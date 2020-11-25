Global Cell Harvesting Market to Reach US$381,4 Million by the Year 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cell Harvesting estimated at US$233.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$381.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the period 2020-2027.Manual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$284.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.3% share of the global Cell Harvesting market.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798117/?utm_source=PRN





The U.S. Accounts for Over 30.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Cell Harvesting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$34.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$34.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 226-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADSTEC Corporation

Aspire Medical Innovation

Brandel

Connectorate AG

Cox Scientific Ltd

CTIBiotech

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Inotech Biosystems International Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

RegenMed Systems Inc.

Sartorius AG

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Tomtec, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798117/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Cell Harvesting - A Prelude II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

With Stem Cells Holding Potential to Emerge as Savior for

Healthcare System Struggling with COVID-19 Crisis, Demand for

Cell Harvesting to Grow II-1

Select Clinical Trials in Progress for MSCs in the Treatment of

COVID-19 II-2

Lack of Antiviral Therapy Brings Spotlight on MSCs as Potential

Option to Treat Severe Cases of COVID-19 II-3

Stem Cells Garner Significant Attention amid COVID-19 Crisis II-3

Growing R&D Investments & Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

to Drive the Global Cell Harvesting Market over the Long-term II-3

US Dominates the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to Experience

Lucrative Growth Rate II-4

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms to Remain Key End-User II-4

Remarkable Progress in Stem Cell Research Unleashes Unlimited

Avenues for Regenerative Medicine and Drug Development II-4

Drug Development II-5

Therapeutic Potential II-5



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-6

Recent Market Activity II-7

Innovations and Advancements II-7



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-8

Development of Regenerative Medicine Accelerates Demand for

Cell Harvesting II-8

The Use of Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine to

Drive the Cell Harvesting Market II-8

Rise in Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects for

Stem Cell, Driving the Cell Harvesting II-9

Exhibit 1: Global Orthopedic Surgical Procedure Volume (2010-

2020) (in Million) II-11

Increasing Demand for Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising

Growth Ahead for Cell Harvesting II-11

Spectacular Advances in Stem Cell R&D Open New Horizons for

Regenerative Medicine II-12

Exhibit 2: Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category

(2019): Percentage Breakdown for Biomaterials, Stem Cell

Therapies and Tissue Engineering II-13

Stem Cell Transplants Drive the Demand for Cell Harvesting II-13

Rise in Number of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Procedures Propels Market Expansion II-15

Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Demand for

Cell Harvesting II-16

Exhibit 3: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040 II-17

Exhibit 4: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018 II-18

Exhibit 5: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018 II-19

Exhibit 6: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage

Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,

Stroke, and Others II-19

Exhibit 7: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for

Cell Harvesting: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in

Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045 II-20

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Stem Cell Banking II-20

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators II-21

Exhibit 8: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030 II-21

Exhibit 9: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of

Years: 2019 II-22

High Cell Density as Major Bottleneck Leads to Innovative Cell

Harvesting Methods II-22

Advanced Harvesting Systems to Overcome Centrifugation Issues II-23

Sophisticated Filters for Filtration Challenges II-23

Innovations in Closed Systems Boost Efficiency & Productivity

of Cell Harvesting II-23

Enhanced Harvesting and Separation of Micro-Carrier Beads II-24



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-25

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-25



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-26



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-27



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Manual by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-28



Table 5: World Historic Review for Manual by Geographic Region

- USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-29



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Manual by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-30



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Automated by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-31



Table 8: World Historic Review for Automated by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-32



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-33



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Peripheral Blood

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-34



Table 11: World Historic Review for Peripheral Blood by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-35



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Peripheral Blood by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-36



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Bone Marrow by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-37



Table 14: World Historic Review for Bone Marrow by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-38



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Bone Marrow by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-39



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Umbilical Cord by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-40



Table 17: World Historic Review for Umbilical Cord by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-41



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Umbilical Cord by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-42



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Adipose Tissue by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-43



Table 20: World Historic Review for Adipose Tissue by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-44



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Adipose Tissue by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-45



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-46



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-47



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-48



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Biotech &

Biopharma Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 II-49



Table 26: World Historic Review for Biotech & Biopharma

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 II-50



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Biotech & Biopharma

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-51



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-52



Table 29: World Historic Review for Research Institutes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-53



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Research Institutes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-54



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-55



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-56



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-57



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Increasing Research on Stem Cells for Treating COVID-19 to

drive the Cell Harvesting Market III-1

Rising Investments in Stem Cell-based Research Favors Cell

Harvesting Market III-1

Exhibit 10: Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$

Million) for the Years 2011 through 2017 III-2

A Strong Regenerative Medicine Market Drives Cell Harvesting

Demand III-2

Arthritis III-3

Exhibit 11: Percentage of Population Diagnosed with Arthritis

by Age Group III-3

Rapidly Ageing Population: A Major Driving Demand for Cell

Harvesting Market III-4

Exhibit 12: North American Elderly Population by Age Group

(1975-2050) III-4

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives Focus onto Cell

Harvesting III-5

Exhibit 13: CVD in the US: Cardiovascular Disease* Prevalence

in Adults by Gender & Age Group III-5

Rising Cancer Cases Spur Growth in Cell Harvesting Market III-5

Exhibit 14: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths in

the US (2019) III-6

Exhibit 15: Estimated New Cases of Blood Cancers in the US

(2020) - Lymphoma, Leukemia, Myeloma III-7

Exhibit 16: Estimated New Cases of Leukemia in the US: 2020 III-7

Market Analytics III-8

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting by

Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-8



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -

Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-9



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and Automated

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-10



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting by

Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,

Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-11



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by

Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,

Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-12



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-13



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting by

End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-14



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by End-Use -

Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-15



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &

Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-16



CANADA III-17

Market Overview III-17

Exhibit 17: Number of New Cancer Cases in Canada: 2019 III-17

Market Analytics III-18

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-18



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -

Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-19



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and

Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-20



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,

Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-21



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by

Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,

Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-22



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-23



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-24



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by End-Use

- Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-25



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &

Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-26



JAPAN III-27

Increasing Demand for Regenerative Medicine in Geriatric

Healthcare and Cancer Care to Drive Demand for Cell Harvesting III-27

Exhibit 18: Japanese Population by Age Group (2015 & 2040):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Population for 0-14, 15-64 and

65 & Above Age Groups III-27

Exhibit 19: Cancer Related Incidence and Deaths by Site in

Japan: 2018 III-28

Market Analytics III-29

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-29



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -

Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-30



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by Type

- Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and Automated

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-31



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,

Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-32



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by

Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,

Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-33



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-34



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-35



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by End-Use -

Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-36



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &

Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-37



CHINA III-38

Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives Cell Harvesting Market III-38

Exhibit 20: Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed (in Thousands)

in China: 2018 III-38

Market Analytics III-39

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-39



Table 62: China Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -

Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-40



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and Automated

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-41



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,

Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-42



Table 65: China Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by

Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,

Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-43



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-44



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-45



Table 68: China Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by End-Use -

Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-46



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &

Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-47



EUROPE III-48

Cancer in Europe: Key Statistics III-48

Exhibit 21: Cancer Incidence in Europe: Number of New Cancer

Cases (in Thousands) by Site for 2018 III-48

Ageing Population to Drive Demand for Cell Harvesting Market III-49

Exhibit 22: European Population by Age Group (2016, 2030 &

2050): Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group for 0-14, 15-

64, and 65 & Above III-49

Market Analytics III-50

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-50



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-51



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 III-52



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-53



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -

Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-54



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and

Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-55



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,

Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-56



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by

Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,

Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-57



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-58



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-59



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by End-Use -

Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-60



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &

Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-61



FRANCE III-62

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by Type - Manual and Automated - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-62



Table 83: France Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by Type -

Manual and Automated Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-63



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manual and

Automated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-64



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,

Adipose Tissue and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-65



Table 86: France Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by

Application - Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord,

Adipose Tissue and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-66



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Peripheral Blood, Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-67



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Cell Harvesting

by End-Use - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-68



Table 89: France Historic Review for Cell Harvesting by End-Use -

Biotech & Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-69



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Cell Harvesting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biotech &

Biopharma Companies, Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-70



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798117/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

