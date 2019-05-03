Global Cell Line and Membrane Market 2019 with Detailed Profiles of Major Vendors
May 03, 2019, 19:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Line and Membrane Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products available in the cell line and membrane market and potential application sectors across various industries. The cell line and membrane market is segmented by cell line product type and membrane type. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product, application and end user with estimated values derived from the total revenue of manufacturers.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the cell line and membrane market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global cell line and membrane market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the cell line and membrane market.
The Report Includes:
- 79 data tables and 60 additional tables
- Identification of applications of cell lines in drug development, diagnostics, and molecular biology
- Description of advancements in cell lines for cancer-based therapies
- Details of CAR-T Cell and immune check point inhibitor therapy
- Comparative study of autologous vs allogenic cells manufacturing process
- Explanation of increasing adoption of cell line technologies in cell-based assay and surging demand of antibody production as a driving force to the cell line market
- Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global cell line and membrane market, including ATCC, GE Healthcare, Lonza Group Ltd., Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Wuxi AppTec
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Regulatory Framework
- United States
- European Union
- China
- India
- Japan
- Brazil
- Investment Analysis
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Advancement in Technologies Accelerating the Scale-up of Cell Lines
- High Investment in Cell Culture Technology
- Increasing Adoption of Cell Line Technologies in Cell-Based Assays
- Surging Demand for Antibody Production
- High Investments by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies in Drug Development
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product
- Type of Cell Line
- Development of Cell Lines and Cell Culture
- Immunotherapy Cell Lines
- Ion Channel Cell Lines
- GPCR Cell Lines
- Cell Signaling Pathway Cell Lines
- Gene Knockout Cell Lines
- Cancer Cell Lines
- Others
- Type of Cell Membrane
- Natural
- Synthetic
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Forensic Science Laboratories
- Food and Beverage Companies
- Application of Cell Lines and Cell Cultures
- The Benefits of Using Plant Cell Lines:
- Microbes for Food and Beverage Production
- Cell Lines in Clean Meat
- Diagnostic Centers
- Lung Cancer Cell Lines as Tools for Biomedical Discovery and Research in Diagnostic Centers
- Cell Membrane Proteomics Can Potentially Identify Breast Cancer
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Cell Line and Membrane Market Industry Structure
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Application of Cell Line and Membrane in Drug Discovery and Development Process
- Surging Utilization of Cell Lines in Cancer Pharmagenomics
- Clinical Trials
- Basic Research
- Benefits of Cell Line in Research
- Toxicity Screening
- Biopharmaceutical Production
- The Use of Human Cell Line for Biopharmaceutical Production
- The Use of CHO Cells for Biopharmaceutical Production
- Driver
- Drug Screening
- Driver
- Forensic Testing
- Cell Line Authentication
- Tissue Engineering
- Stem Cell Applications in Tissue Engineering
- Driver
- Procurement of Raw Materials
- Quality
- Terms and Conditions
- Cost Effective Components
- Manufacturing/Development Process
- End Users
- Factors Affecting Cell Line and Membrane Market
- Innovation within the Industry
- Various Gene Engineering Approaches
- Advancements in Cell Lines for Cancer-Based Therapies
- CAR T-Cell Lines and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
- Autologous vs. Allogenic Cells Manufacturing Process
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abzena
- ACM Biolabs
- ATCC
- BD Biosciences
- Bioivt
- Catalent Inc.
- Cell Biolabs Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Creative Biolabs
- Etubics Corp.
- GE Healthcare
- Ixcells Biotechnologies
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- MI Bioresearch Inc.
- Merck Millipore
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Novus Biologicals
- Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.
- Quidel Corp.
- Sartorius
- Selexis Sa
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Wuxi Apptec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nd473o
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article