North America Cell Expansion Market Size, By Type, 2024 (%)

8.5 North America Cell Expansion Market Size, By Product Type By Value (2014-2024)

8.6 North America Cell Expansion Market Size, By Cell Type, By Value (2014-2024)

8.7 North America Cell Expansion Market Size, By Application Types, By Value (2014-2024)

8.8 North America Cell Expansion Market: Country Analysis (US and Canada)

8.8.1 U.S Cell Expansion Market, By Value (2014-2024)

8.8.2 U.S Cell Expansion Market, By Product Type, By Value (2014-2024)

8.8.3 U.S Cell Expansion Market, By Cell Type, By Value (2014-2024)

8.8.4 U.S Cell Expansion Market, By Application Type, By Value (2014-2024)

8.8.5 Canada Cell Expansion Market, By Value (2014-2024)

8.8.6 Canada Cell Expansion Market, By Product Type, By Value (2014-2024)

8.8.7 Canada Cell Expansion Market, By Cell Type, By Value (2014-2024)

8.7.8 Canada Cell Expansion Market, By Application Type, By Value (2014-2024)



9. Europe Cell Expansion Market: Growth and Forecast



10. APAC Cell Expansion Market: Growth and Forecast



11. RoW Cell Expansion Market: Growth and Forecast



12. Global Cell Expansion Market: Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Cell Expansion Market Drivers

12.2 Global Cell Expansion Market Restrains

12.3 Global Cell Expansion Market Trends



13. Porter Five Force Analysis



14. SWOT Analysis



15. Global Cell Expansion Market: Regulatory Frameworks



16. Competitive Landscape: Product Benchmarking



17. Company Profiles

17.1 Merck Millipore

17.2 Eppendorf

17.3 ThermoFisher Scientific

17.4 Becton Dickinson

17.5 Danaher Corporation

17.6 Corning Inc.

17.7 Terumo Medical Corporation

17.8 CellGenix Technologie Transfer GmbH

17.9 Synthecon Inc.

17.10 Stem Cell Technologies Inc.

