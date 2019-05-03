Global Cell Line and Membrane Market 2019 with Detailed Profiles of Major Vendors

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Line and Membrane Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products available in the cell line and membrane market and potential application sectors across various industries. The cell line and membrane market is segmented by cell line product type and membrane type. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each product, application and end user with estimated values derived from the total revenue of manufacturers.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each region in the cell line and membrane market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global cell line and membrane market and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the cell line and membrane market.



The Report Includes:

79 data tables and 60 additional tables

Identification of applications of cell lines in drug development, diagnostics, and molecular biology

Description of advancements in cell lines for cancer-based therapies

Details of CAR-T Cell and immune check point inhibitor therapy

Comparative study of autologous vs allogenic cells manufacturing process

Explanation of increasing adoption of cell line technologies in cell-based assay and surging demand of antibody production as a driving force to the cell line market

Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global cell line and membrane market, including ATCC, GE Healthcare, Lonza Group Ltd., Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Wuxi AppTec

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Potential

Regulatory Framework

United States

European Union

China

India

Japan

Brazil

Investment Analysis

Industry Growth Drivers

Advancement in Technologies Accelerating the Scale-up of Cell Lines

High Investment in Cell Culture Technology

Increasing Adoption of Cell Line Technologies in Cell-Based Assays

Surging Demand for Antibody Production

High Investments by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies in Drug Development

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product

Type of Cell Line

Development of Cell Lines and Cell Culture

Immunotherapy Cell Lines

Ion Channel Cell Lines

GPCR Cell Lines

Cell Signaling Pathway Cell Lines

Gene Knockout Cell Lines

Cancer Cell Lines

Others

Type of Cell Membrane

Natural

Synthetic

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic and Research Institutes

Forensic Science Laboratories

Food and Beverage Companies

Application of Cell Lines and Cell Cultures

The Benefits of Using Plant Cell Lines:

Microbes for Food and Beverage Production

Cell Lines in Clean Meat

Diagnostic Centers

Lung Cancer Cell Lines as Tools for Biomedical Discovery and Research in Diagnostic Centers

Cell Membrane Proteomics Can Potentially Identify Breast Cancer

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region



Chapter 8 Cell Line and Membrane Market Industry Structure

Drug Discovery and Development

Application of Cell Line and Membrane in Drug Discovery and Development Process

Surging Utilization of Cell Lines in Cancer Pharmagenomics

Clinical Trials

Basic Research

Benefits of Cell Line in Research

Toxicity Screening

Biopharmaceutical Production

The Use of Human Cell Line for Biopharmaceutical Production

The Use of CHO Cells for Biopharmaceutical Production

Driver

Drug Screening

Driver

Forensic Testing

Cell Line Authentication

Tissue Engineering

Stem Cell Applications in Tissue Engineering

Driver

Procurement of Raw Materials

Quality

Terms and Conditions

Cost Effective Components

Manufacturing/Development Process

End Users

Factors Affecting Cell Line and Membrane Market

Innovation within the Industry

Various Gene Engineering Approaches

Advancements in Cell Lines for Cancer-Based Therapies

CAR T-Cell Lines and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Autologous vs. Allogenic Cells Manufacturing Process

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abzena

ACM Biolabs

ATCC

BD Biosciences

Bioivt

Catalent Inc.

Cell Biolabs Inc.

Corning Inc.

Creative Biolabs

Etubics Corp.

GE Healthcare

Ixcells Biotechnologies

Lonza Group Ltd.

MI Bioresearch Inc.

Merck Millipore

Miltenyi Biotec

Novus Biologicals

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Quidel Corp.

Sartorius

Selexis Sa

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Wuxi Apptec

