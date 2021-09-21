Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook, Patent & Clinical Trials Report 2021-2028: Clinical & Commercial Insight On 32 Cell Therapies Available & Insight on 1600+ Cell Therapies in Clinical Trials

Sep 21, 2021, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook, Patent & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell therapy market was valued at less than US$ 20 Billion in 2020 and is expected to surpass US$ 45 Billion by 2028.
The market is mainly driven by the large number of clinical studies of cell based therapies which can be attributed to the presence of government and private funding agencies that are constantly offering grants to support projects across various stages of clinical trials. Furthermore, the need of better and targeted therapies in the management of diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases has also resulted in overall increase in research and development activities, thus boosting the growth of market.
In last few years, cellular therapies have gained a considerable momentum in the management of wide range of diseases including cancer, hematological malignancies, autoimmune disorders, and damaged tissue. The cellular therapies mainly consists of hematopoietic stem cell transformation (HSCT), adoptive immune therapy for cancer, gene therapy for management of inherited deficiencies and bone marrow stromal cell (BMSC) therapy for the treatment of ischemic heart diseases. Researchers are currently making huge investments in the development of such effective and safe treatment as an alternative to conventional therapies.
Currently, cell therapy is one of the most exciting fields in translational medicine as it can effectively alleviate the underlying cause of genetic and acquired disease. The cell therapy works by restoring or altering cells and it functions by cultivating or manipulating cells outside the body before they are again injected into patient's body.
The cell therapies consist of all aspects of cellular immunotherapies, cellular medications, and other therapies which include cells from donor and recipients for cell therapies. Continuous research and development in cell therapy has accelerated at a fast rate, with the increasing number of products entering clinical trials and development.
The entrance of chimeric antigen T-cell therapy for the management of cancer has also driven the growth of market. Currently, two CAR T-cell products have been approved for the management of cancer which has shown high adoption rates in the market. Apart from T-cells, researchers are also utilizing NK cells as alternative vehicles for their CAR engineering, given their unique biological features and established safety profile in the allogeneic setting. In addition to this, other immune effector cells including gamma-delta T cells or macrophages are attracting interest and may be added to the repertoire of engineered cell therapies against cancer.
North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The large share of the region is mainly due to the presence of substantial number of pharmaceutical companies and research centers.
The major key players in cell therapy market are Fibrocell Science, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Pharmicell, Osiris Therapeutics, Medipost, Vericel Corporation, Anterogen, Kolon TissueGene, Stemedica Cell Technologies, and AlloCure.
In addition to this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness high CAGR rates due to rising investment by developers and consumers in educating themselves for advanced targeted therapies. Furthermore, the rise in healthcare expenditure and developing guidelines are expected to propel the growth of market in this region.
"Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook, Patent & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" Report Highlights:
- Global Cell Therapy Market Opportunity: > USD 45 Billion By 2028
- Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Insight by Indication, Company and Country
- Insight On More than 1600 Cell Therapies in Clinical Trials
- Clinical & Commercial Insight On 32 Cell Therapies Available in Market
- Dosage & Pricing Insight By Country & Region
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global market & Clinical Trials
- Price & Product Insight By Region/Country
Key Topics Covered:
1. What Is Cell Therapy?
1.1 Introduction
1.2 History & Evolution of Cell Therapy
1.3 Cell Therapy Classification
2. Mechanism of Therapeutic Action in Cell Therapy
3. Emergence of Personalized Cell Therapy
3.1 Overview of Personalized Cell Therapy
3.2 Personalized Cell Therapy Using Epigenetic Tools
3.3 Personalized Cell Therapy through Mesenchymal Stem Cells
3.4 Treatment of Parkinson's Disease through IPSCs
3.5 Case Study: Personalized Cell Therapy for Pulpitis Using Autologous Dental Pulp Stem Cells & Leukocyte Platelet Rich Fibrin
4. Cell Therapy Application by Therapeutic Areas
4.1 Cardiovascular Disease
4.2 Neurological Disorders
4.3 Inflammatory Diseases
4.4 Diabetes
5. Role of Cell Therapy In Cancer Therapeutics
6. Global Cell Therapy Clinical Trials 2021 -2028
6.1 By Phase
6.2 By Country/Region
6.3 By Company
6.4 By Indication
6.5 By Patient Segment
6.6 By Route Of Administration
7. Impact of COVID-19 On Cell Therapy Research Landscape
8. Global Cell Therapies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase
8.1 Unknown
8.2 Research
8.3 Preclinical
8.4 Clinical
8.5 Phase-0
8.6 Phase-I
8.7 Phase-I/II
8.8 Phase-II
8.9 Phase-II/III
8.10 Phase-III
8.11 Preregistration
8.12 Registered
9. Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook
9.1 Current Market Scenario
9.2 Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source
10. US - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
10.1 Allocord
10.2 Laviv
10.3 Maci
10.4 Clevecord
10.5 Hemacord
10.6 Ducord
10.7 Provenge
10.8 HPC, Cord Blood (Clinimmune Labs, University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank)
10.9 HPC, Cord Blood (LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc)
10.10 HPC, Cord Blood (Bloodworks)
10.11 HPC, Cord Blood (MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank)
10.12 Gintuit
10.13 Kymriah
10.14 Yescarta
10.15 Carticel
10.16 Abecma (Idecabtagene Vicleucel)
10.17 Breyanzi (Lisocabtagene Maraleucel)
11. South Korea - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
11.1 Cartistem
11.2 Chondron
11.3 KeraHeal
11.4 Cellgram
11.5 Cure Skin Injection
12. Europe - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
12.1 Holoclar (Europe)
12.2 Yescarta (EU)
12.3 Kymriah (EU)
12.4 Alofisel (EU)
12.5 Strimvelis (EU)
12.6 Urocell (Germany/Switzerland/Belgium)
12.7 CellSpray (Belgium)
13. Japan - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
13.1 Temcell HS (Japan)
13.2 HeartSheet (Japan)
13.3 Stemirac
14. South Korea - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
14.1 Neuronata-R lenzumestrocel (South Korea)
14.2 Invossa-K (South Korea)
14.3 Adipocell / Cupistem/ Queencell (Korea)
15. Rest Of World - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis
15.1 Chondrocytes-T-Ortho-ACI (Australia)
15.2 Prochymal (Canada/New Zealand)
15.3 Apceden (India)
15.4 BioCartII (Israel)
15.5 Nucel
15.6 CureXcell (Israel)
16. Global Cell Therapy Market Scenario
16.1 US
16.2 South Korea
16.3 Europe
16.4 Japan
16.5 China
16.6 Rest of the World
17. Cell Therapy Research Insights at University Level
17.1 Novel Autologous CAR-T Cell Therapy in Multiple Myeloma
17.2 Encouraging Cell Therapy Results with Cocoon Automated Platforms
17.3 CNCT19 Received Breakthrough Designation in China
17.4 Positive Results of MultiStem for ARDS in One-Bridge Study
17.5 MB-102 Initiated Phase-I/II Clinical Trial
17.6 G-NK Cells in Combination with Monoclonal Antibodies for Multiple Myeloma
17.7 Phase-III Trial Results of Omidubicel in Various Cancers
17.8 Novel Cell Therapy Combination shows Potential in NSCLC
18. Strategic Alliances for Promoting Cell Therapy Research
18.1 Kite Pharma & Appia Bio New Collaboration for Allogeneic Cell Therapy
18.2 New Strategic Collaboration for Novel Mitochondrial Cell Therapy Programs
18.3 Lilly & Sigilon Therapeutics to Develop Cell Therapies for Diabetes
18.4 Artiva Biotherapeutics Expand its Facilities in San Diego
18.5 Orion & Blood Service Launch Collaboration for Cancer Cell Therapy
18.6 Bayer & Atara Biotherapeutics Alliance for Cell Therapies in Solid Tumors
18.7 Tata Memorial Hospital & IIT Partnership for First CAR-T Cell Therapy in India
18.8 Mustang Bio Partnership with Mayo Clinic on Novel Cell Therapy
18.9 Cellares Partner with Poseida Therapeutics to Advance Cell Therapy
Manufacturing
18.10 Joint Venture by Orgenesis & Cure Therapeutics for Cell & Gene Therapies
19. Treg Cells - The Next Step To Advance Cell Therapy
19.1 Introduction to Treg Cell
19.2 Isolation & Expansion of Treg Cell
19.3 Mechanism of Action
19.4 Clinical Trials of Treg Cell Therapy
19.5 Treg Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Autoinflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases
19.6 Future Prospects of Treg Cell Therapy
20. Global Cell Therapy Market Future Prospects
21. Marketed Cell Therapies Clinical Insight by Company & Indication
21.1 Abecma
21.2 Yescarta
21.3 Breyanzi
21.4 NEURONATA-R
21.5 Provenge
21.6 RYONCIL / Prochymal
21.7 Kymriah
21.8 Chondrotransplant DISC
21.9 MACI
21.10 Carticel
21.11 STEMIRAC
21.12 HeartSheet
21.13 Strimvelis
21.14 Cartistem
21.15 Adipocell (Anterogen)
21.16 Alofisel
21.17 Zalmoxis
21.18 Cellgram
21.19 INVOSSA-K inj
21.20 APCEDEN for RCC
21.21 Laviv
21.22 BioCart
21.23 Gintuit
21.24 Holoclar
21.25 MyoCell
21.26 CellSpray
21.27 CureXcell
21.28 CHONDRON
21.29 NuCel
21.30 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced killer Cells - Shanghai Jia Fu Medical
21.31 Urocell
21.32 Autologous chondrocyte implant - TETEC
22. Competitive Landscape
22.1 Athersys Inc.
22.2 Baxter Healthcare Corporation
22.3 Bone Therapeutics
22.4 Celgene Corporation
22.5 Cell Medica
22.6 Cellerant Therapeutics
22.7 FibrocellScinence
22.8 Genzyme Corporation
22.9 Green Cross Cell
22.10 Histogenics Corporation
22.11 Intrexon Corporation
22.12 Intercytex
22.13 ISTO Biologics
22.14 Macrocure
22.15 Mesoblast
22.16 Molmed
22.17 Nuo Therapeutics Inc
22.18 OmniCyte
22.19 Opexa Therapeutics
22.20 Organogenesis
22.21 Pharmicell
22.22 TCA Cellular Therapy
22.23 Stem Cell Inc.
22.24 Teva Pharmaceuticals
22.25 Tigenix
22.26 Vericel Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1npqc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article