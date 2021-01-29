Global Cell Line Development Serum Market to 2027: Drug Development and Adoption of Novel Technologies for Cell Line Development Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Line Development Serum Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; By Application; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fetal Bovine Serum Segment to Grow at Fast Pace during 2020-2027.

The market is expected to reach US$ 1,467.92 million by 2027 from US$ 915.58 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global cell line development serum market, and the drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.



Based on type, the global cell line development serum market is segmented into fetal bovine serum, adult bovine serum, porcine serum, horse serum, other animal serum. Fetal bovine serum segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of the market during the forecast period. Fetal bovine serum (FBS) derived from the blood drawn from a bovine fetus through a closed collection system from the slaughterhouse. FBS is the most widely used serum-supplement for the in vitro cell culture of eukaryotic cells. This is because it has a deficient level of antibodies and contains more growth factors, allowing for versatility in different cell culture applications.



Increasing adoption of regenerative medicines and rising R& D investments and collaborations among by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies treatments are the key factors driving the growth of the cell line development serum market. Moreover, increasing vaccine production is likely to have positive impact on the market in the coming years. However, risk of contamination, misidentification, and random alternations in cell lines are restricting the market growth.



Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (MERCK KGaA), Cytiva (Danaher), PAN Biotech, Corning Incorporated, European Collection of Cell Cultures (ECACC), Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd., WuXi AppTec, and American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) are among the leading companies operating in the cell line development serum market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Cell Line Development Serum Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Cell Line Development Serum - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Cell Line Development Serum Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Regenerative Medicines

5.1.2 Rising R&D Investments and Collaborations among by Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Risk of Contamination, Misidentification, and Random Alternations in Cell Lines

5.3 Key Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Vaccine Production

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Drug Development and Adoption of Novel Technologies for Cell Line Development

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Cell Line Development Serum Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Cell Line Development Serum Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Cell Line Development Serum Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Cell Line Development Serum Market - Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Cell Line Development Serum Market, by Type, 2019 & 2027 (% Share)

7.3 Fetal Bovine Serum

7.4 Adult Bovine Serum

7.5 Porcine Serum

7.6 Horse Serum



8. Cell Line Development Serum Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Cell Line Development Serum Market Share by Application 2019 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Drug Discovery

8.4 Bioproduction

8.5 Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicines

8.6 Toxicity Testing

8.7 Academic Research



9. Cell Line Development Serum Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America Cell Line Development Serum Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027



10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Cell Line Development Serum Market



11. Cell Line Development Serum Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

