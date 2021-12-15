Global Cell Isolation Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dec 15, 2021, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Isolation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell isolation market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Cell isolation, or separation, refers to the process of identifying and removing one or more specific cells from a heterogeneous mixture of cell population. The targeted cells are identified, isolated and separated according to their type. Some commonly used methods for cell isolation include magnet-activated cell separation, filtration, centrifugation and flow cytometry. Cell isolation is also used to diagnose diseases, cellular research and therapies by analyzing the ribonucleic acid (RNA) expressions. It aids in minimizing experimental complexity while analyzing the cells and reducing the interference from other cell types within the sample. As a result, it finds extensive application in cancer research, stem cell biology, immunology and neurology.
Significant growth in the medical and pharmaceutical industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, increasing emphasis on cell-based research is providing a thrust to the market growth. Researchers actively utilize isolated cells to develop novel cell therapies and cell-based treatments for various chronic medical ailments. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are also widely using cell isolation technologies to improve drug discovery and develop drugs with enhanced efficacies. In line with this, the increasing requirement for personalized medicines is also contributing to the growth of the market.
Additionally, the development of advanced separation tools for proteins, nucleic acids, chromatin and other complex cells for subsequent analysis is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alfa Laval AB, Becton Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, pluriSelect Life Science UG (haftungsbeschrankt) & Co. KG, Roche Holding AG, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Terumo Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
