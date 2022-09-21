Global Cell Expansion Market to Surpass US$ 39,256.2 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insight

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global Cell Expansion Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 16,035.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cell Expansion Market:

Key trends in market include increasing investment by market players for biotechnology products, increasing product launches by key players, dedication towards stem cell manufacturing by Key market players, etc.

Increasing investments by market players for biotechnology products related to cell and gene therapy is expected to fuel the growth of global cell expansion market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2022, FUJIFILM Corporation, a Japan-based multinational conglomerate, announced the launch of its life sciences strategic investment fund, which will be administered by the Life Sciences Corporate Venture Capital (LS-CVC), a newly established organization under Fujifilm's Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters in Tokyo. Fujifilm is investing US$ 54 million, which will focus on cutting-edge biotechnology through partnerships with early-stage enterprises, globally. In addition to this new fund, the LS-CVC is taking over management of the company's previous life science investment portfolio, which included investments in regenerative medicine, cell therapies, and drug development research products.

Increasing number of product launches related to anti-microbial therapies is expected to drive the growth of global cell expansion market over forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Merck, a global leader in research and technology, launched a new VirusExpress Lentiviral Production Platform, based on Merck's experience as a contract development and manufacturing firm. This new platform can overcome lentiviral production hurdles and cut process development time by around 40%. Merck's VirusExpress Platform streamlines the upstream process, making cell and gene therapy development easier to manage, alter, and scale.

Introduction of dedicated stem cell manufacturing and expansion facilities is expected to drive the growth of global cell expansion market over forecast period. For instance, in April 2022, Ncardia, a leader in contract research, development, and manufacturing of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based solutions launched Cellistic, an iPSC cell therapy CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization). Cellistic focuses on the development and manufacturing of human iPSC-based cell therapies. Celletic's expertise and focus on iPSC reprogramming, differentiation, and expansion protocol makes it an ideal partner for innovative cell therapy developers looking to commercialize novel advanced therapies.

Key Market Takeaways:

Market players are involved in launching of automated cell mass culture equipment, and is further expected to drive growth of the global cell expansion market, over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2019, Hitachi, Ltd., a Japan-based multinational company, announced the launch of automated cell mass culture equipment in Japan, which will be used to produce commercial induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells for regenerative medicine.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global cell expansion market over the forecast period, owing to increasing product launch in the region. In July 2020, Corning Incorporated, a multinational technology company based in the U.S., announced the launch of Corning X-SERIES cell processing platform. The platform allows for rapid, sterile, automated, and efficient processing of human blood and blood products, in order to obtain purified immune cell populations for cell and gene therapy applications.

Key players operating in the global cell expansion market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sartorius AG, Merck KGaA, Corning, Inc., Eppendorf SE, Lonza Group AG, PromoCell, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, HiMedia Laboratories, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., REPROCELL Inc., Bio-Techne, Valiant Co., Ltd., Miltenyi Biotec, Biologos, Cyagen US Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cell Expansion Market, By Product:

Consumables

Media



Others

Instruments

Automated Cell



Expansion Systems



Cell Counters



Centrifuges



Bioreactors



Others

Accessories

Global Cell Expansion Market, By Cell Type:

Mammalian Cells

Human Cells



Stem Cells





Adult Stem Cells





Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells





Embryonic Stem Cells



Differentiated Cells



Animal Cells

Microbial Cells

Others (Plant-derived Cells)

Global Cell Expansion Market, By Application:

Biopharmaceuticals

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Vaccine Production

Drug Development

Cancer Research

Stem Cell Research

Other Applications

Global Cell Expansion Market, By End User:

Biotechnology Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Global Cell Expansion Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

